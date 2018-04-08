TOR
DET

Pistons hope to contain East-leading Raptors

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 08, 2018

The Detroit Pistons could not stop the woeful and depleted Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Now the Pistons are tasked with trying to defend the best team in the Eastern Conference when they host the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Detroit set a franchise record by making 23 3-pointers in Memphis, yet still lost 130-117. Conversely, the Pistons allowed season highs of 57.8 percent shooting and 130 points.

Coach Stan Van Gundy, whose job status will be determined shortly after the season, was mortified how easily the Grizzlies picked his team apart.

"Our defense was horrendous," Van Gundy told reporters. "They scored over 30 in every quarter. There's nothing to be happy about there. Our effort was bad. Our concentration was bad. We were terrible defensively."

The Pistons (38-42) had won eight of their previous 10 games following a stretch of 13 losses in 16 games, which assured them of its ninth losing season in the last decade since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2008.

"You've got to finish strong," Detroit point guard Ish Smith told Pistons.com. "But these teams are good, too. What you have to do is be ready to play at all times. Guys are playing with freedom. They're getting an opportunity to play. I've been in that position several times. That's what these teams are doing -- being aggressive and playing with a lot of freedom.

Toronto (58-22) has contributed to the Pistons' woes, winning the first three games of the four-game season series. The last meeting brought the most entertainment value, with the Raptors pulling out a 121-119 overtime win on Detroit's home floor March 7. DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and Fred VanVleet hit the game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds remaining.

DeRozan and center Jonas Valanciunas were rested in Sunday's 112-101 home victory over Orlando while VanVleet exited with lower back tightness C.J. Miles scored a team-high 22 points off the bench and rookie forward OG Anunoby supplied a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds.

"We needed it. He needed that," coach Dwane Casey said of Anunoby's outing. "We're trying to rest people. It's not like we totally need rest, but I feel like it's the prudent thing to do for our team."

Point guard Kyle Lowry could get a rest against Detroit, though he feels he doesn't need one. Lowry contributed 11 points and seven assists on Sunday.

"I haven't played that many minutes this year, so it's a little bit different for me," said Lowry, who averages 32.2 minutes this season after playing 37.4 per game last season "I don't need the rest. We get paid to play."

Toronto center Lucas Noguiera left Sunday's game early with hamstring tightness. Nogueira's exit increases the possibility that Valanciunas will dress on Monday.

The Pistons will be missing two regulars.

Forward Blake Griffin has been sidelined the last five games with an ankle injury. Shooting guard Reggie Bullock has been shut down due to a swollen knee.

Toronto has the Eastern Conference's second-best road record at 24-15. Boston has gone 28-12 on the road. The Pistons are 25-15 at their new Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit but have just 13 road wins.

Toronto has won the last five meetings and eight of the last 10.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
A. Drummond
0 C
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
16.0 Reb. Per Game 16.0
45.7 Field Goal % 52.9
45.7 Three Point % 52.9
82.5 Free Throw % 60.5
D. DeRozan SG 10
23.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.2 APG
A. Drummond C 0
15.0 PPG, 16.0 RPG, 3.0 APG
1234T
O/U 209.0, DET +4.0
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 58-22 111.7 PPG 43.9 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Pistons 38-42 103.7 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.7 APG
D. DeRozan SG 23.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 5.2 APG 45.7 FG%
A. Drummond C 15.0 PPG 16.0 RPG 3.0 APG 52.9 FG%
Top Scorers
Raptors
Roster
D. DeRozan
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
J. Valanciunas
C. Miles
F. VanVleet
D. Wright
P. Siakam
J. Poeltl
O. Anunoby
N. Powell
L. Nogueira
M. Miller
M. Richardson
L. Brown
A. McKinnie
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. DeRozan 78 33.9 23.1 3.9 5.2 1.1 0.3 2.2 45.7 31.1 82.5 0.7 3.2
K. Lowry 76 32.2 16.2 5.5 6.8 1.1 0.2 2.4 42.5 39.7 85.6 0.9 4.6
S. Ibaka 75 27.6 12.8 6.4 0.8 0.4 1.3 1.2 48.5 36.0 79.7 1.0 5.3
J. Valanciunas 75 22.4 12.6 8.6 1.1 0.4 0.9 1.5 56.2 40.8 80.2 2.4 6.2
C. Miles 68 19.0 10.1 2.2 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.6 38.2 36.8 83.5 0.3 1.9
F. VanVleet 75 20.0 8.7 2.4 3.2 0.9 0.3 1.0 42.7 41.3 83.7 0.3 2.1
D. Wright 67 20.7 8.1 2.9 2.9 1.1 0.5 1.1 46.8 37.2 82.6 0.7 2.2
P. Siakam 79 20.6 7.3 4.5 1.9 0.8 0.5 0.8 50.6 21.1 62.1 1.0 3.5
J. Poeltl 80 18.4 6.7 4.7 0.7 0.5 1.2 1.0 65.3 50.0 60.0 2.0 2.7
O. Anunoby 72 20.0 5.9 2.4 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.6 46.9 36.6 62.9 0.6 1.8
N. Powell 68 15.3 5.6 1.7 1.3 0.5 0.2 1.0 40.7 29.4 82.1 0.2 1.5
L. Nogueira 49 8.5 2.5 1.8 0.4 0.5 0.9 0.3 61.3 26.3 67.9 0.4 1.4
M. Miller 15 8.4 2.5 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 46.4 38.1 100.0 0.3 0.7
M. Richardson 1 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
L. Brown 13 8.8 1.6 0.8 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.1 36.0 12.5 100.0 0.0 0.8
A. McKinnie 13 3.8 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 53.8 37.5 66.7 0.0 0.5
Total 80 241.6 111.7 43.9 24.3 7.73 6.06 12.8 47.1 35.9 79.4 9.8 34.1
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
I. Smith
A. Tolliver
S. Johnson
J. Ennis III
D. Buycks
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
J. Leuer
J. Nelson
H. Ellenson
E. Moreland
R. Hearn
W. Reed
L. Montero
K. Felder
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 25 33.2 19.8 6.6 6.2 0.4 0.4 2.6 43.3 34.8 78.4 1.1 5.6
A. Drummond 78 33.7 15.0 16.0 3.0 1.5 1.6 2.6 52.9 0.0 60.5 5.1 10.9
R. Jackson 43 26.5 14.7 2.8 5.1 0.6 0.1 2.3 43.0 31.7 83.1 0.7 2.1
R. Bullock 62 27.9 11.3 2.5 1.5 0.8 0.2 0.8 48.9 44.5 79.6 0.4 2.0
I. Smith 80 25.2 10.8 2.8 4.5 0.8 0.3 1.3 47.9 33.7 69.8 0.3 2.4
A. Tolliver 77 21.9 8.7 3.0 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.7 46.0 43.3 79.7 0.6 2.4
S. Johnson 67 27.5 8.7 3.7 1.6 1.4 0.2 1.1 37.6 28.3 77.6 0.5 3.2
J. Ennis III 24 20.8 7.6 2.6 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.7 45.8 30.5 76.7 0.8 1.8
D. Buycks 29 14.7 7.4 1.4 2.0 0.7 0.1 1.3 41.4 33.3 87.8 0.4 1.0
L. Kennard 71 19.7 7.3 2.3 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.9 43.6 41.0 85.3 0.3 2.0
L. Galloway 56 14.7 6.2 1.6 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.3 37.3 34.6 78.9 0.2 1.3
J. Leuer 8 17.0 5.4 4.0 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.9 41.7 0.0 86.7 0.9 3.1
J. Nelson 7 16.6 3.7 1.1 3.3 0.6 0.1 1.6 28.2 7.1 100.0 0.3 0.9
H. Ellenson 36 7.7 3.5 1.9 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.5 35.9 32.1 84.2 0.3 1.6
E. Moreland 65 11.3 1.8 3.9 1.1 0.4 0.7 0.6 51.0 0.0 38.5 1.2 2.8
R. Hearn 2 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
W. Reed 3 3.0 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
L. Montero 2 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
K. Felder 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 80 241.6 103.7 43.8 22.7 7.61 3.89 12.9 44.9 37.3 74.3 10.2 33.6
NBA Scores