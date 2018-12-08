NO
DET

Pistons bring three-game skid into matchup with Pelicans

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 08, 2018

The Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans shared a common bond on Friday. They both left their home court lamenting a second-half collapse.

Detroit gave away a 15-point lead in a 117-111 loss to Philadelphia. New Orleans was outscored 15-3 by Memphis during crunch time and fell 107-103.

They'll try to let out their frustration against each other in a Sunday matinee at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

The Pistons (13-10) have lost three straight and face a road rematch with the Sixers on Monday. They have a 9-5 home record but have dropped their last two at LCA.

"Our disposition during those (crucial) moments, our lack of focus, concentration coming out of timeouts, was really bad (Friday)," Detroit power forward Blake Griffin told Pistons.com. "That's not winning basketball. That's how you get beat and our record for the last three games has shown that."

Griffin, who had 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists against the Sixers, is the league's 10th-leading scorer at 25.2 points per game. But his backcourt turnover began Philadelphia's third-quarter surge. Overall, Philadelphia scored 18 points off Detroit's 10 second-half giveaways.

"Turnovers -- that's the bottom line," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "That's what shot ourselves in the heel. It's hard to beat anybody when you do that. Philadelphia's a very good defensive team, but a lot of our turnovers were self-inflicted."

Injuries have created some rotation issues for Casey. The Pistons are hopeful of getting shooting guard Reggie Bullock (ankle sprain) back in the lineup after a two-game absence. Sixth man Stanley Johnson (knee) was a late scratch on Friday. Backup point guard Ish Smith (adductor) is expected to miss the rest of the month.

The game on Sunday should be a test of power. It not only features Griffin but also the NBA's rop rebounder in Detroit center Andre Drummond (15.3 per game). New Orleans superstar Anthony Davis ranks fourth in scoring (27.8 ppg), sixth in rebounding (12.5) and second in blocked shots (2.87).

Davis gives everyone fits, but he has saved some of his best performances for the Pistons. He has averaged 30.4 points in 10 games against them, his highest career mark against any opponent. He went scoreless when the Grizzlies mounted their late comeback as the Pelicans' record dropped to 13-14.

"You've got to finish games," coach Alvin Gentry told the New Orleans Times-Picayune. "That's just the bottom line. It's not really complicated. It's a simple thing. You get to the point where you're eight up at home with 5:18 to go, you've got to finish the game. We didn't do that."

Lottery pick and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who played his lone college season at Michigan State, had one of his worst outings this season. He played just 15 minutes and contributed three points and no rebounds while committing four fouls.

Power forward Nikola Mirotic also had a forgettable night, scoring a season-low four points in 20 minutes off the bench. He missed the previous two games with an illness.

New Orleans is also playing the first game of a back-to-back. It faces the Celtics in Boston on Monday night.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
25.2 Pts. Per Game 25.2
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
50.6 Field Goal % 46.4
50.6 Three Point % 46.4
81.7 Free Throw % 74.6
away team logo
A. Davis PF 23
27.8 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 4.9 APG
home team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
25.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 5.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 13-14 -----
home team logo Pistons 13-10 -----
O/U 224, DET +1.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
O/U 224, DET +1.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 13-14 118.1 PPG 47.7 RPG 27.1 APG
home team logo Pistons 13-10 109.4 PPG 47.6 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 27.8 PPG 12.5 RPG 4.9 APG 50.6 FG%
B. Griffin PF 25.2 PPG 9.3 RPG 5.0 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Randle
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
E. Payton
D. Miller
W. Johnson
F. Jackson
I. Clark
T. Frazier
C. Diallo
S. Hill
J. Okafor
K. Williams
A. Harrison
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 23 37.3 27.8 12.5 4.9 1.6 2.9 2.4 50.6 32.8 81.7 3.3 9.2
J. Holiday 27 36.5 20.4 4.4 9.1 1.7 0.8 3.6 47.4 27.8 75.8 1.1 3.3
J. Randle 27 27.2 18.9 9.4 2.6 0.7 0.5 2.5 55.5 34.0 70.5 2.5 6.9
N. Mirotic 23 31.0 18.2 9.7 1.1 0.8 0.7 1.4 45.9 35.5 84.1 1.7 8.0
E. Moore 26 30.3 14.4 2.5 2.2 0.7 0.2 1.4 51.3 42.9 69.2 0.9 1.6
E. Payton 6 25.3 9.7 5.2 5.3 0.8 0.2 2.0 47.1 42.9 63.6 1.2 4.0
D. Miller 23 20.3 6.1 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.7 41.7 37.6 81.8 0.2 1.1
W. Johnson 20 17.5 4.4 2.7 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.6 42.1 43.2 83.3 0.5 2.2
F. Jackson 15 12.0 4.3 0.7 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.7 36.5 29.6 71.4 0.1 0.6
I. Clark 24 14.0 4.0 1.5 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.8 37.0 31.1 90.0 0.2 1.3
T. Frazier 18 17.9 4.0 2.4 4.1 0.4 0.1 1.3 44.3 36.7 63.6 0.6 1.8
C. Diallo 20 9.4 3.9 3.6 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.5 53.4 0.0 80.0 1.0 2.6
S. Hill 15 20.6 3.8 2.5 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.7 37.5 33.3 50.0 0.8 1.7
J. Okafor 12 5.7 3.0 1.7 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.5 50.0 0.0 100.0 0.8 0.8
K. Williams 6 4.8 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.8
A. Harrison 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 27 240.0 118.1 47.7 27.1 7.22 5.70 15.0 48.1 35.0 76.8 11.8 36.0
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
S. Johnson
I. Smith
L. Galloway
H. Ellenson
G. Robinson III
Z. Pachulia
L. Kennard
J. Leuer
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
Z. Lofton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 23 35.5 25.2 9.3 5.0 0.7 0.5 3.7 46.4 35.7 74.6 1.5 7.7
A. Drummond 23 32.8 18.1 15.3 1.3 1.4 1.7 2.5 50.9 15.8 50.4 5.9 9.4
R. Jackson 23 28.8 15.8 2.8 4.1 0.7 0.1 1.9 39.6 32.9 86.4 0.6 2.2
R. Bullock 18 28.3 10.1 2.2 2.4 0.7 0.1 0.9 39.0 35.1 89.3 0.4 1.8
S. Johnson 21 23.3 9.8 4.4 1.2 1.1 0.2 1.5 40.1 28.9 79.3 0.9 3.5
I. Smith 22 24.4 9.2 1.9 3.0 0.5 0.3 1.1 41.5 32.9 66.7 0.0 1.9
L. Galloway 22 24.8 8.6 2.8 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.5 39.4 33.3 81.5 0.6 2.2
H. Ellenson 1 8.0 7.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 3.0
G. Robinson III 22 16.5 5.2 1.6 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.6 40.6 30.6 84.6 0.4 1.3
Z. Pachulia 23 13.0 4.2 4.5 1.3 0.7 0.2 0.7 37.7 0.0 83.3 1.8 2.7
L. Kennard 6 13.5 4.0 1.5 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.7 40.7 18.2 0.0 0.0 1.5
J. Leuer 11 8.2 3.6 2.3 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 59.3 0.0 80.0 0.7 1.5
K. Thomas 4 5.8 2.0 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.5 37.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.0
J. Calderon 17 9.5 1.6 0.6 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.3 26.3 19.0 100.0 0.2 0.5
Z. Lofton 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 23 244.3 109.4 47.6 21.3 7.13 3.61 14.2 42.9 31.6 74.0 12.8 34.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores