OKC
IND

Pacers ready to face Thunder, former player George

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 14, 2019

Pacers ready to face Thunder, former player George

Paul George starred for the Indiana Pacers for seven seasons before the trade that sent him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2017 offseason.

Lately, George hadn't looked like himself as he returned from a right shoulder injury that kept him out for three games before he broke out Wednesday night in a Thunder home win over Brooklyn leading into Thursday's game at Indiana.

George broke loose against the Nets, going 9 of 18 from the floor with 25 points and 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point line to show positive signs after four games of struggle.

Early in that game, George took a hit to his left shoulder -- not the one that kept him out recently.

George said the shoulder was giving him problems.

"It ain't broke, so I'm going to keep going out there to play," George said.

Oklahoma City comes into the game having won two consecutive games and four of six.

The game is one of just five road games for the Thunder down the stretch.

During George's first return to Indiana since the trade, he was just 3 of 14 from the floor with 12 points in December 2017, though the Thunder were able to escape with the win.

It's still a big game for Indiana.

"I think the city's more amped up about it more than anything but for us, it's just another game," Pacers center Myles Turner said. "We have to take care of business."

The teams haven't played yet this season, with Indiana's visit to Oklahoma City scheduled March 27.

The Pacers are coming off a Tuesday home win over the Knicks.

The game is the last at home before a four-game road trip among Western Conference playoff teams.

Indiana has lost five of their last eight and just one of their 11 wins since Victor Oladipo's season-ending injury in late January has come against a team that is currently .500 of better.

But the Pacers have still managed to hold onto the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference heading into Thursday's game, going 11-6 since a four-game losing streak in the immediate aftermath of Oladipo's injury.

"(This) is a team where I think we don't have as much talent as we did before, but we all work extremely hard," Turner told the Indianapolis Star. "It's a pleasure to go to battle with these guys every night. You want to go to battle with guys who are going to outwork you rather than a guy with more talent."

Indiana has to have success against teams near the top of the standings, though, or they could slip quickly.

Thursday's game marks the start of eight consecutive games against teams currently in playoff position.

"You're hearing all the comments from people about how we're playing and the stretch we have coming up," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "Look, we're going to be OK. We know what the schedule is."

The Pacers will be without Tyreke Evans for the third consecutive game due to a personal matter.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
24.7 Min. Per Game 24.7
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
43.0 Field Goal % 59.8
43.0 Three Point % 59.8
64.9 Free Throw % 71.8
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
23.2 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 10.5 APG
home team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
14.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 42-26 -----
home team logo Pacers 43-25 -----
IND -1, O/U 220.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
IND -1, O/U 220.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 42-26 115.1 PPG 48.2 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Pacers 43-25 108.2 PPG 43.1 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 23.2 PPG 11.1 RPG 10.5 APG 43.0 FG%
D. Sabonis PF 14.1 PPG 9.2 RPG 2.8 APG 59.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
S. Adams
J. Grant
M. Morris
T. Ferguson
A. Abrines
N. Noel
R. Felton
H. Diallo
A. Nader
P. Patterson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
T. Davis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 64 36.6 28.1 8.2 4.2 2.3 0.5 2.6 44.1 38.9 84.1 1.4 6.8
R. Westbrook 60 35.8 23.2 11.1 10.5 2.0 0.5 4.7 43.0 28.9 64.9 1.5 9.6
D. Schroder 65 28.8 15.5 3.5 4.2 0.9 0.1 2.3 41.0 33.2 81.6 0.5 3.1
S. Adams 66 33.8 14.4 9.6 1.6 1.6 0.8 1.7 60.3 0.0 52.5 4.8 4.9
J. Grant 66 32.3 13.3 5.2 1.0 0.8 1.3 0.8 50.9 37.5 70.5 1.1 4.0
M. Morris 10 17.1 6.9 4.2 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 38.8 34.8 75.0 0.6 3.6
T. Ferguson 60 25.3 6.7 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.6 42.7 36.2 68.4 0.4 1.3
A. Abrines 31 19.0 5.3 1.5 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.5 35.7 32.3 92.3 0.2 1.4
N. Noel 64 14.3 5.1 4.5 0.6 0.9 1.3 0.6 56.7 0.0 73.4 1.7 2.8
R. Felton 25 11.5 4.6 1.0 1.6 0.3 0.2 0.5 41.7 27.3 92.3 0.1 0.8
H. Diallo 46 11.2 4.1 2.1 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.5 46.3 17.4 61.0 0.8 1.3
A. Nader 49 11.4 4.0 1.9 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 44.2 35.7 79.3 0.2 1.7
P. Patterson 59 14.4 3.9 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.4 37.8 33.8 63.3 0.7 1.7
D. Burton 25 8.6 3.1 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 43.8 34.8 75.0 0.1 0.8
D. Grantham 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 68 242.2 115.1 48.2 23.1 9.75 5.25 13.8 45.7 34.6 71.5 12.3 35.9
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
D. Sabonis
M. Turner
W. Matthews
T. Young
D. Collison
T. Evans
C. Joseph
D. McDermott
A. Holiday
T. Leaf
K. O'Quinn
E. Sumner
D. Reed
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 36 31.9 18.8 5.6 5.2 1.7 0.3 2.3 42.3 34.3 73.0 0.6 5.0
B. Bogdanovic 68 31.9 17.8 4.1 1.8 0.8 0.0 1.6 49.8 42.8 81.0 0.4 3.6
D. Sabonis 61 24.7 14.1 9.2 2.8 0.7 0.4 2.2 59.8 53.3 71.8 2.5 6.7
M. Turner 61 28.5 13.1 7.0 1.6 0.8 2.9 1.4 48.8 40.0 70.9 1.3 5.7
W. Matthews 12 33.5 12.6 2.8 2.1 1.0 0.1 1.3 40.2 37.7 88.9 0.2 2.6
T. Young 68 30.7 12.5 6.4 2.4 1.6 0.5 1.4 52.4 36.5 63.5 2.4 4.0
D. Collison 68 28.3 11.1 3.1 6.0 1.4 0.1 1.6 47.0 41.4 83.5 0.5 2.6
T. Evans 57 19.8 9.9 2.7 2.3 0.9 0.3 1.7 38.2 35.1 75.4 0.5 2.2
C. Joseph 68 25.5 7.1 3.6 3.9 1.0 0.3 1.0 43.4 33.3 67.6 0.5 3.1
D. McDermott 63 16.9 6.9 1.4 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.5 47.9 40.1 84.3 0.2 1.2
A. Holiday 42 11.3 5.2 1.3 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.7 38.3 30.0 88.6 0.1 1.2
T. Leaf 47 8.7 3.6 2.1 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.2 54.0 23.1 61.9 0.6 1.4
K. O'Quinn 40 8.5 3.4 2.7 1.2 0.2 0.5 0.7 50.4 9.1 78.9 0.7 2.1
E. Sumner 19 8.9 2.2 1.0 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.4 32.7 20.0 41.7 0.4 0.6
D. Reed 8 2.8 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
A. Johnson 11 2.9 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 20.0 50.0 25.0 0.1 0.6
I. Anigbogu 3 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
Total 68 240.4 108.2 43.1 26.0 8.87 5.09 13.4 47.6 37.4 75.4 9.2 33.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores