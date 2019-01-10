MIL
WAS

Bucks' task: Keep focus as trip continues at Wizards

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 10, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks, after beginning their three-game road trip with an impressive win, will look to maintain their focus during their next two stops.

The Eastern Conference-leading Bucks, winners of eight of nine, defeated the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday and face the Washington Wizards on Friday before ending the road swing Sunday in Atlanta.

Milwaukee (29-11) is in a stretch of 13 road games out 18 games before the All-Star break.

"(This win) will give us great momentum, great confidence," guard Malcolm Brogdon told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

"The key for us is to not take our foot off the gas when we play a team whose record is not as good as the Rockets. That's going to be the challenge, but I think we'll continue to step up to the challenge."

Brogdon was a key contributor against the Rockets, scoring 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who came out with the win in a match-up of MVP candidates against Houston's James Harden. Harden had 42 points and 11 rebounds but missed all four of his shots in the final minutes.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 21 rebounds. He hit a key free throw and his tip-in of a miss by Khris Middleton lifted Milwaukee's lead to six points with 39.1 seconds left.

"He just does everything," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told the Journal-Sentinel regarding Antetokounmpo. "He has a huge impact on winning."

Washington (17-25) got 34 points from Bradley Beal, including 14 straight in the fourth quarter, in a 123-106 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The win snapped the Sixers' four-game winning streak and earned the Wizards a split of the back-to-back, home-and-home set.

Otto Porter Jr. came off the bench to add 23 points, his most since returning from a quadriceps injury this month, and Trevor Ariza had 17. Washington is 4-3 since losing John Wall for the season and is 2-1 this week, including a road win at Oklahoma City on Sunday following a loss in Miami.

"You can say we have," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said when asked if Washington is playing its best basketball.

"We had a tough road trip (against) three very, very good teams. Winning in Oklahoma is not easy to do. ... We're playing well but we got a lot to make up. We're so far behind. We just want to keep building and put ourselves in the position to maybe one day get to .500."

Washington pulled away when it opened the second quarter with a 16-2 run that gave it a 41-22 lead. The Wizards took their largest lead of the game, 88-62, on Ariza's layup with 3:53 left in the third quarter.

The Wizards shot 54.0 percent (47 of 87) from field against the Sixers, including a season-high 48.1 percent (13 of 27) from beyond the arc. Washington scored 19 points off 24 Philadelphia turnovers and recorded 16 steals, one shy of its season-high.

"Just being aggressive," Ariza said after the win.

"When we're aggressive throughout the whole game on both ends, we give ourselves a chance. When we keep teams from second-chance points, rebound the ball, pass the ball and play together, we're pretty good."

The Wizards are 12-7 at home while the Bucks are 10-7 on the road.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
B. Beal
3 SG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
24.2 Pts. Per Game 24.2
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
58.1 Field Goal % 47.2
58.1 Three Point % 47.2
69.9 Free Throw % 79.3
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
26.6 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 6.0 APG
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
24.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Bucks 29-11 -----
home team logo Wizards 17-25 -----
WAS +6.5, O/U 230.5
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
WAS +6.5, O/U 230.5
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 29-11 117.5 PPG 49.4 RPG 26.5 APG
home team logo Wizards 17-25 113.0 PPG 40.6 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.6 PPG 12.8 RPG 6.0 APG 58.1 FG%
B. Beal SG 24.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.8 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
M. Brogdon
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
E. Ilyasova
T. Snell
P. Connaughton
D. Wilson
G. Hill
T. Maker
S. Brown
D. DiVincenzo
C. Wood
J. Smith
J. Morris
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 38 33.6 26.6 12.8 6.0 1.3 1.5 4.1 58.1 16.7 69.9 2.4 10.4
K. Middleton 38 31.2 17.7 5.6 4.2 1.2 0.1 2.2 43.5 38.4 84.9 0.4 5.1
M. Brogdon 37 29.6 15.7 4.6 3.4 0.6 0.2 1.7 52.1 42.9 98.7 1.0 3.6
E. Bledsoe 40 29.5 15.0 4.4 5.5 1.4 0.4 2.3 49.0 31.5 75.2 1.0 3.4
B. Lopez 40 27.7 12.2 4.0 1.0 0.5 1.9 1.0 43.4 37.4 81.0 0.4 3.6
E. Ilyasova 28 19.2 7.4 5.4 1.1 0.6 0.3 1.0 43.8 37.1 87.5 1.6 3.8
T. Snell 40 17.4 6.4 2.1 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.4 45.7 38.8 90.0 0.4 1.7
P. Connaughton 26 18.7 6.2 3.8 2.1 0.5 0.6 0.4 40.9 28.1 70.0 0.9 2.9
D. Wilson 12 17.7 5.9 5.2 0.9 0.4 0.4 0.3 47.3 47.8 53.3 1.1 4.1
G. Hill 15 21.6 5.9 2.5 2.2 0.9 0.1 0.3 41.3 25.7 70.8 0.7 1.7
T. Maker 31 12.3 5.2 2.9 0.5 0.3 0.6 0.3 44.2 33.3 54.1 0.5 2.3
S. Brown 30 14.5 5.1 2.9 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.4 45.2 34.8 80.0 0.5 2.4
D. DiVincenzo 23 15.6 4.8 2.4 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.8 39.3 24.6 81.8 0.6 1.9
C. Wood 6 6.2 4.2 2.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 52.9 50.0 83.3 0.7 2.0
J. Smith 3 7.7 2.7 2.7 0.0 0.3 0.7 1.0 37.5 50.0 0.0 1.0 1.7
J. Morris 4 7.3 2.5 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.3 40.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 1.3
Total 40 241.3 117.5 49.4 26.5 7.45 6.00 14.0 47.8 34.7 76.5 9.5 39.9
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
J. Wall
T. Ariza
D. Howard
O. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
J. Green
T. Bryant
S. Dekker
C. Randle
T. Satoransky
D. Robinson
I. Mahinmi
J. McRae
O. White
R. Baker
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 42 36.6 24.2 4.8 4.8 1.3 0.8 2.7 47.2 34.7 79.3 1.0 3.8
J. Wall 32 34.5 20.7 3.6 8.7 1.5 0.9 3.8 44.4 30.2 69.7 0.5 3.2
T. Ariza 12 37.3 13.3 5.8 4.0 1.9 0.1 2.2 34.1 27.5 88.5 0.7 5.1
D. Howard 9 25.6 12.8 9.2 0.4 0.8 0.4 1.8 62.3 0.0 60.4 2.7 6.6
O. Porter Jr. 30 28.3 12.3 5.4 2.0 1.5 0.6 0.9 48.3 37.9 80.5 0.9 4.4
M. Morris 34 26.0 11.5 5.1 1.8 0.7 0.6 1.4 43.6 33.3 78.1 1.2 3.9
J. Green 40 27.0 11.4 4.8 1.7 0.6 0.5 1.1 48.3 36.0 90.4 1.1 3.8
T. Bryant 32 17.8 8.6 5.1 0.9 0.4 0.8 0.6 66.5 29.6 85.2 1.2 3.9
S. Dekker 15 16.3 8.0 3.3 0.9 1.1 0.2 0.4 56.3 31.3 58.3 1.2 2.1
C. Randle 12 16.1 7.1 1.3 1.9 0.6 0.1 1.3 49.1 44.8 80.0 0.5 0.8
T. Satoransky 42 21.7 6.9 2.5 3.3 0.9 0.2 1.1 48.6 39.7 81.8 0.6 1.8
D. Robinson 4 8.0 4.8 1.8 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 61.5 0.0 50.0 0.5 1.3
I. Mahinmi 23 15.1 4.5 4.0 0.8 0.8 0.6 0.7 48.5 9.1 66.7 1.7 2.3
J. McRae 8 4.4 0.5 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 18.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.5
O. White 3 2.0 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
R. Baker 4 11.3 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 42 243.6 113.0 40.6 25.2 8.95 5.07 13.7 46.5 33.2 76.3 9.1 31.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores