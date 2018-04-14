IND
CLE

LeBron looks to keep first-round streak alive vs. Pacers

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 14, 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Indiana Pacers have in front of them a playoff opponent who they beat in three of four games this season.

No one's kidding themselves about it, though: The Pacers know playoff LeBron and playoff Cleveland Cavaliers are a whole different beast.

The No. 4 Cavs host the No. 5 Pacers in Game 1 of a first-round series Sunday.

"We all know the playoffs are a different ballgame," Pacers guard Darren Collison said.

The Cavs swept the Pacers out of the first round last season. Both teams have changed so dramatically since that series so in a sense, little can be taken from it.

Where that line of thinking stalls, though, is at the feet of LeBron James.

James, arguably the most dominant player in the first round of the NBA playoffs, has won 21 games in a row in the opening round (an NBA record). He's never lost a first-round series (12-0), nor even a Game 1 of any first round. The last time his team lost any game in the first round was May 6, 2012, when the Miami Heat lost by two to the New York Knicks in Game 4.

That series was over the next game.

"We do a great job of getting prepared," said James, who's averaging 29 points, 8.8 boards, and 6.9 assists in the first round. "And every team I've been on has always been prepared going into the first round of the postseason and I feel like we're well prepared again."

Paul George was the Pacers' best player last season. He was traded to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo, who is now Indiana's best player. He averaged career highs in points (23.1 per game), rebounds (5.2), and assists (4.3).

Domantas Sabonis was another key piece in the George trade. He's averaging 11.6 points and 7.7 boards, mostly off the bench.

Collison is Indiana's new point guard. He averaged 12.4 points and led the NBA with a .468 3-point field-goal percentage.

The Cavs' changes are even starker, perhaps because they've undergone two sets of them.

Cleveland traded Kyrie Irving last summer for Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic, Jae Crowder, and two draft picks. The Cavs also signed Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade.

On Feb. 8, Thomas, Crowder, Rose, and Wade (and Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert) were all traded away for George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson.

All four of the Cavs-Pacers games took place before those trades.

So if you're trying to glean anything for this series from what happened in the regular season, don't.

"They're moving the basketball, getting up and down the court a little quicker, they're shooting better as a team," Indiana forward Thaddeus Young said of Cleveland. "I think they're better with those things since the trades and they've got some really good pieces. But at the end of the day, they're still a beatable team."

James said "I don't have any concerns" about this series, though he said the Cavs and Pacers were the fourth and fifth seeds, respectively, for a reason.

"Both teams played good ball at times throughout the regular season," James said. "Obviously their season, from the outside looking in, was more productive than ours because of what they went through in the offseason. But we went through a lot in the offseason as well. It's a good matchup and we look forward to the challenge."

The Cavs have been to the last three NBA Finals, but have only four players (James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, and JR Smith) left from the 2016 title team. Four players -- Cedi Osman, Zizic, Clarkson, and Nance -- have never played a playoff game.

And for the first time in his career, Love will be Cleveland's second scoring option in the playoffs instead of its third.

"We're going to be a tough team to beat in four games," Love said. "We have the best player in the world and a lot of guys that are hungry to go out and prove what they can do."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 C
L. James
23 SF
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
27.5 Pts. Per Game 27.5
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
51.4 Field Goal % 54.2
51.4 Three Point % 54.2
75.0 Free Throw % 73.1
away team logo
D. Sabonis C 11
11.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
L. James SF 23
27.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 9.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Pacers 0-0 -----
home team logo Cavaliers 0-0 -----
Game 1
O/U 212.5, CLE -7.0
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, Ohio
Game 1
O/U 212.5, CLE -7.0
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 0-0 105.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 0-0 110.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
D. Sabonis C 11.6 PPG 7.7 RPG 2.0 APG 51.4 FG%
L. James SF 27.5 PPG 8.6 RPG 9.1 APG 54.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
T. Young
D. Sabonis
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
A. Jefferson
T. Booker
G. Robinson III
J. Young
T. Leaf
E. Sumner
D. Wilkins
I. Anigbogu
A. Poythress
B. Moore
T. McKinney-Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 75 34.0 23.1 5.2 4.3 2.4 0.8 2.9 47.7 37.1 79.9 0.6 4.6
B. Bogdanovic 80 30.8 14.3 3.4 1.5 0.7 0.1 1.3 47.4 40.2 86.8 0.4 3.0
M. Turner 65 28.2 12.7 6.4 1.3 0.6 1.8 1.5 47.9 35.7 77.7 1.4 5.0
D. Collison 69 29.3 12.4 2.6 5.3 1.3 0.2 1.3 49.5 46.8 88.2 0.5 2.0
T. Young 81 32.2 11.8 6.3 1.9 1.7 0.4 1.3 48.7 32.0 59.8 2.3 4.0
D. Sabonis 74 24.5 11.6 7.7 2.0 0.5 0.4 1.9 51.4 35.1 75.0 2.2 5.5
L. Stephenson 82 22.6 9.2 5.2 2.9 0.6 0.2 1.6 42.7 28.9 66.1 0.8 4.4
C. Joseph 82 27.0 7.9 3.2 3.2 1.0 0.2 1.1 42.4 35.3 74.5 0.5 2.7
A. Jefferson 36 13.4 7.0 4.0 0.8 0.4 0.6 0.6 53.4 0.0 83.3 0.8 3.1
T. Booker 17 15.8 5.4 4.5 1.0 0.2 0.3 0.5 46.4 21.4 90.9 1.9 2.6
G. Robinson III 23 14.7 4.1 1.6 0.7 0.6 0.0 0.2 42.4 41.2 81.8 0.5 1.1
J. Young 53 10.5 3.9 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.5 43.0 37.9 75.9 0.2 1.0
T. Leaf 53 8.6 2.9 1.5 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 47.1 42.9 62.5 0.5 1.0
E. Sumner 1 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
D. Wilkins 19 8.0 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 33.3 22.2 75.0 0.3 0.6
I. Anigbogu 11 2.7 1.2 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 44.4 0.0 83.3 0.5 0.4
A. Poythress 25 4.2 1.0 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 42.3 36.4 0.0 0.3 0.4
B. Moore 2 4.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
T. McKinney-Jones 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 82 240.9 105.6 42.4 22.2 8.78 4.15 12.8 47.2 36.9 77.9 9.6 32.7
Cavaliers
Roster
L. James
K. Love
J. Clarkson
R. Hood
J. Green
G. Hill
K. Korver
L. Nance Jr.
J. Smith
T. Thompson
J. Calderon
C. Osman
A. Zizic
K. Perkins
J. Holland
L. Perrantes
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 82 36.9 27.5 8.6 9.1 1.4 0.9 4.2 54.2 36.7 73.1 1.2 7.5
K. Love 59 28.0 17.6 9.3 1.7 0.7 0.4 1.5 45.8 41.5 88.0 1.7 7.5
J. Clarkson 28 22.6 12.6 2.0 1.7 0.7 0.1 1.1 45.6 40.7 81.0 0.5 1.6
R. Hood 21 25.3 10.8 2.6 1.4 0.7 0.2 0.3 44.2 35.2 81.3 0.4 2.2
J. Green 78 23.4 10.8 3.2 1.3 0.5 0.4 1.0 47.7 31.2 86.8 0.8 2.4
G. Hill 24 27.9 9.4 2.7 2.8 0.9 0.6 1.2 44.4 35.1 80.5 0.8 1.8
K. Korver 73 21.6 9.2 2.3 1.2 0.4 0.4 0.8 45.9 43.6 88.9 0.1 2.1
L. Nance Jr. 24 20.8 8.9 7.0 1.0 1.2 0.8 0.4 55.0 12.5 72.0 2.2 4.8
J. Smith 80 28.1 8.3 2.9 1.8 0.8 0.1 1.0 40.3 37.5 69.6 0.4 2.6
T. Thompson 53 20.2 5.8 6.6 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.7 56.2 0.0 54.4 2.4 4.3
J. Calderon 57 16.0 4.5 1.5 2.1 0.5 0.0 0.7 50.3 46.4 80.0 0.2 1.2
C. Osman 61 11.0 3.9 2.0 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.5 48.4 36.8 56.5 0.3 1.7
A. Zizic 32 6.7 3.7 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.3 73.1 0.0 72.4 0.8 1.1
K. Perkins 1 15.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
J. Holland 24 7.3 2.3 1.0 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.3 28.8 30.6 69.2 0.3 0.8
L. Perrantes 14 4.7 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.1 15.4 0.0 60.0 0.1 0.2
Total 82 240.6 110.9 42.1 23.4 7.10 3.80 13.3 47.6 37.2 77.9 8.5 33.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores