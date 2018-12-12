TOR
Warriors' revenge rampage resumes vs. Raptors

  • Dec 12, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors get a second shot at revenge against an Eastern Conference power when they host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out of the lineup, the Warriors battled the Raptors into overtime on the road 13 days ago before falling short 131-128.

In his first head-to-head with Golden State for Toronto after years of battling the Warriors in the West as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors' charge with 37 points.

The Warriors have since gotten both All-Stars back, and have shifted into a new gear. They have won four straight, averaging 119.5 points.

One of those four wins came in a rematch with the Milwaukee Bucks, who routed the Warriors on their home floor 134-111 last month. With Curry back in the lineup, but not yet Green, Golden State evened the score with a 105-95 victory in Milwaukee on Friday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he noticed the difference having Green back for the first time after an 11-game absence in Monday's 116-108 victory over Minnesota.

"I just think we play with a faster pace; that's the main thing," the coach observed after the game. "The first few minutes, we looked different. (Green) got a couple of rebounds and pushed the ball and everybody else sort of said, 'Oh, yeah, we got to run. Draymond's got the ball.' And he was out ahead of the play a couple of times. He gives us a different dimension and it's great to have him back."

Kerr then issued a warning to the Raptors and the rest of the NBA

"I think we are going to get much better," he insisted. "I didn't think we played very well (against Minnesota), but I thought it was a positive first step back. We had some silliness out there and some really questionable plays that we made, questionable decisions. I think we will get better with that and our movement will get better, but it was a good first step."

It's possible the Raptors will take the court a step slow for Wednesday's rematch. Toronto held Leonard out of Tuesday's 123-99 road romp over the Los Angeles Clippers with a bruised hip.

He will be re-evaluated prior to the Golden State game as the Raptors endure a second game in two nights.

"If his hip's good, he'll go," Raptors coach Nick Nurse promised reporters before Tuesday's game.

Kyle Lowry snapped out of a recent slump in Leonard's absence, contributing 21 points and seven assists to the one-sided win over the Clippers.

The four-time All-Star had totaled 15 points in his previous four games, including a scoreless outing Sunday in a home loss to the Bucks.

"He's taking a back seat, it's a decision he's made, and it's helped our team, it's helped guys have great years," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "He's probably sacrificing for the greater of the team, which is honorable, but at the same time we still need him to keep reminding him that he we need him to be selfish a little bit too out there."

Lowry, who averaged seven shots a game in his four-game slump, got off 13 shots (making eight) in his 32 minutes against the Clippers.

Raptors
Roster
K. Leonard
S. Ibaka
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
D. Green
F. VanVleet
O. Anunoby
D. Wright
N. Powell
C. Miles
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
G. Monroe
L. Brown
M. Richardson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 22 34.7 26.1 8.3 3.0 1.9 0.7 2.0 48.8 38.1 85.9 1.3 7.0
S. Ibaka 28 27.4 16.7 7.4 1.4 0.5 1.4 1.8 55.1 29.3 81.9 2.1 5.3
P. Siakam 29 29.9 14.6 6.3 2.8 1.0 0.7 1.4 61.5 35.2 77.4 1.3 5.0
K. Lowry 28 34.1 13.9 4.4 9.9 1.3 0.5 2.8 43.2 33.1 83.8 0.5 3.9
J. Valanciunas 29 19.2 13.0 7.2 1.0 0.5 0.8 1.3 57.3 30.0 81.9 1.8 5.4
D. Green 29 29.3 9.4 4.0 1.3 0.9 0.8 1.1 44.2 42.1 85.7 1.0 3.0
F. VanVleet 25 24.2 9.2 2.3 4.4 0.9 0.1 1.3 41.1 34.7 76.5 0.4 1.9
O. Anunoby 23 20.3 7.9 2.7 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.7 44.4 30.2 33.3 0.7 2.0
D. Wright 24 16.0 5.9 2.1 1.5 0.7 0.3 0.7 43.2 41.3 100.0 0.7 1.4
N. Powell 11 14.9 5.0 2.0 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.7 47.6 40.9 75.0 0.2 1.8
C. Miles 23 14.0 4.9 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.6 31.6 28.0 76.0 0.3 1.4
C. Boucher 3 4.0 4.3 2.3 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 50.0 25.0 66.7 1.0 1.3
J. Loyd 3 5.7 4.0 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 100.0 100.0 100.0 0.3 1.3
G. Monroe 12 7.3 3.6 3.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.7 47.5 0.0 55.6 1.1 1.9
L. Brown 17 8.7 2.4 1.1 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.8 35.4 22.7 100.0 0.1 1.0
M. Richardson 13 5.5 1.5 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.6 31.6 31.3 66.7 0.1 0.7
Total 29 242.6 115.7 45.7 25.4 8.24 5.59 13.8 48.5 34.7 80.5 10.1 35.6
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
J. Jerebko
D. Green
A. McKinnie
K. Looney
D. Jones
D. Lee
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 17 33.5 30.1 5.2 5.8 1.1 0.3 3.1 51.3 50.0 93.8 0.4 4.8
K. Durant 28 35.8 28.8 7.7 6.2 1.0 1.0 3.4 51.0 34.6 93.0 0.5 7.3
K. Thompson 28 34.6 22.7 4.0 1.9 1.0 0.7 2.1 45.4 36.1 81.4 0.3 3.7
Q. Cook 25 18.0 8.7 2.6 2.0 0.4 0.1 0.9 47.0 44.4 83.3 0.3 2.2
J. Jerebko 28 20.3 7.5 5.6 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.8 47.4 37.6 83.8 1.4 4.2
D. Green 14 30.4 6.9 7.7 7.2 1.7 0.8 3.2 43.8 22.6 66.7 0.9 6.9
A. McKinnie 19 16.1 6.4 3.9 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.5 49.0 45.2 57.1 1.3 2.6
K. Looney 28 20.0 6.1 5.3 1.9 0.3 0.8 0.8 61.2 0.0 63.6 2.5 2.8
D. Jones 24 17.1 5.4 3.1 1.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 71.6 0.0 64.9 1.3 1.8
D. Lee 13 13.6 5.1 2.1 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.5 43.4 41.4 80.0 0.2 1.9
A. Iguodala 25 23.4 4.8 3.2 3.0 0.8 0.6 1.0 46.0 33.3 62.5 0.7 2.5
S. Livingston 19 16.6 4.7 2.2 2.3 0.6 0.5 0.7 44.9 0.0 79.2 0.9 1.3
J. Bell 27 12.6 2.7 2.7 1.3 0.5 0.8 0.5 52.6 0.0 70.6 0.8 1.9
Total 28 241.8 116.4 45.5 27.9 7.18 6.21 14.6 49.2 39.4 82.9 9.8 35.8
