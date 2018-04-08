GS
PHOENIX -- Golden State's recent slump extended into Saturday, and it could keep the Warriors from homecourt advantage if they make the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season.

The Warriors were outscored by 10 points in the fourth quarter of a 126-120 home loss to playoff-hungry New Orleans on Saturday, and the defeat dropped them one-half game behind Toronto (57-22) for the second-best record in the league behind Houston.

Golden State is 57-23 it prepares for its final two games of the season, at Phoenix on Sunday and at Utah on Tuesday. The Warriors have had homecourt advantage the previous three Finals while winning two titles.

"You can tell the teams around the league that have to win," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "They're getting after it. They're playing for their season. Our season begins next week. We're trying to play well and find a little rhythm going into the playoffs. We have to find ways we can play."

The Warriors are 3-5 in their last eight and 6-9 in their last 15 since capping a seven-game winning streak with a 110-107 victory over San Antonio on March 8, with only two victories against teams with a winning record.

They await the return of Stephen Curry, who has played only one of the last 15 games. He scored 29 points in 25 minutes of a 106-94 victory over Atlanta on March 23 before being removed after suffering a grade 2 sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Curry was expected to miss at least three weeks, and Kerr said the Warriors do not expect Curry to play in the first round of the playoffs. Kevin Durant missed five weeks with an MCL sprain last season. Curry did some light stretching before the New Orleans game and has ridden a stationary bike. He is to be reevaluated next week.

"Coming along pretty well," two-time MVP Curry told reporters. "Hopefully when the playoffs come around, I'll be in a good condition to come back on the court as soon as possible."

Durant had 41 points and 10 rebounds against New Orleans, and is averaging 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in six games since returning from an fractured rib that cost him six games. He previously missed time with a calf strain.

Phoenix (20-60) has lost 26 of their last 28 games and still controls its own destiny for the best chance at the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. The Suns won the season series against Memphis three games to one, so the Grizzles (21-58) would lose (win) the tiebreaker at the bottom of the standings if the teams finished tied.

The team with the worst record has a 25 percent of getting the No. 1 pick in the May lottery and the team with the second-worst record has a 19.9 percent chance. Memphis plays host to Detroit on Sunday before closing the season with road games against Minnesota and Oklahoma City, two of the playoff contenders in the tightly bunched Western Conference.

Suns rookie forward Josh Jackson, meanwhile, continues to fill up the box score in the extended absences of starters Devin Booker (hand), TJ Warren (hip) and Elfrid Payton (knee). Booker has missed the last 10 games and Warren has missed the last nine, and neither is expected to play the rest of the season.

Jackson had 22 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in a 122-103 loss to New Orleans on Friday, his eighth straight game with at least 15 points and multiple steals. Michael Jordan (10, 1984) and Allen Iverson (nine, 1997) are the only other rookies with streaks of at least eight games in those categories, according to BasketballReference.com.

Jackson had scored at least 15 points in 12 straight games, joining Philadelphia's Joel Embiid as the only rookies to have such a streak in the last three seasons.

"Obviously I've come a long way, I think, and I just owe it all to being a student of the game and wanting to become better," Jackson said.

Six-10 forward Marquese Chriss, who started at center when the Suns opted for a smaller lineup against New Orleans, had a season-high 23 points. He had 22 in the last meeting against the Warriors, a 117-107 loss in the Bay Area on April 1.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
E. Payton
2 PG
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
51.6 Field Goal % 49.3
51.6 Three Point % 49.3
88.9 Free Throw % 64.9
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
26.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.4 APG
home team logo
E. Payton PG 2
11.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Warriors 57-23 -----
home team logo Suns 20-60 -----
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Ariz.
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Ariz.
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 57-23 113.9 PPG 43.6 RPG 29.5 APG
home team logo Suns 20-60 103.7 PPG 44.1 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 26.7 PPG 6.9 RPG 5.4 APG 51.6 FG%
E. Payton PG 11.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 6.2 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Warriors
Roster
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
Q. Cook
N. Young
D. West
A. Iguodala
O. Casspi
S. Livingston
Z. Pachulia
J. McGee
J. Bell
P. McCaw
K. Looney
D. Jones
C. Boucher
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Durant 66 34.3 26.7 6.9 5.4 0.7 1.8 3.1 51.6 42.1 88.9 0.5 6.4
S. Curry 51 32.0 26.4 5.1 6.1 1.6 0.2 3.0 49.5 42.3 92.1 0.7 4.4
K. Thompson 71 34.3 19.8 3.8 2.6 0.8 0.5 1.8 48.9 44.0 83.3 0.4 3.4
D. Green 68 32.9 11.1 7.7 7.4 1.4 1.3 2.8 45.5 30.2 77.8 1.1 6.6
Q. Cook 31 21.6 9.4 2.3 2.7 0.4 0.0 1.0 49.4 44.8 90.5 0.3 2.0
N. Young 78 17.3 7.3 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.5 41.3 37.6 85.5 0.3 1.3
D. West 71 13.7 6.9 3.3 1.9 0.6 1.0 1.1 58.1 37.5 75.9 0.9 2.4
A. Iguodala 64 25.4 6.0 3.8 3.3 0.8 0.6 1.1 46.3 28.2 63.2 0.8 3.1
O. Casspi 53 14.0 5.7 3.8 1.0 0.3 0.4 0.7 58.0 45.5 72.5 0.6 3.2
S. Livingston 69 15.9 5.5 1.8 2.0 0.5 0.3 0.8 50.6 0.0 81.4 0.5 1.4
Z. Pachulia 67 14.1 5.4 4.6 1.6 0.6 0.2 1.1 56.6 0.0 80.2 1.3 3.4
J. McGee 63 9.5 4.7 2.6 0.5 0.3 0.9 0.4 61.4 0.0 75.0 0.9 1.7
J. Bell 55 14.4 4.7 3.7 1.8 0.6 1.0 0.9 63.2 0.0 68.2 1.1 2.6
P. McCaw 57 16.9 4.0 1.4 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.7 40.9 23.8 76.5 0.3 1.2
K. Looney 64 13.6 3.9 3.2 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.5 57.5 25.0 55.3 1.2 2.0
D. Jones 13 5.4 1.9 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.3 68.8 0.0 60.0 0.3 0.5
C. Boucher 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 80 240.6 113.9 43.6 29.5 8.00 7.53 15.1 50.4 39.2 81.6 8.5 35.1
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
T. Warren
J. Jackson
E. Payton
I. Canaan
T. Daniels
A. Len
M. Chriss
T. Ulis
T. Chandler
J. Gray
D. Bender
S. Harrison
D. House
A. Williams
J. Dudley
D. Reed
A. Peters
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 54 34.5 24.9 4.5 4.7 0.9 0.3 3.6 43.2 38.3 87.8 0.5 4.0
T. Warren 65 33.0 19.6 5.1 1.3 1.0 0.6 1.3 49.8 22.2 75.7 1.9 3.2
J. Jackson 77 25.4 13.1 4.6 1.5 1.0 0.5 1.9 41.7 26.3 63.4 1.2 3.3
E. Payton 19 29.0 11.8 5.3 6.2 1.0 0.3 2.8 43.5 20.0 68.5 0.9 4.4
I. Canaan 19 22.0 9.1 2.3 4.0 0.8 0.1 1.5 38.2 33.3 90.2 0.3 2.0
T. Daniels 78 20.6 9.0 1.6 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.7 40.5 40.0 87.5 0.2 1.4
A. Len 67 20.0 8.3 7.5 1.1 0.4 0.9 1.1 56.4 50.0 68.8 2.5 5.0
M. Chriss 72 21.2 7.7 5.5 1.2 0.7 1.0 1.5 42.3 29.5 60.8 1.1 4.4
T. Ulis 69 23.1 7.6 1.8 4.2 1.0 0.1 1.8 38.8 28.6 81.9 0.3 1.5
T. Chandler 46 25.0 6.5 9.1 1.2 0.3 0.6 1.3 64.7 0.0 62.4 2.9 6.2
J. Gray 5 17.2 6.4 2.0 2.4 1.6 0.4 1.4 26.8 23.1 63.6 0.4 1.6
D. Bender 80 24.9 6.3 4.2 1.6 0.3 0.6 1.4 37.8 36.3 77.1 0.5 3.7
S. Harrison 21 15.3 6.2 2.6 1.9 1.1 0.3 0.8 46.7 27.3 74.3 0.4 2.2
D. House 21 15.1 5.4 2.9 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.5 40.4 26.1 84.6 0.5 2.3
A. Williams 5 14.0 4.0 4.4 1.6 1.0 0.2 1.4 38.9 0.0 66.7 0.6 3.8
J. Dudley 46 13.7 3.0 1.9 1.6 0.5 0.2 0.6 37.8 36.8 82.8 0.2 1.7
D. Reed 19 11.3 2.8 1.8 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.4 28.8 29.4 60.0 0.1 1.7
A. Peters 18 10.3 2.1 1.5 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 26.0 19.0 66.7 0.4 1.1
Total 80 240.3 103.7 44.1 21.1 7.00 4.55 15.1 44.0 33.3 74.1 10.4 33.7
