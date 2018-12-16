MIL
DET

Pistons host Bucks, hope to build winning streak

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 16, 2018

The Detroit Pistons put their losing streak to bed on Saturday night. They don't have a lot of time to rest up for their next challenge.

Detroit's six-game slide ended when it snapped Boston's eight-game winning streak with a 113-104 victory at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons remain home for a Monday night matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, which possesses the Eastern Conference's second-best record.

"We haven't done anything," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said during his postgame press conference. "We've got some momentum now but we still have a tough team coming in Monday night. It doesn't get any easier. I told the guys to enjoy it until midnight and think about the things we can do better."

The Pistons (14-13) avoided falling below the .500 mark as their top two players had big nights. Blake Griffin piled up 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Andre Drummond supplied 19 points, 20 rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

Drummond had a key block in the late going to stall the Celtics' comeback bid. Detroit gave away a 10-point lead at Charlotte in the closing minutes of its previous game.

Casey was impressed with Drummond's overall performance.

"Andre screening and rolling and running the floor, early postups and collapsing the defense, he did an excellent job," he said. "Not only that, he had 20 rebounds and five blocks. That tells you he's really engaged. Andre had one of his better games."

The return of swingman Reggie Bullock to the lineup provided another outside threat to compliment the inside duo. Bullock scored 15 points after missing five games with an ankle sprain. With Bullock and second-year swingman Luke Kennard in the starting five, Casey is optimistic his team will start making more 3-pointers.

"You have those shooters out there, there's more space," he said.

The Pistons lost in Milwaukee 115-92 during the losing streak. Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe had a team-high 27 points in a game his team controlled most of the way.

"It's a journey, it's a marathon," Casey said. "We feel good to get the monkey off our back but you can't get too low when you go through a tough stretch because it's a marathon."

Milwaukee (19-9) has won three of its last four, including a 114-102 victory over Cleveland on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster game with 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

"I think he was ultra-aggressive," coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He's a competitor, he wants to be great. I think any time he doesn't meet the standards and expectations he sets for himself I think the next game he's going to come out with a very aggressive mindset and he did that."

Starters Khris Middleton (right finger sprain) and Malcolm Brogdon (left knee soreness) sat out the game and are questionable to play on Monday.

The finger injury helps explain why Middleton shot 29.3 percent from the field in the previous seven games.

"Certainly Khris is a great player and he's going to start making more shots," Budenholzer told the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal. "He started the season incredibly hot, so I think we have a lot of faith that he's going to return to that. But you know, he's human, so he's just got to keep working and he'll fight his way through it."

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
25.7 Pts. Per Game 25.7
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
58.3 Field Goal % 47.2
58.3 Three Point % 47.2
69.3 Free Throw % 73.5
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
26.6 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 6.1 APG
home team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
25.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Bucks 19-9 -----
home team logo Pistons 14-13 -----
DET +3.5, O/U 222.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
DET +3.5, O/U 222.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 19-9 118.0 PPG 50.4 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Pistons 14-13 109.1 PPG 47.6 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.6 PPG 13.2 RPG 6.1 APG 58.3 FG%
B. Griffin PF 25.7 PPG 9.1 RPG 5.0 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
E. Ilyasova
D. Wilson
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
S. Brown
C. Wood
G. Hill
J. Morris
J. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 26 34.0 26.6 13.2 6.1 1.4 1.3 4.2 58.3 13.1 69.3 2.7 10.5
K. Middleton 26 30.8 17.4 5.9 3.8 1.2 0.1 2.4 41.8 39.1 86.7 0.4 5.5
E. Bledsoe 28 29.9 16.2 4.4 5.8 1.4 0.5 2.2 50.6 35.5 74.0 1.2 3.2
M. Brogdon 27 30.0 15.3 4.4 3.3 0.6 0.2 1.6 51.6 46.7 97.8 0.9 3.5
B. Lopez 28 28.0 12.2 4.2 1.1 0.5 1.8 1.0 43.1 36.7 79.4 0.5 3.7
E. Ilyasova 24 19.9 7.5 5.5 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.9 43.0 35.9 87.5 1.6 3.9
D. Wilson 2 9.5 7.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 71.4 60.0 50.0 0.0 0.5
P. Connaughton 23 19.2 6.4 4.0 2.0 0.5 0.6 0.4 41.4 29.3 70.0 1.0 3.0
T. Snell 28 16.9 6.1 1.9 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.3 42.1 35.7 88.9 0.4 1.5
D. DiVincenzo 20 17.2 5.5 2.8 1.3 0.6 0.2 0.8 40.4 25.4 81.8 0.7 2.1
T. Maker 20 12.2 5.0 2.9 0.6 0.2 0.6 0.3 41.7 34.0 60.0 0.5 2.4
S. Brown 19 12.8 4.6 2.6 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.4 47.2 36.1 75.0 0.6 2.0
C. Wood 6 6.2 4.2 2.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 52.9 50.0 83.3 0.7 2.0
G. Hill 3 19.7 2.7 2.7 1.3 1.0 0.3 0.3 30.8 0.0 0.0 0.7 2.0
J. Morris 4 7.3 2.5 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.3 40.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 1.3
J. Smith 1 5.0 0.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 1.0
Total 28 241.8 118.0 50.4 26.3 7.25 5.75 14.5 47.4 35.0 76.7 10.1 40.2
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
L. Galloway
S. Johnson
I. Smith
L. Kennard
H. Ellenson
G. Robinson III
J. Leuer
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
K. Thomas
Z. Lofton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 26 35.7 25.7 9.1 5.0 0.7 0.5 3.7 47.2 36.9 73.5 1.4 7.7
A. Drummond 27 33.0 18.3 15.6 1.2 1.4 2.0 2.4 50.6 15.0 52.0 5.8 9.7
R. Jackson 27 28.4 15.2 2.6 4.3 0.8 0.1 1.9 39.7 33.1 86.6 0.6 2.0
R. Bullock 19 28.4 10.4 2.3 2.4 0.6 0.1 1.1 39.4 35.6 86.7 0.4 1.9
L. Galloway 26 25.4 9.5 2.7 1.3 0.5 0.1 0.5 40.3 34.1 76.3 0.7 2.0
S. Johnson 23 22.6 9.3 4.3 1.3 1.0 0.2 1.4 39.9 28.2 79.3 0.9 3.4
I. Smith 22 24.4 9.2 1.9 3.0 0.5 0.3 1.1 41.5 32.9 66.7 0.0 1.9
L. Kennard 10 19.0 7.0 2.9 1.3 0.3 0.3 1.2 46.8 37.9 50.0 0.1 2.8
H. Ellenson 2 12.5 6.0 4.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 4.5
G. Robinson III 24 16.0 4.8 1.5 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.5 39.0 30.6 84.6 0.3 1.2
J. Leuer 15 10.3 4.4 2.5 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.5 60.9 0.0 76.9 0.8 1.7
Z. Pachulia 26 12.9 4.3 4.4 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.7 38.6 0.0 80.3 1.8 2.6
J. Calderon 21 11.9 2.2 1.0 2.1 0.6 0.1 0.6 32.8 14.8 71.4 0.1 0.9
K. Thomas 5 5.4 1.8 1.4 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.4 33.3 33.3 50.0 0.4 1.0
Z. Lofton 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 27 243.7 109.1 47.6 21.8 7.07 4.07 14.2 43.5 32.2 72.3 12.7 34.9
