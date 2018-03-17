SAC
UTA

Surging Jazz take on Kings

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 17, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY -- No one can deny Utah has undergone a significant evolution as the season has progressed. Each day, the Jazz are less of team fighting their way into the NBA playoffs and more of a team who could make some serious postseason noise.

Utah (39-30) has won eight straight and 20 of its last 22 games entering Saturday's contest against the Sacramento Kings.

The Jazz are operating at an elite level defensively. They have held six of their last seven opponents under 40 percent shooting from the field and have allowed just four opponents to score 100 or more points over their last 22 games.

A 19-28 start that left Utah seemingly ticketed for the NBA Draft lottery has become a distant memory.

"I don't know if we're a 'mature' team yet," Utah coach Quin Snyder told reporters. "We're playing more mature. To me, that just means consistency. Mature teams have the ability to recognize things that are in the game that either aren't going well and can correct them or are going well and they keep doing them."

Rudy Gobert has been leading the charge at both ends of the court. Gobert has scored more than 20 points four times in the last six games.

He recorded his 24th double-double of the season in Utah's 116-88 victory over Phoenix on Thursday, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

After winning only two games in February, the Kings (23-47) have taken some steps forward of their own in March. Sacramento has gone 5-4 since the start of the month.

The Kings finally had a major breakthrough, snapping a five-game road skid with a 98-93 victory over Golden State on Friday night. Buddy Hield led the way with 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting.

An encouraging sign for Sacramento is the number of close games the team has played. Seven of the team's last nine games have been decided by less than 10 points and the Kings are 5-2 in those contests.

That also includes a pair of overtime victories -- a 116-111 win over Brooklyn on March 1 and a 123-119 win over Miami on Wednesday.

Doing well in close games is helping the team develop good habits in crunch time and is creating a winning culture they hope carries over into next season.

"Confidence comes with it," Hield told the Sacramento Bee. "You can grind out close games and still don't win, but it feels good to win these games."

Utah won both previous meetings with Sacramento this season. The Jazz claimed their most recent victory on March 3, beating the Kings 98-91.

Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors have done most of the damage for the Jazz in those victories. Mitchell has averaged 30.5 points on 61.8 percent shooting while Favors has chipped in 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been Sacramento's most consistent weapon against the Jazz. He's averaged 20 points in both games against Utah and shot a combined 9 of 10 from 3-point range in those contests.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Z. Randolph
50 PF
D. Mitchell
45 SG
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
47.5 Field Goal % 43.7
47.5 Three Point % 43.7
78.5 Free Throw % 82.5
away team logo
Z. Randolph PF 50
14.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
19.8 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Kings 23-47 -----
home team logo Jazz 39-30 -----
O/U 200.0, UTA -14.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
O/U 200.0, UTA -14.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 23-47 99.6 PPG 40.7 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Jazz 39-30 103.1 PPG 42.9 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
Z. Randolph PF 14.7 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.1 APG 47.5 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 19.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.6 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kings
Roster
Z. Randolph
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
S. Labissiere
G. Temple
F. Mason III
K. Koufos
J. Jackson
V. Carter
J. Cooley
J. Sampson
B. Caboclo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. Randolph 58 25.7 14.7 6.8 2.1 0.7 0.2 2.0 47.5 34.9 78.5 1.7 5.2
B. Hield 68 24.6 12.8 3.8 1.7 0.9 0.3 1.4 43.5 41.4 88.6 0.6 3.1
W. Cauley-Stein 61 27.8 12.5 6.9 2.2 1.1 0.9 1.5 49.3 25.0 62.0 1.9 5.0
B. Bogdanovic 67 27.6 11.8 2.9 3.3 0.9 0.2 1.6 44.9 39.6 86.0 0.4 2.5
D. Fox 61 27.4 11.5 2.5 4.3 1.0 0.3 2.3 41.8 33.1 72.7 0.4 2.1
S. Labissiere 52 19.8 8.6 4.6 1.1 0.4 0.8 1.1 46.4 40.0 78.1 1.6 3.0
G. Temple 63 24.9 8.5 2.4 1.9 0.9 0.4 1.2 42.3 39.4 76.9 0.3 2.0
F. Mason III 42 18.8 7.9 2.2 2.8 0.7 0.2 1.3 38.0 37.7 82.7 0.5 1.7
K. Koufos 65 19.4 6.5 6.6 1.2 0.7 0.4 0.7 56.4 0.0 44.3 2.1 4.5
J. Jackson 56 20.9 6.4 2.7 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.6 44.3 30.3 68.8 0.4 2.3
V. Carter 47 17.7 5.4 2.5 1.2 0.8 0.5 0.6 40.1 35.1 71.0 0.3 2.2
J. Cooley 2 5.0 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 57.1 0.0 100.0 1.5 0.5
J. Sampson 14 14.6 4.4 3.7 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.4 64.3 66.7 80.0 0.9 2.8
B. Caboclo 4 11.5 2.8 2.5 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 26.7 0.0 75.0 1.3 1.3
Total 70 241.1 99.6 40.7 21.4 8.06 4.11 13.3 45.2 37.9 73.8 9.6 31.2
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
J. Crowder
R. Rubio
D. Favors
J. Ingles
D. Exum
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
J. Jerebko
R. O'Neale
R. Neto
N. Mitrou-Long
E. Udoh
T. Bradley
G. Niang
N. Wolters
E. McCree
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 66 33.0 19.8 3.7 3.6 1.4 0.4 2.7 43.7 34.7 82.5 0.6 3.1
R. Gobert 43 32.2 13.9 10.7 1.4 0.7 2.3 1.8 61.3 0.0 68.9 2.9 7.8
J. Crowder 14 28.8 13.1 3.9 1.8 0.7 0.4 1.4 39.1 34.1 73.7 0.4 3.5
R. Rubio 65 29.5 12.3 4.5 5.5 1.5 0.1 2.8 40.3 31.7 84.5 0.6 3.9
D. Favors 65 27.9 12.0 7.2 1.3 0.8 1.0 1.3 55.7 22.7 66.7 2.6 4.7
J. Ingles 69 31.2 11.3 4.1 4.3 1.1 0.2 1.9 46.8 45.1 81.8 0.3 3.8
D. Exum 1 14.0 10.0 3.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 42.9 0.0 66.7 0.0 3.0
T. Sefolosha 38 21.2 8.2 4.2 0.9 1.4 0.3 0.8 49.2 38.1 81.5 0.8 3.5
A. Burks 59 17.1 8.0 3.1 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.9 41.1 32.3 86.1 0.3 2.8
J. Jerebko 61 15.9 5.9 3.5 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.4 46.0 40.8 79.2 0.8 2.7
R. O'Neale 56 15.7 4.8 3.2 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.8 40.4 35.1 80.3 0.4 2.8
R. Neto 39 12.3 4.6 1.2 1.8 0.3 0.1 0.8 45.6 41.3 78.8 0.2 1.0
N. Mitrou-Long 1 1.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
E. Udoh 56 13.6 2.8 2.5 0.9 0.7 1.2 0.3 51.8 0.0 75.9 1.1 1.4
T. Bradley 9 3.2 0.9 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 27.3 0.0 100.0 0.4 0.8
G. Niang 5 2.4 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
N. Wolters 5 3.8 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2
E. McCree 4 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 69 240.7 103.1 42.9 21.8 8.74 4.91 14.0 45.8 36.8 78.4 8.9 34.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores