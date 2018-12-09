MIA
The Miami Heat have won four of five for the first time this season and they'll try to stay on a roll when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Monday.

The Heat (11-14) are coming off back-to-back double-digit road wins against the Phoenix Suns on Friday and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

The Lakers (16-10) will also be playing their third game in four days after losing at the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and winning at the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Los Angeles has won five of its past six.

The Lakers beat the Heat 113-97 in Miami on Nov. 18.

Lakers forward LeBron James scored a season-high 51 points in his return to Miami, where he played four seasons, reaching the 50-point mark for the 13th time in his career.

The rematch on Monday will be the final time James and Miami guard Dwyane Wade will be on the floor together. Wade is retiring after this season.

James and Wade teamed up when James signed with the Heat in the summer of 2010. They led Miami to four straight NBA Finals appearances, winning two championships before James returned to Cleveland following the 2013-14 season.

"It's bitter and it's sweet. It's sweet and sour," James told the Orange County Register. "The sweet part about it is I've always loved being on the same floor with my brother. We struck up a relationship together at the Combine in 2003 and it started from there. And the sour part about it is that this is our last time sharing the same court."

The Lakers will be without forward Brandon Ingram for the third straight game. He sustained a sprained left ankle against the visiting Spurs on Wednesday. Ingram is third on the team in scoring at 15.2 points a game.

The Heat might also be short-handed.

Josh Richardson, the starting shooting guard for Miami and the team's leading scorer at 19.2 points a game, missed Saturday's game with a shoulder impingement. Tyler Johnson, who started in place of Richardson against the Clippers, left the game with a left hip contusion.

Goran Dragic also didn't play against the Clippers so he could rest, and Hassan Whiteside (personal reasons), Wayne Ellington (personal reasons) and Dion Waiters (ankle surgery) are not on the trip.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the win against the Clippers that he's impressed with his team's perseverance.

"When you're coaching in this league, you want to have a group like this," Spoelstra said. "When they show up for shootaround and you know that even more guys are not playing, that guys look forward to the challenge instead of trying to make an excuse and get on to the next game. So we really had to show a tremendous amount of perseverance and grit in this, and get a lot of contributions. You can't just talk about grit, guys have to actually play well and step up."

Key Players
J. Richardson
0 SG
L. James
23 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
28.3 Pts. Per Game 28.3
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
40.8 Field Goal % 52.1
40.8 Three Point % 52.1
84.6 Free Throw % 70.7
away team logo
J. Richardson SG 0
19.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
L. James SF 23
28.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 6.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Heat 11-14 -----
home team logo Lakers 16-10 -----
O/U 218, LAL -6.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 11-14 108.2 PPG 47.7 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Lakers 16-10 113.3 PPG 46.6 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
J. Richardson SG 19.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.3 APG 40.8 FG%
L. James SF 28.3 PPG 7.7 RPG 6.9 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
J. Richardson
G. Dragic
D. Wade
H. Whiteside
R. McGruder
T. Johnson
J. Winslow
W. Ellington
K. Olynyk
J. Johnson
D. Jones Jr.
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Richardson 24 35.2 19.2 4.0 3.3 1.3 0.6 2.1 40.8 39.9 84.6 0.9 3.0
G. Dragic 13 30.0 15.9 3.2 5.1 0.8 0.3 2.5 41.6 32.3 76.0 0.6 2.5
D. Wade 18 25.7 14.9 3.6 3.6 0.6 0.6 2.4 42.6 38.0 66.7 1.1 2.4
H. Whiteside 22 26.9 13.5 13.7 0.8 0.6 2.9 1.7 52.3 16.7 47.2 4.1 9.5
R. McGruder 25 32.0 11.5 4.8 2.8 0.9 0.2 1.5 43.8 37.7 75.0 1.0 3.8
T. Johnson 19 25.1 10.9 3.1 2.2 0.9 0.6 1.4 45.0 35.6 72.5 0.5 2.6
J. Winslow 21 28.4 10.4 5.2 3.6 0.9 0.4 2.1 39.1 35.9 70.4 1.0 4.2
W. Ellington 16 26.3 10.0 2.6 1.6 1.3 0.2 0.8 37.1 38.1 84.6 0.4 2.2
K. Olynyk 24 19.7 9.3 4.1 2.0 0.7 0.5 1.3 43.5 35.0 77.9 1.0 3.2
J. Johnson 10 20.7 8.3 2.8 2.6 0.7 0.3 1.1 37.8 30.0 92.3 0.5 2.3
D. Jones Jr. 15 14.5 5.0 3.2 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.7 39.4 31.6 61.9 1.3 1.9
D. Robinson 4 7.3 1.5 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.3
U. Haslem 3 4.7 1.3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.3
Total 25 241.0 108.2 47.7 22.4 7.60 6.64 14.8 43.4 36.2 70.6 12.3 35.4
Lakers
Roster
L. James
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
J. McGee
J. Hart
R. Rondo
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Ball
L. Stephenson
M. Beasley
J. Williams
T. Chandler
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
I. Bonga
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 26 34.8 28.3 7.7 6.9 1.4 0.8 3.5 52.1 36.2 70.7 1.0 6.7
K. Kuzma 26 31.5 17.3 5.7 2.1 0.6 0.6 1.4 47.3 31.5 72.9 0.7 5.0
B. Ingram 20 30.8 15.2 4.0 2.2 0.7 0.7 2.3 47.0 32.4 62.6 0.7 3.3
J. McGee 26 23.8 11.9 6.7 0.9 0.8 2.5 1.6 62.3 25.0 72.3 2.6 4.1
J. Hart 26 24.8 9.2 3.3 1.2 1.1 0.6 0.8 45.4 39.0 70.6 0.5 2.8
R. Rondo 11 25.3 8.5 4.5 6.5 1.2 0.0 2.3 45.5 42.9 50.0 0.9 3.6
K. Caldwell-Pope 26 21.5 8.5 2.3 0.5 0.8 0.2 0.6 38.6 34.0 92.6 0.4 1.9
L. Ball 26 27.9 8.2 5.1 4.8 1.3 0.2 2.0 38.4 31.8 57.1 1.0 4.1
L. Stephenson 26 14.3 7.0 3.2 1.8 0.7 0.1 1.2 42.4 35.9 83.3 0.5 2.7
M. Beasley 10 7.1 4.4 1.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.7 51.4 25.0 83.3 0.3 1.1
J. Williams 6 14.2 3.8 3.5 0.7 0.2 0.5 0.3 57.9 0.0 20.0 1.8 1.7
T. Chandler 16 21.1 3.6 7.6 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.9 55.6 0.0 72.0 2.4 5.3
S. Mykhailiuk 15 10.3 3.1 0.7 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.6 32.6 35.5 50.0 0.3 0.4
M. Wagner 5 4.2 2.0 0.8 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.4 23.1 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.8
I. Zubac 8 6.8 1.8 3.0 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.5 35.7 0.0 100.0 1.3 1.8
I. Bonga 2 3.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.5
Total 26 241.0 113.3 46.6 23.9 8.38 6.04 15.4 47.4 34.6 71.0 10.3 36.3
