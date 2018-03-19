ATL
UTA

Jazz carry nine-game win streak into matchup with Hawks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 19, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY - Stingy defense is taking Utah to places no one expected the Jazz to reach earlier in the season.

The Jazz enter Tuesday's clash with the Atlanta Hawks riding a nine-game winning streak. Utah has won 21 of 23 overall to move into fifth place in the Western Conference standings, and there's no sign of that momentum grinding to a halt any time soon.

One reason behind the surge is a defense that's absolutely crushing opponents. In the last nine games, the Jazz have allowed an average of 89.3 points and held opponents to 40.2 percent shooting. They are outrebounding teams 49.2 to 38.8 per game.

Rudy Gobert is a catalyst in the elite defensive numbers. He has posted three straight games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds and is averaging 19.3 points on 68.5 percent shooting, 13.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks during the nine-game winning streak.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said there's no question in his mind that Gobert is the best defensive player in the league right now.

"It's an empirical fact," Snyder said after Utah's 103-97 win over Sacramento on Saturday. "Empirical from the standpoint that, if you look at every number, he's dominant. Like, not just good. He has been dominant."

There's some question whether Gobert could earn NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors at season's end, simply because he has missed 26 games with knee injuries. But if his impact on the Jazz defense is looked at, Gobert feels like he has the best case to win the award.

His defensive real plus-minus rating is a league-best 5.52 through only 44 games.

"I don't like to make my own case, but there's nobody that impacts the game defensively like I do in the whole world," Gobert said. "I watch other games and I don't see anyone."

The Hawks (20-50) are the latest team tasked with figuring out how to survive and overcome Gobert and Utah's defense.

Salt Lake City is the second stop in a six-game road trip for the Hawks. Atlanta kicked it off in Milwaukee on Saturday, where the Hawks fell 122-117 to the Bucks.

Milwaukee lost despite getting 38 points from Taurean Prince for the second time in four games. Prince was 13 of 26 from the field, collected eight rebounds and also had two blocks.

The Hawks made a late rally against the Bucks but couldn't recover when Dennis Schroder picked up his sixth foul -- and a technical foul -- with 2:46 left.

"Just giving up points when it's that close -- when it's that tight -- it's hard," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the game. "It's a learning experience for all of us."

The Hawks have dropped six straight games and seven of eight since the beginning of March. Porous defense is the primary culprit.

In its last 12 games, Atlanta has allowed 115.7 points per game. The Hawks have struggled the most in the third quarter. In its last five games, Atlanta has surrendered an average of 36.2 points in the third quarter.

The Hawks enjoyed one of their few positive moments of a tough season in their last meeting with the Jazz. Atlanta beat Utah 104-90 on Jan. 22 behind 20 points from Schroder and 17 points from Prince.

This game will mark the 100th meeting between the Jazz and the Hawks.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Schroder
17 PG
D. Mitchell
45 SG
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
43.2 Field Goal % 43.8
43.2 Three Point % 43.8
86.6 Free Throw % 82.6
away team logo
D. Schroder PG 17
19.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.2 APG
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
19.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Hawks 20-50 -----
home team logo Jazz 40-30 -----
O/U 208.0, UTA -13.0
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
O/U 208.0, UTA -13.0
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 20-50 104.0 PPG 41.2 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Jazz 40-30 103.1 PPG 43 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
D. Schroder PG 19.1 PPG 3.1 RPG 6.2 APG 43.2 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 19.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.6 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hawks
Roster
D. Schroder
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
M. Muscala
M. Delaney
T. Dorsey
I. Taylor
T. Cavanaugh
D. Bembry
J. Morris
M. Plumlee
J. Magette
N. Brussino
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Schroder 65 31.0 19.1 3.1 6.2 1.1 0.1 2.7 43.2 29.1 86.6 0.7 2.4
T. Waller-Prince 70 30.2 13.5 4.9 2.4 1.0 0.6 2.3 42.3 38.8 83.8 0.6 4.2
K. Bazemore 65 27.5 12.9 3.8 3.5 1.5 0.7 2.4 42.0 39.4 79.6 0.4 3.4
J. Collins 64 23.2 10.5 7.1 1.1 0.6 1.1 1.4 58.4 33.3 75.2 2.5 4.6
D. Dedmon 51 24.1 9.6 7.4 1.4 0.7 0.8 1.5 54.2 37.4 79.1 1.6 5.7
M. Muscala 41 18.2 7.0 4.0 0.8 0.6 0.5 0.8 47.2 40.2 89.4 1.1 3.0
M. Delaney 54 18.8 6.3 1.9 3.0 0.7 0.1 1.2 38.2 37.1 80.4 0.2 1.7
T. Dorsey 44 15.1 5.5 2.1 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.5 34.8 32.6 71.4 0.3 1.9
I. Taylor 55 15.3 5.5 1.3 2.7 0.5 0.2 1.0 42.5 26.0 68.5 0.3 1.0
T. Cavanaugh 33 13.6 4.9 3.3 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.3 47.2 37.3 81.0 1.2 2.2
D. Bembry 21 17.3 4.9 2.7 1.5 0.6 0.5 1.8 39.6 33.3 60.0 0.4 2.3
J. Morris 6 16.3 4.7 2.7 1.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 41.9 22.2 0.0 0.3 2.3
M. Plumlee 46 16.6 4.4 4.0 0.8 0.3 0.6 1.2 58.1 0.0 45.8 1.3 2.7
J. Magette 13 8.8 2.2 0.8 2.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 36.4 40.0 100.0 0.2 0.6
N. Brussino 4 2.5 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8
Total 70 240.4 104.0 41.2 23.8 7.97 4.40 15.1 44.8 36.6 79.6 9.3 31.9
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
J. Crowder
R. Rubio
D. Favors
J. Ingles
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
D. Exum
J. Jerebko
R. O'Neale
R. Neto
N. Mitrou-Long
E. Udoh
T. Bradley
G. Niang
N. Wolters
E. McCree
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 67 33.1 19.9 3.7 3.6 1.4 0.4 2.7 43.8 34.3 82.6 0.6 3.1
R. Gobert 44 32.3 14.0 10.7 1.3 0.7 2.3 1.8 61.9 0.0 69.4 2.9 7.8
J. Crowder 15 28.8 12.9 3.9 1.7 0.7 0.3 1.3 39.1 33.7 76.2 0.4 3.5
R. Rubio 66 29.6 12.4 4.6 5.5 1.5 0.1 2.8 40.2 31.8 84.6 0.6 4.0
D. Favors 66 27.8 12.0 7.2 1.3 0.8 1.0 1.2 55.6 22.7 66.3 2.6 4.7
J. Ingles 70 31.2 11.3 4.2 4.3 1.1 0.2 1.9 46.6 45.0 81.4 0.3 3.9
T. Sefolosha 38 21.2 8.2 4.2 0.9 1.4 0.3 0.8 49.2 38.1 81.5 0.8 3.5
A. Burks 59 17.1 8.0 3.1 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.9 41.1 32.3 86.1 0.3 2.8
D. Exum 2 13.5 6.0 2.0 2.0 0.5 0.0 1.5 36.4 0.0 66.7 0.5 1.5
J. Jerebko 62 15.7 5.8 3.5 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.4 45.7 40.5 79.2 0.8 2.7
R. O'Neale 57 15.7 4.8 3.3 1.4 0.5 0.2 0.8 39.8 35.1 80.9 0.4 2.8
R. Neto 39 12.3 4.6 1.2 1.8 0.3 0.1 0.8 45.6 41.3 78.8 0.2 1.0
N. Mitrou-Long 1 1.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
E. Udoh 56 13.6 2.8 2.5 0.9 0.7 1.2 0.3 51.8 0.0 75.9 1.1 1.4
T. Bradley 9 3.2 0.9 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 27.3 0.0 100.0 0.4 0.8
G. Niang 5 2.4 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
N. Wolters 5 3.8 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2
E. McCree 4 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 70 240.7 103.1 43 21.8 8.73 4.96 14.0 45.8 36.7 78.5 8.9 34.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores