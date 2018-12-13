GS
Warriors won't take surging Kings lightly

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Kings have captured the attention of the Golden State Warriors as the Northern California rivals prepare to meet Friday night for the first of two times in the next 23 days.

The Kings (15-12) will take the court having won two in a row, including 141-130 over Minnesota on Wednesday night to move within three games of the Warriors (19-10) in the Pacific Division standings.

That's quite a feat for a franchise that has finished 38, 40, 35 and 31 games behind the Warriors in the four-year Steve Kerr era, and was already 12 1/2 games behind on this date one year ago.

The Kings have won five of six, but their three most recent victories before the Minnesota game came against lightweights Phoenix, Cleveland and Chicago.

In the aforementioned 23 days, they not only will see the Warriors twice, but also seven other Western teams currently over .500, including the Los Angeles Lakers two times.

"It's a great feeling getting back on a winning streak, but we know it's a tough stretch that we've got going on (and) coming up," Kings star De'Aaron Fox told reporters after Wednesday's win. "Just starting up."

Actually, the Kings started getting on Golden State's radar when they beat the champions twice on the road last season.

The clubs have met once already this season, with the Warriors coming away equally impressive after being pushed to the limit to pull out a 117-116 home win last month.

"It's different than what I'm used to," noted Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who began his career with 19 wins in 24 meetings with the Kings before the recent uprising to the northeast. "They're playing the right way. They seem very composed for a young team as well. They've got a bright future. They've got a lot of great young pieces."

The Kings figure to encounter a focused Warriors team, not only because of the recent head-to-head struggles, but also because Golden State is coming off a humbling 113-93 home loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Thompson (0-for-5) and Stephen Curry (2-for-8) combined for two 3-pointers in the blowout.

The Warriors were without Curry and Draymond Green the last time they saw the Kings. Thompson helped bail out Golden State with five 3-pointers and 31 points, while Kevin Durant bombed in 44 points.

Golden State is still waiting for Green to regain his All-Star consistency after missing 11 straight games with a sprained toe.

Green had seven points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a typical all-around performance in a home win over Minnesota on Monday, before picking up two early fouls - compounded by a technical - and being a non-factor in the loss to Toronto, contributing two points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Fox was held to nine points in the earlier meeting with the Warriors, but Buddy Hield and Iman Shumpert hit four 3-pointers apiece as the Kings outscored Golden State 33-30 from beyond the arc.

Hield paced the Kings with 28 points.

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
D. Fox
5 PG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
51.3 Field Goal % 47.8
51.3 Three Point % 47.8
93.1 Free Throw % 71.1
K. Durant SF 35
28.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 6.2 APG
D. Fox PG 5
17.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.6 APG
away team logo Warriors 19-10 -----
home team logo Kings 15-12 -----
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 19-10 115.6 PPG 45.3 RPG 27.9 APG
home team logo Kings 15-12 115.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 28.9 PPG 7.7 RPG 6.2 APG 51.3 FG%
D. Fox PG 17.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.6 APG 47.8 FG%
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
J. Jerebko
D. Green
A. McKinnie
K. Looney
D. Jones
D. Lee
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 18 33.5 28.9 5.1 5.7 1.1 0.3 3.2 50.4 48.9 94.0 0.4 4.6
K. Durant 29 35.7 28.9 7.7 6.2 1.0 1.0 3.5 51.3 35.0 93.1 0.4 7.2
K. Thompson 29 34.6 22.4 4.0 1.9 1.0 0.7 2.0 45.2 35.3 81.4 0.3 3.7
Q. Cook 26 17.8 8.9 2.5 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.9 47.9 43.4 84.6 0.3 2.2
J. Jerebko 29 20.4 7.3 5.5 1.9 0.4 0.2 0.9 47.4 37.9 83.8 1.3 4.2
D. Green 15 30.0 6.6 7.5 7.2 1.7 0.9 3.3 42.6 20.6 66.7 0.8 6.7
A. McKinnie 20 16.2 6.4 4.0 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.5 50.0 45.5 53.3 1.3 2.7
K. Looney 29 20.0 6.0 5.3 1.9 0.3 0.9 0.8 59.8 0.0 63.6 2.4 2.8
D. Jones 24 17.1 5.4 3.1 1.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 71.6 0.0 64.9 1.3 1.8
D. Lee 14 13.1 4.9 1.9 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.5 43.4 41.4 83.3 0.1 1.8
A. Iguodala 25 23.4 4.8 3.2 3.0 0.8 0.6 1.0 46.0 33.3 62.5 0.7 2.5
S. Livingston 20 16.6 4.5 2.1 2.2 0.6 0.5 0.7 44.3 0.0 76.9 0.9 1.2
J. Bell 28 12.7 2.8 2.8 1.4 0.5 0.9 0.5 54.2 0.0 68.4 0.8 2.0
Total 29 241.7 115.6 45.3 27.9 7.10 6.38 14.8 49.2 39.0 82.6 9.6 35.7
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
W. Cauley-Stein
M. Bagley III
N. Bjelica
I. Shumpert
J. Jackson
T. Williams
Y. Ferrell
F. Mason III
H. Giles
K. Koufos
S. Labissiere
B. McLemore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 27 30.7 18.6 5.2 2.6 0.5 0.4 2.1 47.5 43.3 83.3 1.1 4.1
D. Fox 27 32.3 17.9 3.6 7.6 1.5 0.6 3.2 47.8 41.7 71.1 0.5 3.1
B. Bogdanovic 16 26.8 15.4 3.4 3.6 0.8 0.1 1.1 45.1 37.4 85.3 0.6 2.9
W. Cauley-Stein 27 28.3 14.0 8.4 2.4 1.3 0.5 1.4 53.9 100.0 47.8 2.4 6.1
M. Bagley III 25 23.8 13.0 6.3 1.0 0.4 1.1 1.7 53.2 34.6 68.3 2.5 3.8
N. Bjelica 27 24.3 11.1 5.8 2.1 0.9 0.7 1.5 54.0 46.1 77.1 1.4 4.4
I. Shumpert 23 25.9 9.4 3.1 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.8 43.2 38.7 87.5 0.4 2.7
J. Jackson 26 19.8 6.6 2.5 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.3 45.5 35.1 72.7 0.4 2.1
T. Williams 15 15.1 6.4 2.7 0.5 0.6 0.3 0.3 49.3 41.2 61.5 0.5 2.3
Y. Ferrell 17 12.4 5.2 1.3 1.1 0.5 0.1 0.5 43.9 43.3 100.0 0.1 1.2
F. Mason III 24 13.5 5.0 1.3 2.9 0.5 0.2 1.0 38.4 18.4 71.8 0.1 1.2
H. Giles 20 9.5 4.9 2.8 1.2 0.6 0.2 1.0 46.8 0.0 47.6 1.0 1.9
K. Koufos 13 14.7 3.9 5.0 0.9 0.6 0.5 0.6 49.0 0.0 50.0 1.0 4.0
S. Labissiere 7 5.7 2.4 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.6 46.2 20.0 80.0 0.1 1.1
B. McLemore 8 5.1 1.9 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 26.3 35.7 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 27 240.0 115.3 44.4 25.5 8.41 4.52 14.0 48.2 39.4 69.8 10.4 34.0
