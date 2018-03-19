DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors are seething.

Not only is its 11-game winning streak gone, Toronto's frustration with how it ended was evident for anyone to see.

The Raptors hope to regain their composure and get their team-record ninth straight road win Tuesday night when they visit the Orlando Magic.

Toronto (52-18) saw its second 11-game winning streak in team history ended with a 132-125 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon. The Raptors lost for the first time since a four-point overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 24 and the final 11 seconds saw the ejections of DeRozan, coach Dwane Casey and Serge Ibaka.

DeRozan was miffed there was no foul called on Corey Brewer on a drive to the rim that missed with 30 seconds left. Ibaka was annoyed that he was called for a foul with 69 seconds left after getting thrown to the floor by Steven Adams while the big men jostled for position and Casey was thrown out for expressing dismay at the officiating crew of Mark Davis, Haywoode Workman and Brent Barnaky.

After a game featuring 49 fouls and 57 trips to the line, DeRozan was not shy in voicing his displeasure.

"No, we're used to going against the odds every step of the way," DeRozan told reporters. "It's been like that. We fight through it, but as soon as we say something, we're the bad guys, we get fined, we get criticized. Every single night when we play we fight against all the odds. We still prevail, but we've all got a breaking point and it's frustrating.

As for Casey, he said the Raptors intend on filing a formal complaint.

"Officials are going to miss calls but, at the juncture of the game when some of the calls were made, we've got to get it right around the league," Casey said. "Not just this game, the entire league."

The Raptors now hope to avoid any controversies with officiating while also avoiding consecutive losses for the first time since a 127-125 defeat to Golden State on Jan. 13 and a 117-111 loss at Philadelphia two days later.

Since those defeats, Toronto is 23-5 in its last 28 games and on Tuesday, the Raptors will be coming off allowing a season-high in points and their third-highest shooting percentage (55.7 percent) of the season.

"It was a four-point game, we got frustrated, we can't allow that to do that to us," Casey told reporters.

The Raptors will hope to avoid any frustrating moments against a team they own 16 wins in the last 19 meeting against. Toronto's second win of its streak was a 117-104 win at Orlando on Feb. 28 when they pulled away in the final minutes.

Orlando (21-49) is 3-6 since the last meeting with Toronto. After falling to Toronto, the Magic won home games over Detroit and Memphis before dropping six of the next seven.

In four of those losses, Orlando has been held under 90 points and is coming off a 92-83 home defeat to the Boston Celtics on Friday. Orlando shot 39.1 percent and set a season low by shooting 17.9 percent (5 of 28) from 3-point range.

Shelvin Mack led the Magic with 16 points but others struggled, including Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic scored 12 points but missed six of his first seven shots and was 6 of 14.

"We didn't get anything going tonight, one through 15, especially me in the first half," Vucevic told reporters after producing his lowest point total since returning from a fractured left hand on Feb. 22. "A lot of solid looks that I usually knock down, I just missed them.

Vucevic scored 14 points in the last meeting with Toronto when Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier played. Fournier (sprained knee) is expected to miss their sixth straight game and Gordon is expected to return from possibly his second concussion of the season.

Gordon collided with Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle in the third quarter on March 7. The Magic announced Monday Gordon cleared the league's concussion protocol.

"He's symptom-free," Magic coach Frank Vogel told reporters Friday. "He's frustrated, and he wants to play, and we're frustrated, and we want him to play."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.