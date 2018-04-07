ORL
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors already have the most regular-season wins in their history and will finish first in the Eastern Conference, but hope to accomplish more.

The Raptors defeated the Indiana Pacers 92-73 on Friday night to earn their 57th win of the season, which surpasses their previous best of 56, and clinched first place in the conference for the first time.

"It's gratification but you are not satisfied, I guess is how I would like to put it because we haven't got to our ultimate goal," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said.

The Raptors (57-22) conclude their home schedule Sunday when they play the Orlando Magic (24-55) at the Air Canada Centre. They have two more road games to complete their regular season and will have the home-court advantage through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"It is a feeling of gratification in the fact of where we started," Casey said. "Seven years ago, at the bottom of the conference so to speak, bottom of offense, defense and the building process. ... DeMar DeRozan coming from a young skinny kid at USC to where he is now. Kyle Lowry coming in and Jonas (Valanciunas) coming from Lithuania and growing, going through his growing pains."

The Raptors, who have set a team record with 33 home victories, have won 17 of their past 20 games against Orlando, including both meetings this season. Toronto has swept the season-series with the Magic four times in team history, most recently in 2014-15.

While Toronto is hoping for a long playoff run, Orlando is looking at a possible lottery pick in the NBA draft.

The Charlotte Hornets defeated a depleted Orlando lineup 137-100 on Friday night.

Injuries have beset the Magic. Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross have been out with knee injuries and Jonathon Simmons also missed his ninth straight game with a right wrist contusion. Aaron Gordon (sore right calf) and Nikola Vucevic (tight lower back) also were scratched from the lineup Friday.

Talented rookie Jonathan Isaac will miss his fourth straight game Sunday with a sprained left ankle and his injury-plagued season could be over.

"Unless he turns a corner, there is a good chance he doesn't play again this year," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "The emphasis of his offseason will be to strengthen his lower extremities."

The Magic had four G-League callups in the lineup Friday and the team had a slow start, forcing Vogel to call two timeouts before eight minutes had been played.

"Our four young guys, they got opportunities to play extended minutes and earn jobs and make a name for themselves, and they did not take advantage of that opportunity tonight," Vogel said.

The Raptors, meanwhile, hope the end of the regular season is just a beginning.

"I mean it just shows you once you put your mind to something to work towards, a goal, it can be accomplished," DeRozan said. "We did that, now you know we have another goal that we want to reach as well, so it just gives us that confidence to know we can do it and take it to another level."

Added Lowry: "This year we didn't know what to expect. We knew things were going to be different and once we got into the season, we started playing well and kept going."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Gordon
00 PF
D. DeRozan
10 SG
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
43.4 Field Goal % 45.7
43.4 Three Point % 45.7
70.6 Free Throw % 82.5
away team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
17.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.4 APG
home team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
23.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Magic 24-55 -----
home team logo Raptors 57-22 -----
Air Canada Centre Toronto, Ont.
Air Canada Centre Toronto, Ont.
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 24-55 103.7 PPG 41.6 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Raptors 57-22 111.7 PPG 43.9 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
A. Gordon PF 17.9 PPG 8.1 RPG 2.4 APG 43.4 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 23.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 5.2 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Magic
Roster
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
J. Simmons
D. Augustin
M. Hezonja
T. Ross
M. Speights
S. Mack
R. Purvis
J. Artis
B. Biyombo
J. Isaac
A. Payne
K. Birch
W. Iwundu
A. Afflalo
R. Vaughn
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Gordon 55 33.4 17.9 8.1 2.4 1.0 0.8 1.8 43.4 33.4 70.6 1.6 6.6
E. Fournier 57 32.2 17.8 3.2 2.9 0.8 0.3 1.7 45.9 37.9 86.7 0.4 2.8
N. Vucevic 54 30.0 16.9 9.3 3.3 1.0 1.1 2.0 47.6 31.7 81.7 1.8 7.4
J. Simmons 69 29.4 13.9 3.5 2.5 0.8 0.2 2.1 46.5 33.8 76.8 0.9 2.6
D. Augustin 72 23.6 10.3 2.2 3.8 0.7 0.0 1.6 45.1 41.9 87.0 0.4 1.8
M. Hezonja 72 21.7 9.5 3.7 1.3 1.1 0.4 1.1 44.4 33.2 81.1 0.5 3.2
T. Ross 22 26.2 9.0 3.2 1.6 1.2 0.4 1.1 40.7 32.9 74.3 0.5 2.7
M. Speights 51 13.2 7.9 2.6 0.8 0.1 0.4 0.8 39.7 37.1 72.7 0.4 2.2
S. Mack 66 19.8 6.9 2.5 4.0 0.8 0.1 1.3 43.6 35.4 71.3 0.3 2.1
R. Purvis 13 17.7 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.6 33.3 25.0 81.8 0.1 1.3
J. Artis 12 17.6 5.6 2.3 1.2 0.1 0.3 0.4 43.5 33.3 62.5 0.3 2.0
B. Biyombo 79 18.3 5.6 5.8 0.8 0.2 1.1 1.1 51.0 0.0 65.1 1.8 4.0
J. Isaac 27 19.8 5.4 3.7 0.7 1.2 1.1 1.0 37.9 34.8 76.0 0.6 3.1
A. Payne 5 8.6 4.2 1.8 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 70.0 66.7 83.3 0.4 1.4
K. Birch 39 13.0 3.7 3.8 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.5 51.4 0.0 69.0 1.6 2.2
W. Iwundu 59 15.9 3.5 2.2 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.5 41.7 17.1 73.8 0.6 1.6
A. Afflalo 52 12.8 3.2 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.4 38.7 37.9 84.6 0.1 1.2
R. Vaughn 5 7.0 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.4 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.2 0.6
Total 79 240.6 103.7 41.6 23.4 7.54 4.87 13.9 45.2 35.2 76.0 8.9 32.7
Raptors
Roster
D. DeRozan
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
J. Valanciunas
C. Miles
F. VanVleet
D. Wright
P. Siakam
J. Poeltl
O. Anunoby
N. Powell
L. Nogueira
M. Miller
M. Richardson
L. Brown
A. McKinnie
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. DeRozan 78 33.9 23.1 3.9 5.2 1.1 0.3 2.2 45.7 31.1 82.5 0.7 3.2
K. Lowry 75 32.2 16.2 5.6 6.8 1.1 0.2 2.4 42.6 40.0 85.4 0.9 4.7
S. Ibaka 74 27.6 12.8 6.3 0.8 0.4 1.3 1.2 48.4 35.9 80.3 1.0 5.3
J. Valanciunas 75 22.4 12.6 8.6 1.1 0.4 0.9 1.5 56.2 40.8 80.2 2.4 6.2
C. Miles 67 18.9 9.9 2.1 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.6 38.1 36.5 83.5 0.3 1.9
F. VanVleet 74 20.2 8.8 2.5 3.2 0.9 0.2 0.9 42.8 41.5 83.7 0.3 2.1
D. Wright 66 20.6 8.0 2.8 2.9 1.1 0.5 1.2 46.8 36.8 82.7 0.7 2.2
P. Siakam 78 20.5 7.3 4.4 1.9 0.8 0.5 0.8 50.9 21.1 63.5 1.0 3.5
J. Poeltl 79 18.3 6.7 4.7 0.7 0.4 1.2 1.0 64.8 50.0 59.8 2.0 2.7
O. Anunoby 71 19.8 5.7 2.4 0.8 0.7 0.1 0.6 46.2 35.5 62.7 0.6 1.8
N. Powell 67 15.2 5.5 1.7 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.9 40.6 28.9 82.1 0.2 1.5
L. Nogueira 48 8.6 2.5 1.8 0.4 0.5 0.9 0.3 61.0 27.8 67.9 0.4 1.4
M. Miller 15 8.4 2.5 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 46.4 38.1 100.0 0.3 0.7
M. Richardson 1 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
L. Brown 13 8.8 1.6 0.8 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.1 36.0 12.5 100.0 0.0 0.8
A. McKinnie 13 3.8 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 53.8 37.5 66.7 0.0 0.5
Total 79 241.6 111.7 43.9 24.3 7.72 6.08 12.7 47.1 35.8 79.6 9.8 34.0
