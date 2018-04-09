PHI
ATL

76ers could set club record vs. Hawks with 15th straight win

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 09, 2018

The Philadelphia 76ers will go for a franchise-record 15th straight win Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 76ers (50-30) matched a team-best streak by beating the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Their 50th victory of the season clinched home-court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Atlanta (24-57) defeated Boston on Sunday, but it remains in last place in the East. The Hawks, beset by injuries in a rebuilding season, have the third-worst record in the NBA.

Philadelphia is one of the NBA's surprise teams. The 76ers were expected to compete for a playoff spot, but they are in position to finish as high as third in the East.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said, "We are growing a culture. We've won 50 games and we have home-court advantage and we've tied a record. That's true. But that is never really what's most on my mind."

And the 76ers have been without Joel Embiid, who averages a team-leading 22.9 points and 11 rebounds but has missed the last six games.

Brown said Embiid, out with a fractured orbital bone after a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz, might resume conditioning and shooting as soon as Monday. That could mean a return for the playoffs.

The 76ers are a deep scoring team, with seven players averaging double figures. J.J. Redick (17 points), Ben Simmons (16 points, 8.1 rebounds) and Robert Covington (12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds) have stepped up to pick up the slack since Embiid's injury.

The addition of veterans Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova, both dumped by the Hawks in midseason, has solidified the rotation.

"This shows how far we've come this season," Simmons said. "Everyone was putting us lower than expected. I think we pushed through the times. We had a tough start with the teams we've played. I think we got better over time."

Atlanta, despite being without injured starters Kent Bazemore and Dennis Schroder, has continued to play hard for coach Mike Budenholzer. The Hawks have won two straight for only the second time this season and three of their last five.

"(The Boston win) is especially gratifying, knowing you have a couple impact players out and still be able to do what we do," forward Taurean Prince said. "It's good to see what we're able to do, even without a full team."

Prince has been a bright spot in a long season. He has given Atlanta a legitimate 3-point shooting threat. He made 7 of 8 3-pointers on Sunday and scored 33 points.

The second-year player has improved his numbers from his rookie year in almost every category. His scoring average has gone from 5.7 to 14 and his 3-point percentage from 32.4 to 38.7 percent. He has scored 30 points in five games.

The 76ers have won two previous meetings with the Hawks, both by 10 points. Philadelphia prevailed in its first visit to Atlanta on Nov. 1, then won March 30 in Philadelphia.

This will be the season finale for Atlanta. Philadelphia plays its last game on Wednesday at home against Milwaukee, which could be the 76ers' first-round playoff opponent.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
T. Waller-Prince
12 SF
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
54.7 Field Goal % 42.7
54.7 Three Point % 42.7
55.9 Free Throw % 84.7
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
16.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 8.2 APG
home team logo
T. Waller-Prince SF 12
14.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.6 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 50-30 -----
home team logo Hawks 24-57 -----
O/U 219.5, ATL +9.5
Philips Arena Atlanta, Ga.
O/U 219.5, ATL +9.5
Philips Arena Atlanta, Ga.
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 50-30 109.4 PPG 47.2 RPG 27.0 APG
home team logo Hawks 24-57 103.2 PPG 41.9 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 16.0 PPG 8.1 RPG 8.2 APG 54.7 FG%
T. Waller-Prince SF 14.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.6 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
M. Belinelli
R. Covington
E. Ilyasova
J. Bayless
M. Fultz
R. Holmes
T. McConnell
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
J. Anderson
A. Johnson
J. Young
J. McAdoo
D. Jackson
F. Korkmaz
L. Drew
J. Pullen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 63 30.3 22.9 11.0 3.2 0.6 1.8 3.7 48.3 30.8 76.9 2.3 8.7
J. Redick 69 30.2 17.0 2.5 3.0 0.5 0.1 1.5 45.8 41.5 90.6 0.1 2.4
B. Simmons 79 33.9 16.0 8.1 8.2 1.8 0.8 3.4 54.7 0.0 55.9 1.8 6.3
D. Saric 76 30.0 14.7 6.8 2.6 0.7 0.3 1.9 45.1 39.3 86.8 2.0 4.8
M. Belinelli 26 26.3 13.3 1.7 1.5 0.7 0.3 1.5 50.6 38.6 87.5 0.2 1.5
R. Covington 78 31.8 12.8 5.4 1.9 1.7 0.9 1.6 41.4 37.2 85.8 0.7 4.7
E. Ilyasova 21 24.0 10.5 6.8 1.8 0.7 0.3 1.2 44.0 33.8 73.0 2.0 4.8
J. Bayless 39 23.7 7.9 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.2 41.6 37.0 79.5 0.4 1.7
M. Fultz 12 17.4 6.9 2.4 3.3 0.7 0.3 1.2 40.2 0.0 52.9 0.7 1.8
R. Holmes 46 15.3 6.2 4.3 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.5 54.7 12.9 66.7 1.1 3.2
T. McConnell 74 22.4 6.2 2.9 4.0 1.2 0.2 1.5 49.9 41.7 79.5 0.5 2.5
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 52 15.5 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.7 37.5 33.5 79.3 0.3 1.1
J. Anderson 37 13.2 5.7 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.4 42.2 31.9 72.2 0.6 1.8
A. Johnson 72 15.7 4.4 4.4 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.8 52.4 31.0 61.2 1.6 2.7
J. Young 6 10.2 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 35.7 30.0 66.7 0.0 0.3
J. McAdoo 3 6.0 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.7
D. Jackson 3 5.7 2.7 0.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 75.0 100.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
F. Korkmaz 13 5.5 1.8 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 30.8 31.3 50.0 0.2 0.7
L. Drew 3 5.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 80 241.3 109.4 47.2 27.0 8.24 5.06 15.9 47.1 36.6 75.5 10.8 36.4
Hawks
Roster
D. Schroder
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
M. Muscala
T. Dorsey
I. Taylor
M. Delaney
D. Bembry
T. Cavanaugh
J. Morris
M. Plumlee
A. Cleveland
J. Magette
J. Evans
N. Brussino
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Schroder 67 31.0 19.4 3.1 6.2 1.1 0.1 2.7 43.6 29.0 84.9 0.7 2.4
T. Waller-Prince 81 30.0 14.0 4.8 2.6 1.0 0.5 2.3 42.7 38.7 84.7 0.6 4.2
K. Bazemore 65 27.5 12.9 3.8 3.5 1.5 0.7 2.4 42.0 39.4 79.6 0.4 3.4
J. Collins 73 24.0 10.5 7.3 1.3 0.6 1.1 1.4 57.8 33.3 72.4 2.4 4.9
D. Dedmon 61 24.9 9.9 7.9 1.4 0.7 0.8 1.4 52.5 35.7 77.2 1.6 6.3
M. Muscala 52 19.9 7.6 4.3 0.9 0.6 0.5 0.8 45.9 37.4 91.7 1.0 3.3
T. Dorsey 55 17.3 7.1 2.3 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.7 37.2 35.1 72.1 0.3 2.0
I. Taylor 66 17.3 6.6 1.4 3.1 0.5 0.1 1.2 42.1 25.3 70.2 0.3 1.0
M. Delaney 54 18.8 6.3 1.9 3.0 0.7 0.1 1.2 38.2 37.1 80.4 0.2 1.7
D. Bembry 25 17.3 5.2 2.7 1.7 0.6 0.5 1.8 41.3 36.7 58.1 0.3 2.4
T. Cavanaugh 39 13.3 4.7 3.3 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.4 44.1 36.0 81.0 1.2 2.1
J. Morris 6 16.3 4.7 2.7 1.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 41.9 22.2 0.0 0.3 2.3
M. Plumlee 54 16.7 4.3 4.2 0.8 0.3 0.6 1.2 58.1 0.0 43.1 1.4 2.8
A. Cleveland 3 9.7 2.7 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 1.7 40.0 100.0 100.0 0.3 1.0
J. Magette 18 12.0 2.6 1.1 3.2 0.4 0.1 0.5 32.6 36.4 100.0 0.1 0.9
J. Evans 1 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
N. Brussino 4 2.5 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8
Total 81 240.3 103.2 41.9 23.7 7.75 4.26 15.1 44.7 36.1 78.6 9.1 32.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores