PORTLAND, Ore. -- The last time the Portland Trail Blazers had a winning streak of more than 11 games was December 2007 when Nate McMillan was head coach, second-year pros Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge were the leaders and the Blazers reeled off 13 in a row.

Portland hopes to edge closer to that mark Saturday night when it puts an 11-game tear on the line against the Detroit Pistons at Moda Center.

The Blazers (42-26) continued their roll with a 113-105 win over Cleveland on Thursday, their 17th win in the last 18 home outings.

The Pistons (30-38) were fighting for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference until the last three weeks, when they have lost nine of 11 games to drop out of the picture.

The Cavaliers rallied from a 15-point deficit to get within three late in Thursday's game. The Blazers rode the storm and closed out a game they might not have won early in the season, when they lost 10 of their first 17 games at home.

"We've gotten better with experience," Portland point guard Damian Lillard said. "In the past, it might have been myself and CJ (McCollum) feeling like we had to do things instead of making a play and trusting the next guy.

"We have guys getting us extra possessions, flying around. Down the stretch, it's much more of a collective effort than us having to have a big-time performance."

Lillard credits the fans with an assist for the Blazers' success at home.

"Our crowd has always been there," he said. "Even the games we struggle, they bring the energy. But when we have success, they go to another level. It gives them something to be excited about when we play quality basketball. We're using the energy of our crowd and the fact that we're the home team to our advantage.

"It's a different vibe when you're playing well and the crowd is into it. It's like every single thing that we do is a bigger deal than on any another night."

The Pistons have dealt with injuries and mounting frustrations. After a 14-6 start, they have gone 16-32.

"I'm trying not to look back," Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told the Detroit Free Press. "You have to keep your mind focused on the present. If you do look back, it can be depressing to know where you were and what has happened. When you're not playing well and you're struggling and things start to go bad in a game, it's easy to hang your head and become discouraged and frustrated. That has happened."

Since just after Christmas, Detroit has been without point guard Reggie Jackson because of an ankle injury. Van Gundy got some production off the bench at that position in Thursday's 120-113 loss at Denver from Dwight Buycks, who scored 19 of his career-high 22 points in the second half. The Pistons trailed 93-70 in the third quarter but drew within 102-97 with 6:55 remaining.

"He gave us a good lift, attacking on pick-and-rolls," Van Gundy said. "He did a really good job and was a major part of us getting back in the game."

Power forward Blake Griffin, acquired in a deal at the trade deadline, had 26 points and nine rebounds against the Nuggets, becoming the first Pistons player in history with 26 points, nine assists and five 3-pointers in a game. Griffin has scored at least 25 points in five of his last six games.

