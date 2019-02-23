BKN
Plenty of playoff ramifications in Nets-Hornets clash

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 23, 2019

The top five teams in the Eastern Conference have separated from the rest of the field.

The Brooklyn Nets lead the best of the rest, but the Hornets are on their heels and will try to catch them when the teams meet in Charlotte on Saturday night.

The Nets (30-30) lost their first game after the All-Star break, falling 113-99 to visiting Portland on Thursday. The Hornets (28-30) will be playing on a back-to-back after beating Washington 123-110 on Friday night to open a four-game homestand.

"Win or lose you've got to forget the last game," Nets center Ed Davis told the media recently. "We've got a big game for us against Charlotte."

The Hornets don't want to forget the last game. All-Star starter Kemba Walker had 27 points and 11 rebounds against Washington, and coach James Borrego made the first lineup change of the season that didn't involve an injured player.

In the team's first game after the All-Star break, starting forward Nic Batum moved to shooting guard, pushing Jeremy Lamb to the bench with rookie forward Miles Bridges making his first career start. Lamb had started all 54 games in which he had played.

"I wanted to balance the two groups," Borrego said in his postgame news conference. "Let Lamb come off the bench and score a little bit. I like pairing him with (point guard) Tony (Parker). ...

"Lamb was fantastic tonight. He's handled it great. He believes in what we're trying to do here. He trusts us. I think it's the right move, and it helped us tonight. But give him a lot of credit."

Batum, averaging 9.3 points before the game, scored 20 and made 5 of 9 3-pointers. Bridges had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

"I think the hope here is we want to groom Miles to become one of these top-level defenders," Borrego said.

The Nets have been testing out some new lineup combinations, too, as they get healthier for the stretch run.

Caris LeVert, averaging 16.6 points, has been back for four games after recovering from a foot injury that cost him nearly three months. Veteran forward Jared Dudley (hamstring) returned Thursday after missing 16 games.

And guard Allen Crabbe has been back for five games after missing 26 because of a right knee injury. He is averaging 18.0 points in the past four games.

"I'm just playing basketball, confident," Crabbe told reporters recently. "Teammates find me within the flow of the offense. When I went out before I got injured, I felt like I was finding my rhythm; just told myself come back with the same mindset, stay aggressive out there and good things will happen."

The Nets are still waiting for the return of guard Spencer Dinwiddie, likely still out a few weeks due to a thumb injury.

Coach Kenny Atkinson is hoping he can put it all together at some point in the final 22 games as the Nets chase the playoffs.

"The issue there is our runway isn't as long. We don't have a 60-game runway to say, 'Oh man, let's figure this out,'" Atkinson said on NBA.com.

"We just need time, but we're pressed for time."

The Hornets are 20-9 at Spectrum Center and, after the Nets, close out this four-game homestand with the only visits of the season from two-time defending champion Golden State and the James Harden-led Houston Rockets.

--Field Level Media

1234T
away team logo Nets 30-30 -----
home team logo Hornets 28-30 -----
Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 30-30 112.1 PPG 46.1 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Hornets 28-30 111.0 PPG 44.6 RPG 23.3 APG
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nets
Roster
D. Russell
S. Dinwiddie
C. LeVert
J. Harris
J. Allen
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
S. Napier
R. Hollis-Jefferson
E. Davis
T. Pinson
T. Graham
J. Dudley
M. Creek
A. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Russell 59 30.1 20.2 3.8 6.7 1.1 0.3 2.9 43.3 36.9 81.8 0.6 3.2
S. Dinwiddie 49 28.6 17.2 2.5 5.0 0.6 0.2 2.3 46.1 36.6 79.5 0.4 2.0
C. LeVert 18 28.1 16.6 3.8 3.9 1.4 0.4 2.2 45.4 28.9 71.6 0.8 3.0
J. Harris 55 30.1 13.8 3.7 2.5 0.5 0.2 1.6 50.1 46.6 85.2 0.7 3.0
J. Allen 58 26.9 11.2 8.7 1.5 0.6 1.6 1.4 57.2 16.2 74.4 2.6 6.1
D. Carroll 47 25.7 11.1 5.3 1.3 0.5 0.1 1.1 38.7 34.1 74.7 1.0 4.2
A. Crabbe 33 26.1 10.4 3.4 1.1 0.6 0.3 1.1 37.6 40.4 75.0 0.5 2.9
S. Napier 48 18.1 9.8 1.8 2.8 0.8 0.3 1.2 38.6 34.2 82.4 0.3 1.5
R. Hollis-Jefferson 49 22.3 9.2 5.3 1.7 0.7 0.5 1.1 40.5 20.0 65.0 1.4 4.0
E. Davis 59 18.4 6.1 8.6 0.8 0.5 0.5 0.9 62.3 0.0 59.5 2.8 5.8
T. Pinson 11 14.6 5.4 2.6 1.5 0.4 0.0 1.3 34.6 26.7 93.8 0.2 2.5
T. Graham 21 22.5 5.1 2.9 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.7 32.2 26.3 77.8 0.7 2.2
J. Dudley 44 21.6 4.9 2.7 1.5 0.6 0.3 0.8 40.5 32.2 62.9 0.6 2.2
M. Creek 4 9.0 3.8 2.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 71.4 1.3 1.3
A. Williams 3 5.7 3.3 4.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 50.0 1.0 3.7
Total 60 244.2 112.1 46.1 24.1 6.58 4.18 14.5 45.0 35.6 75.2 11.2 34.9
Hornets
Roster
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Williams
M. Monk
C. Zeller
T. Parker
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
F. Kaminsky
D. Graham
B. Biyombo
D. Bacon
J. Macura
S. Mack
J. Chealey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 58 34.4 25.0 4.4 5.7 1.2 0.5 2.5 42.9 36.0 82.7 0.6 3.8
J. Lamb 55 28.5 15.2 5.6 2.0 1.0 0.3 1.0 44.3 33.9 86.5 0.9 4.7
M. Williams 57 28.4 10.4 5.7 1.2 0.9 0.7 0.5 42.7 37.3 72.7 0.9 4.7
M. Monk 55 18.3 10.2 1.8 1.8 0.5 0.3 1.3 39.4 33.1 90.0 0.2 1.5
C. Zeller 41 25.0 9.6 6.7 2.1 0.7 0.8 1.2 55.1 26.3 79.5 2.3 4.4
T. Parker 47 18.1 9.5 1.5 3.8 0.4 0.1 1.3 45.4 22.5 72.6 0.3 1.2
N. Batum 58 31.3 9.5 5.3 3.4 0.9 0.5 1.6 46.2 39.3 85.1 0.9 4.3
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 51 19.6 7.4 4.3 0.9 0.5 0.7 0.8 48.1 26.3 77.9 1.6 2.6
W. Hernangomez 45 13.7 7.3 5.5 0.9 0.2 0.3 1.0 51.5 43.3 67.6 2.0 3.5
M. Bridges 56 19.1 6.6 3.5 1.0 0.6 0.6 0.6 45.3 31.5 73.3 0.6 2.9
F. Kaminsky 26 10.8 5.2 2.4 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.7 48.0 34.8 62.9 0.7 1.7
D. Graham 31 13.0 4.4 1.2 2.2 0.6 0.1 0.7 36.9 30.7 72.7 0.1 1.1
B. Biyombo 32 14.9 4.4 4.7 0.6 0.3 1.1 0.6 57.6 0.0 64.8 1.5 3.2
D. Bacon 25 10.6 4.4 1.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.5 52.4 52.0 83.3 0.1 1.4
J. Macura 1 14.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
S. Mack 2 12.0 3.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.5 14.3 0.0 57.1 0.0 1.0
J. Chealey 1 8.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 58 242.2 111.0 44.6 23.3 7.14 5.17 11.9 45.0 35.1 78.6 10.1 34.5
