OKLAHOMA CITY -- The top two spots in the Western Conference are all but set.

Houston and Golden State are well out in front of the pack.

Behind that, though, remains a logjam.

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder meet Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in a game that figures to go a long way toward determining who finishes third behind the Rockets and Warriors.

"It's a good opportunity," Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard told the Oregonian of Sunday's game. "You go in there and you can go up a game. It's a big game and it's going to be a tough one. Every game to the finish is important."

Portland has won five consecutive games over Oklahoma City, including all three meetings this season.

The Trail Blazers come into the game with a one-game lead over the Thunder for third, which Portland seized control of thanks to a 13-game winning streak that lasted for more than a month.

But the Trail Blazers have lost consecutive home games to Houston and Boston, opening the door for other challengers during the closing stretch.

Blazers power forward Al-Farouq Aminu has been a key recently, scoring in double figures in five consecutive games, including at least 16 in each of the last three.

"Farouq's been on a good roll," Portland coach Terry Stotts told the newspaper after Friday's loss to Boston. "I was really pleased with his defense more than anything. ... Farouq is a very important part of what we do at both ends."

The Blazers were without guard Shabazz Napier against the Celtics because of a toe injury that has limited him recently. The backup point guard is listed as questionable against the Thunder.

Lillard flew with the Trail Blazers to Oklahoma City but has a private jet on standby in case his girlfriend goes into labor. The couple's son was due Monday.

The matchup is a continuation of a critical stretch of 11 consecutive games against playoff-contending opponents in which Oklahoma State has started 3-1.

A big part of the Thunder's success has been the strong recent play of Russell Westbrook. Though that's no surprise as Westbrook is the reigning NBA MVP, Oklahoma City's point guard has been particularly effective recently.

After leading the league in scoring last season, Westbrook is poised to lead in assists this year. He is 75 assists ahead of LeBron James with eight games to play for each. No player in NBA history has led the league in scoring one season and assists the next.

"I don't think there's any question about that, that he feels a deep responsibility as a point guard getting others involved," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "I think as the season's gone on he's gotten better at that, understanding those guys, playing with those guys a lot of minutes.

"He views it as his job as a point guard, to incorporate those guys, to make the game easier for them, to get them the ball in spots and areas on the floor that they can be effective and efficient."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.