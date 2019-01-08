NY
GS

Warriors look to cure home woes vs. Knicks

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 08, 2019

Two teams with losing streaks at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., clash at the venue Tuesday night when the New York Knicks duel the Golden State Warriors.

The Knicks (10-30) will be making the final stop on a six-game trip highlighted by a 119-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night but that has seen the Knicks lose four games, including Monday night at Portland, 111-101.

That loss to the Trail Blazers came despite double-doubles from Enes Kanter (18 points, 14 rebounds) and Noah Vonleh (16 points, 14 rebounds).

The Knicks will visit Golden State not only on the second night of a back-to-back and at the end of a 13-day trip, but also riding a four-game losing streak at the site.

What's more, including their 128-100 home shellacking in October, the Knicks have lost nine straight to the Warriors (26-14).

A visit to Oakland also means a homecoming for Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. His dad, Tim Sr., was a member of the Warriors' popular "Run TMC" combination with Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond in the 1990s.

Tim Jr. was born in the Oakland suburb of Orinda on March 16, 1992, one night before his dad had a 28-point, 13-assist double-double for the Warriors in a win at Seattle.

Son has played five times previously in Oakland without ever approaching his dad's average production -- 11.0 points and 1.8 assists per game in the five contests, the last four of which the Knicks have lost.

If the Hardaways have had anything in common, other than their name, it's a lack of postseason success early in their careers.

Dad played in just 13 playoff games in his first six seasons with the Warriors, while son appears headed for a fourth season in six without a playoff berth.

"It's obviously a tough pill to swallow," Tim Jr. told reporters of the losing during the current trip. "You definitely want to try to win as many games as possible. I'm a competitor. None of us got here by losing ballgames for our respective ball clubs when we were in college or in high school. Everybody was winners. Everybody wanted to win.

"Just to be in this situation is tough, but it builds character and matures you as a ballplayer and it makes you relish and appreciate the fact that you're in this opportunity, that you're in the NBA."

Hardaway scored a team-high 24 points in the October loss to Golden State. But he suffered through a five-point disaster Monday at Portland in a game in which he shot just 2-for-12 overall and 1-for-7 on 3-pointers.

The Warriors have been better on the road than at home of late. They are coming off a 127-123 win at Sacramento in which they contributed 21 3-pointers to an NBA-record 41 in the game.

The win was their third straight on the road, matching their current run of home losses.

"We got to get better," Warriors guard Stephen Curry noted of the home skid, "and we know that."

Curry had 10 of the Warriors' 21 3-pointers in Saturday's win. He was coming off a 5-for-15 effort from beyond the arc in a home loss to Houston two nights earlier.

Curry went for 29 points in the earlier win in New York. Kevin Durant led the Warriors in that game with 41 points.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
K. Durant
35 SF
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
28.5 Pts. Per Game 28.5
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
54.4 Field Goal % 50.5
54.4 Three Point % 50.5
81.7 Free Throw % 91.1
away team logo
E. Kanter C 00
14.5 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
K. Durant SF 35
28.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 6.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 10-30 -----
home team logo Warriors 26-14 -----
ORACLE Arena Oakland, California
GS -18, O/U 230
ORACLE Arena Oakland, California
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 10-30 107.7 PPG 45.3 RPG 19.9 APG
home team logo Warriors 26-14 116.6 PPG 46 RPG 28.1 APG
Key Players
E. Kanter C 14.5 PPG 10.8 RPG 2.0 APG 54.4 FG%
K. Durant SF 28.5 PPG 7.5 RPG 6.2 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
E. Mudiay
K. Knox
T. Burke
A. Trier
D. Dotson
N. Vonleh
M. Hezonja
L. Kornet
F. Ntilikina
C. Lee
M. Robinson
L. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Hardaway Jr. 37 33.4 20.2 3.3 2.8 1.0 0.1 2.0 39.0 34.4 85.7 0.6 2.8
E. Kanter 40 26.5 14.5 10.8 2.0 0.4 0.4 1.8 54.4 35.0 81.7 4.0 6.8
E. Mudiay 33 26.6 14.4 3.0 4.1 0.8 0.4 1.9 44.8 31.5 73.8 0.6 2.4
K. Knox 33 26.5 12.1 4.2 0.9 0.6 0.3 1.1 37.2 36.2 68.8 0.9 3.4
T. Burke 27 19.5 11.1 2.1 2.9 0.6 0.1 0.9 40.7 35.7 83.6 0.6 1.6
A. Trier 33 22.0 10.1 2.8 1.8 0.4 0.3 1.8 44.0 38.5 80.0 0.5 2.4
D. Dotson 31 25.0 9.8 3.7 1.1 1.0 0.1 0.7 44.4 36.2 71.9 0.7 3.0
N. Vonleh 40 26.9 8.7 8.9 2.1 0.8 0.9 1.3 46.0 40.7 74.2 2.1 6.8
M. Hezonja 34 17.6 7.2 3.2 0.9 0.7 0.1 1.1 39.4 29.1 64.6 0.4 2.8
L. Kornet 18 13.1 6.2 2.4 1.2 0.3 0.5 0.4 44.0 44.8 84.6 0.6 1.8
F. Ntilikina 35 21.1 6.0 1.9 2.5 0.7 0.3 1.3 34.9 30.0 80.8 0.2 1.7
C. Lee 10 14.9 5.3 2.4 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.4 44.4 33.3 66.7 0.6 1.8
M. Robinson 28 17.2 4.7 3.9 0.6 0.7 1.8 0.6 64.0 0.0 53.1 2.1 1.8
L. Thomas 16 15.1 3.5 2.3 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.6 36.4 22.7 84.6 0.4 1.9
Total 40 242.5 107.7 45.3 19.9 7.13 4.48 13.2 43.1 34.6 77.4 11.7 33.6
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
J. Jerebko
D. Green
K. Looney
D. Jones
A. Iguodala
A. McKinnie
D. Lee
S. Livingston
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 29 34.9 29.4 5.1 5.2 1.3 0.3 3.2 49.1 45.0 91.3 0.6 4.5
K. Durant 40 36.0 28.5 7.5 6.2 0.8 1.0 3.4 50.5 36.7 91.1 0.5 7.0
K. Thompson 40 34.8 21.1 4.2 2.1 1.2 0.7 1.7 44.4 35.2 80.4 0.5 3.8
Q. Cook 35 15.3 7.6 2.3 1.7 0.4 0.1 0.8 46.8 45.5 77.8 0.3 2.0
J. Jerebko 40 20.1 7.5 5.0 1.7 0.4 0.2 0.8 46.7 36.2 84.3 1.3 3.8
D. Green 26 31.6 7.5 7.9 6.7 1.7 0.9 3.0 42.4 24.6 77.4 0.9 7.0
K. Looney 40 20.7 6.6 5.5 1.8 0.4 0.8 0.7 63.3 14.3 61.8 2.5 3.0
D. Jones 24 17.1 5.4 3.1 1.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 71.6 0.0 64.9 1.3 1.8
A. Iguodala 35 23.3 5.3 3.6 3.0 0.7 0.8 0.8 45.1 36.5 64.7 0.7 2.8
A. McKinnie 31 14.0 5.2 3.6 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.4 46.4 37.5 52.2 1.3 2.3
D. Lee 16 12.2 4.9 1.8 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 46.6 41.9 84.6 0.2 1.6
S. Livingston 30 15.9 4.4 2.1 2.1 0.6 0.5 0.7 45.0 0.0 75.0 0.8 1.4
J. Bell 38 11.4 2.5 2.7 1.2 0.4 0.8 0.5 51.9 0.0 65.0 0.7 2.0
Total 40 242.5 116.6 46 28.1 7.28 6.23 14.3 48.4 38.4 82.4 9.8 36.2
