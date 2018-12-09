WAS
IND

Wizards may be without Wall for meeting with Pacers

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 09, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers have found a way to survive without leading scorer Victor Oladipo.

Last season, the Pacers were 0-7 when Oladipo didn't play. Oladipo has missed 10 consecutive games with a sore right knee and is listed as out indefinitely. The Pacers are 6-4 without Oladipo and also beat Atlanta in a game left early in the first quarter with the injury

Pacers center Myles Turner said the difference this season is several different players have picked up the slack with Oladipo is out.

The Pacers (16-10) won their third game in a row, knocking off visiting Sacramento 107-97 on Saturday night. The Pacers are now 5-0 on the second night of back-to-back games. Indiana hosts Washington (11-15) Monday night. The Cavaliers rolled to a 116-101 victory over the Wizards on Saturday.

Pacers backup center Domantas Sabonis, who missed Friday night's game with food poisoning, came off the bench to score 14 points in a victory over Sacramento. Pacers forward Thaddeus Young led the way with a season-high 20 points.

"We just knew we had to stick together and fight," Sabonis said in Fox Sports Indiana interview. "There wasn't a lot of energy in this game. Both teams coming off of back-to-backs and we just said the first team to play defense wins."

Indiana has held its last three opponents to under 100 points.

"It's just about playing hard," Turner said of the defensive effort. "I know I said that a lot, about playing hard, but that's what it is. We started the game so lackadaisical and I think around halftime we kind of got a fire lit under us and just started to play so much better."

Pacers coach Nate McMillan praised backup point guard Cory Joseph's role as sixth man following the game. Joseph contributed 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

"He's been solid all season long," McMillan said. "I love the way he plays the game. He plays every possession on both ends of the floor and has really been a glue for this team, as well as that second unit."

For the Wizards, point guard John Wall's status is questionable for Monday's game after he left Saturday's game in the third quarter. Wall didn't practice on Sunday.

Wall, who was hampered with a bone spur in his left heel, scored a career-low one point. Wall missed all five shots.

Wall didn't play in Wednesday night's victory at Atlanta after the birth of his son. He didn't take part in Saturday's shootaround because he wasn't feeling well and then was hampered by the bone spur.

"I really couldn't move, couldn't run. But I mean, you still got to play better," Wall said to The Washington Post. "I probably shouldn't have played, that's my fault. But you learn from your mistakes."

Wall called it the "worst game of my life."

The heel has been bothering Wall on and off.

"Some days it's great. Some days it's bad," Wall said. "It comes and goes. You know what I mean, you just got to monitor when it's good and when it's bad, don't try to force the issue and play with that one because it's kind of hard. You can't run. (Saturday) it just got real hot. It didn't get no better."

The Wizards had won three games in a row before falling to the Cavaliers.

"It was definitely disappointing," Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal said to WashingtonWizards.com. "We didn't come out with the same focus and intensity as the last three games that we won. We kind of took a step back a little bit."

Washington coach Scott Brooks said he was disappointed his team's mindset wasn't right.

"We gave up everything they wanted. Give them credit. They attacked and got open shots in the paint. They got open 3s. When you give teams open opportunities, they are going to take advantage of it."

Recently acquired forward Sam Dekker joined the Wizards for Sunday's practice. Dekker has been sidelined with an ankle injury and considered questionable for Monday's game.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
B. Bogdanovic
44 SF
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
47.2 Field Goal % 52.6
47.2 Three Point % 52.6
77.3 Free Throw % 80.9
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
22.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.4 APG
home team logo
B. Bogdanovic SF 44
16.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Wizards 11-15 -----
home team logo Pacers 16-10 -----
O/U 214.5, IND -6
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
O/U 214.5, IND -6
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 11-15 112.0 PPG 41 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Pacers 16-10 106.0 PPG 43.1 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 22.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.4 APG 47.2 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 16.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.4 APG 52.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
J. Wall
D. Howard
K. Oubre Jr.
O. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
J. Green
A. Rivers
T. Satoransky
T. Bryant
D. Robinson
I. Mahinmi
J. McRae
O. White
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 26 35.3 22.6 4.4 4.4 1.0 1.0 2.3 47.2 32.4 77.3 0.6 3.8
J. Wall 25 34.2 20.4 3.5 8.3 1.6 1.0 3.4 43.8 31.5 67.6 0.5 3.0
D. Howard 9 25.6 12.8 9.2 0.4 0.8 0.4 1.8 62.3 0.0 60.4 2.7 6.6
K. Oubre Jr. 26 25.0 12.3 4.5 0.7 0.9 0.7 1.0 42.0 31.1 82.4 0.7 3.7
O. Porter Jr. 24 30.4 12.2 5.8 2.0 1.5 0.6 0.9 49.4 36.8 78.1 1.0 4.8
M. Morris 25 26.4 11.8 5.2 1.8 0.8 0.7 1.4 44.7 35.5 82.6 1.2 4.0
J. Green 24 23.7 10.1 4.6 1.2 0.6 0.5 1.3 49.7 33.8 91.5 1.3 3.3
A. Rivers 26 22.9 7.0 2.4 1.9 0.6 0.3 1.3 38.6 30.1 57.9 0.4 2.0
T. Satoransky 26 17.0 5.4 1.8 2.9 0.7 0.2 0.7 48.5 36.7 91.2 0.5 1.3
T. Bryant 16 12.6 5.4 3.6 0.7 0.3 0.6 0.7 59.6 13.3 89.5 1.1 2.6
D. Robinson 2 9.0 5.0 3.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 57.1 0.0 66.7 1.0 2.0
I. Mahinmi 14 13.6 3.6 3.4 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.5 40.6 14.3 66.7 1.6 1.9
J. McRae 4 5.5 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
O. White 2 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 26 241.9 112.0 41 24.3 8.38 6.00 13.5 45.9 32.5 75.5 9.1 31.8
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
D. Sabonis
M. Turner
T. Evans
T. Young
D. Collison
C. Joseph
D. McDermott
A. Holiday
K. O'Quinn
T. Leaf
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
D. Reed
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 16 32.4 21.4 6.6 4.7 1.6 0.5 2.3 44.0 34.5 71.2 0.5 6.1
B. Bogdanovic 26 31.0 16.4 3.7 1.4 0.8 0.0 1.7 52.6 48.6 80.9 0.4 3.3
D. Sabonis 24 24.9 14.3 10.0 3.2 0.6 0.7 2.5 63.7 83.3 75.6 2.3 7.6
M. Turner 25 27.4 11.4 6.5 1.6 0.4 2.7 1.7 48.1 24.3 71.7 1.3 5.2
T. Evans 25 21.8 10.6 2.9 2.6 1.3 0.3 2.1 36.8 36.5 78.9 0.6 2.3
T. Young 26 28.6 10.5 5.3 1.3 1.4 0.4 1.2 49.8 22.6 54.8 1.8 3.4
D. Collison 26 27.9 9.5 2.7 5.2 1.6 0.1 1.4 43.2 35.0 76.4 0.5 2.1
C. Joseph 26 26.4 7.7 3.5 3.9 1.4 0.3 1.3 47.8 40.7 50.0 0.4 3.1
D. McDermott 26 17.5 7.4 1.4 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.3 49.6 42.0 86.2 0.2 1.2
A. Holiday 16 12.8 6.0 2.2 1.5 0.6 0.3 0.8 41.4 25.6 81.3 0.1 2.1
K. O'Quinn 14 7.4 3.0 2.8 1.4 0.2 0.6 0.6 46.2 0.0 100.0 0.9 1.9
T. Leaf 16 7.3 2.3 1.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 39.0 18.2 75.0 0.6 1.0
E. Sumner 7 4.0 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 28.6 33.3 0.0 0.3 0.1
A. Johnson 4 3.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
I. Anigbogu 3 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
D. Reed 3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 26 240.0 106.0 43.1 24.5 9.27 5.38 14.5 47.5 37.0 74.1 8.8 34.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores