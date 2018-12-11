OKC
Thunder look to remain hot on road at Pelicans

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 11, 2018

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They have won five of their last six games, are 17-4 since starting the season 0-4 and have established the best record in the Western Conference (17-8).

The only thing consistent about the New Orleans Pelicans in the last two weeks has been their inconsistency.

They have alternated wins and losses during their last eight games.

If the Pelicans' pattern continues, they'll win when they host the Thunder on Wednesday night.

But that will be a challenge, given the way Oklahoma City has been playing. The Thunder led by as many as 29 points during their 122-113 home victory against Utah on Monday.

"I'm enjoying playing with this group," Thunder forward Paul George told NewsOK.com. "We've got a special group here. We want to win. We want to win big. That's first and foremost."

George scored 31 points, making 5 of 6 3-pointers, against the Jazz as the home crowd provided chants of "MVP" in the background.

"I think you'd be hard pressed right now to find guys that are playing at a higher level than (George) is," Thunder coach Billy Donovan told NewsOK.com.

Dennis Schroder scored 23 points and Steven Adams added 22. Russell Westbrook finished with a triple-double -- 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists -- even though he made just 4 of 18 shots.

The Thunder are 14-1 this season against teams with sub-.500 records, which includes a 122-116 home victory against the Pelicans, who were 4-5 entering the Nov. 5 game and left with the last loss of a six-game losing streak.

New Orleans is again sub-.500 (14-15) after alternating wins and losses for the last two weeks.

The Pelicans had a four-game losing streak after losing at home to Boston on Nov. 26.

They ended that losing streak by beating Washington, then they lost at Miami, won at Charlotte, lost to the Clippers, beat Dallas, lost to Memphis, won at Detroit and lost to the Celtics again, 113-100, on Monday night in Boston.

The Celtics led by as many as 22 points on Monday despite playing without five injured or ill players, including Al Horford, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

"We just didn't do a really good job of handling dribble penetration," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told his team's official website. "They took the ball wherever they wanted to take it. We just couldn't keep them in front."

Anthony Davis matched his second-highest point total of the season by scoring 41 points after having just six in the victory at Detroit a day earlier.

"Win one, lose one, win one, lose one for the past eight, nine games so we've got to put a string of wins together," Davis told the team's official website.

The game against Oklahoma City will be New Orleans' eighth game in 15 days. The Pelicans have not had more than one day between games since Nov. 8-9.

After this game they stay home and have three days off before hosting Miami on Sunday.

"We've got to regroup," Davis told the website. "We've got another one on Wednesday against a team that's hot right now, OKC. But we play well at home so hopefully can get that one, then we have like three or four days off where we can regroup and recollect ourselves and try to put a string of wins together."

The Pelicans are 10-4 at home and the Thunder are 7-5 on the road.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
A. Davis
23 PF
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
27.4 Pts. Per Game 27.4
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
12.2 Reb. Per Game 12.2
44.7 Field Goal % 50.2
44.7 Three Point % 50.2
61.8 Free Throw % 80.9
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
22.1 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 10.2 APG
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
27.4 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 4.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 17-8 -----
home team logo Pelicans 14-15 -----
NO +2, O/U 232
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
NO +2, O/U 232
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 17-8 111.6 PPG 48.9 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Pelicans 14-15 117.4 PPG 47.4 RPG 27.2 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 22.1 PPG 10.6 RPG 10.2 APG 44.7 FG%
A. Davis PF 27.4 PPG 12.2 RPG 4.8 APG 50.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
S. Adams
J. Grant
H. Diallo
N. Noel
A. Abrines
R. Felton
T. Ferguson
P. Patterson
D. Burton
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Nader
T. Davis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 25 34.7 24.3 7.8 4.3 2.2 0.8 2.8 43.1 36.5 82.5 1.3 6.5
R. Westbrook 17 33.6 22.1 10.6 10.2 2.0 0.1 4.3 44.7 21.8 61.8 1.3 9.3
D. Schroder 25 29.4 16.8 4.4 5.0 1.2 0.2 2.8 42.7 34.3 87.2 0.6 3.8
S. Adams 24 33.3 15.4 10.0 1.6 1.5 1.0 1.6 59.0 0.0 55.4 4.9 5.0
J. Grant 25 30.1 11.7 4.8 1.1 0.7 1.2 1.0 51.0 39.0 66.7 0.8 4.0
H. Diallo 19 13.6 6.0 2.6 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.5 48.9 26.7 69.0 1.2 1.4
N. Noel 24 14.3 5.8 5.2 0.4 1.1 1.4 0.6 61.5 0.0 75.0 2.1 3.1
A. Abrines 22 20.0 5.5 1.6 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.6 33.9 32.0 88.9 0.1 1.5
R. Felton 13 11.0 4.8 1.5 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.8 35.2 17.9 88.9 0.2 1.3
T. Ferguson 19 21.8 4.4 2.0 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.7 38.8 30.0 75.0 0.6 1.4
P. Patterson 25 15.8 4.3 2.8 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.4 33.3 30.0 61.9 0.8 2.0
D. Burton 15 8.7 3.3 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.5 43.5 30.8 83.3 0.1 1.0
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 14 8.0 2.5 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 33.3 25.0 66.7 0.3 0.9
A. Nader 11 3.4 1.1 0.9 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.8
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 25 240.0 111.6 48.9 22.9 10.44 5.64 14.5 45.3 31.9 71.2 12.9 36.0
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Randle
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
E. Payton
D. Miller
T. Frazier
F. Jackson
W. Johnson
C. Diallo
I. Clark
S. Hill
J. Okafor
A. Harrison
K. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 25 36.8 27.4 12.2 4.8 1.7 2.8 2.3 50.2 30.8 80.9 3.2 8.9
J. Holiday 29 36.7 20.5 4.3 8.8 1.8 0.7 3.8 47.8 30.0 76.4 1.1 3.2
J. Randle 29 27.4 19.2 9.4 2.8 0.6 0.6 2.5 55.5 32.7 71.3 2.5 6.9
N. Mirotic 25 30.0 17.4 9.2 1.0 0.8 0.6 1.2 45.2 34.8 84.1 1.6 7.6
E. Moore 27 29.8 14.0 2.4 2.1 0.7 0.2 1.3 50.8 42.4 70.7 0.9 1.6
E. Payton 6 25.3 9.7 5.2 5.3 0.8 0.2 2.0 47.1 42.9 63.6 1.2 4.0
D. Miller 25 20.7 6.1 1.3 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.6 41.5 38.0 81.3 0.2 1.1
T. Frazier 20 19.5 4.7 2.4 4.6 0.6 0.1 1.4 47.2 41.7 73.3 0.6 1.8
F. Jackson 15 12.0 4.3 0.7 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.7 36.5 29.6 71.4 0.1 0.6
W. Johnson 21 16.7 4.2 2.5 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.6 42.1 43.2 83.3 0.5 2.0
C. Diallo 22 9.9 4.0 3.9 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.5 57.1 0.0 80.0 1.0 3.0
I. Clark 25 14.1 3.9 1.5 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.8 35.2 28.6 90.0 0.2 1.4
S. Hill 17 20.9 3.8 3.1 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.8 39.3 35.1 50.0 0.8 2.3
J. Okafor 13 5.4 2.8 1.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.5 48.4 0.0 100.0 0.8 0.8
A. Harrison 2 3.5 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
K. Williams 7 4.6 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 37.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 29 240.0 117.4 47.4 27.2 7.28 5.62 15.0 48.1 35.1 77.0 11.4 36.0
