NO
ORL

Magic can't afford slip-up vs. Pelicans

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 19, 2019

Five of the Orlando Magic's six losses in las sex weeks have come against teams with losing records.

Orlando can hardly afford another.

The Magic (33-38) host the New Orleans Pelicans (31-42) on Wednesday night and enter the game 1 1/2 games behind Miami for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Pelicans are coming off a 129-125 overtime win in Dallas on Monday night, a win that snapped New Orleans' six-game losing streak.

Orlando has won its past two games, scratching to get at its first postseason berth since 2012.

"In past years, this time of year we'd already be planning our vacations, unfortunately," All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who arrived in Orlando a season after the Magic's last playoff appearance, said on NBA.com.

"It's much different now and much more fun. As a basketball player and a competitor, you want to be in this situation, fight for something, play for something and be in the big moments. So, it's up to us to respond."

New Orleans has been eliminated from playoff contention in the Western Conference, and disgruntled star forward Anthony Davis is limited to about 20 minutes per game. But the Pelicans are finding something to play for, as young players are getting a chance to showcase their skills.

One of those is former Orlando point guard Elfrid Payton, who has ripped off five consecutive triple-doubles. The Magic sent him to the Phoenix Suns in February 2018 for a second-round pick, and he landed in New Orleans as a free agent last summer.

Payton had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against Dallas.

"He's been playing that way. He has been doing a good job for us," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters recently.

"The rebounding part, to me, has been the biggest surprise. To be a point guard and be able to come up with double-digit rebounds night after night after night, that is really tough to do. Any time they mention you in the same breath as (Russell) Westbrook, you have to feel really good about it. If they mention you in the same breath as Oscar Robertson, that is another whole area."

Pelicans post Julius Randle scored 30 points Monday night. He poured in a career-high 45 against Portland last week and is averaging 21.3 points for the season.

Vucevic has been the driving force behind Orlando's playoff push, as he is averaging career-high totals of 20.7 points and 12.1 rebounds. He could join Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard as the only Magic players to average 20 and 12 for a season. Howard did it four times; O'Neal twice.

"The thing that Vooch does naturally -- which separates him, in my opinion, from other centers -- is when he has the ball we are organized because of his decision-making and understanding who he's on the floor with and what they can do," coach Steve Clifford said to the media.

"It's invaluable to have anybody else on the floor who can do that other than your point guard, particularly a center who can play like that. In many ways, when he's out there, it's like playing with two point guards."

Orlando won the first meeting against the Pelicans, 118-88 in New Orleans on Feb. 12. Vucevic had 25 points and 17 rebounds in the win. Payton was out because of an ankle injury.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
12.1 Reb. Per Game 12.1
51.8 Field Goal % 52.2
51.8 Three Point % 52.2
79.4 Free Throw % 78.2
away team logo
A. Davis PF 23
26.2 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.9 APG
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
20.7 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 3.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 31-42 -----
home team logo Magic 33-38 -----
ORL -6.5, O/U 224.5
Amway Center Orlando, Florida
ORL -6.5, O/U 224.5
Amway Center Orlando, Florida
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 31-42 116.0 PPG 47.3 RPG 27.2 APG
home team logo Magic 33-38 105.7 PPG 45 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 26.2 PPG 12.0 RPG 3.9 APG 51.8 FG%
N. Vucevic C 20.7 PPG 12.1 RPG 3.9 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
J. Randle
J. Holiday
E. Moore
E. Payton
D. Miller
F. Jackson
J. Okafor
K. Williams
C. Diallo
I. Clark
J. Smith
S. Hill
S. Johnson
D. Bertans
A. Harrison
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 55 33.3 26.2 12.0 3.9 1.6 2.4 2.0 51.8 33.3 79.4 3.1 9.0
J. Randle 66 30.7 21.3 8.8 3.2 0.7 0.7 2.7 52.7 33.7 72.5 2.2 6.6
J. Holiday 67 35.9 21.2 5.0 7.7 1.6 0.8 3.1 47.2 32.5 76.8 1.1 3.9
E. Moore 53 27.6 11.9 2.4 1.9 0.8 0.1 1.1 48.1 43.2 76.3 0.7 1.7
E. Payton 33 29.5 10.8 5.5 7.5 1.1 0.4 2.6 43.9 35.5 73.0 1.4 4.2
D. Miller 65 25.7 8.3 1.9 2.1 0.6 0.3 0.8 39.4 37.5 80.3 0.2 1.7
F. Jackson 58 18.6 7.6 2.2 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.8 43.6 30.3 72.1 0.4 1.7
J. Okafor 50 14.4 7.5 4.3 0.6 0.2 0.6 0.8 58.5 0.0 65.8 1.4 2.9
K. Williams 37 22.2 5.9 4.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.7 39.1 33.3 64.7 1.1 3.6
C. Diallo 55 13.2 5.8 4.9 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.8 61.3 0.0 73.8 1.1 3.8
I. Clark 51 13.7 5.2 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.8 39.4 31.5 88.9 0.2 1.1
J. Smith 2 10.0 4.0 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 22.2 28.6 100.0 1.0 1.0
S. Hill 38 19.6 3.8 3.0 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.7 38.0 29.3 70.4 0.8 2.2
S. Johnson 12 9.8 2.2 2.1 1.3 0.5 0.0 1.1 27.5 13.3 40.0 0.7 1.4
D. Bertans 4 8.0 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.3 28.6 40.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
A. Harrison 6 6.3 1.5 0.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 20.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
Total 73 240.7 116.0 47.3 27.2 7.49 5.52 14.3 47.5 34.6 75.9 11.2 36.1
Magic
Roster
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
T. Ross
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
M. Bamba
M. Carter-Williams
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
J. Grant
I. Briscoe
J. Martin
T. Caupain
M. Frazier
A. Jefferson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Vucevic 70 31.3 20.7 12.1 3.9 1.0 1.1 2.0 52.2 37.4 78.2 2.8 9.4
A. Gordon 67 33.6 16.1 7.4 3.6 0.7 0.7 2.1 44.3 34.0 72.9 1.6 5.8
E. Fournier 70 31.4 14.5 3.1 3.6 0.9 0.1 2.0 42.2 33.9 80.6 0.5 2.6
T. Ross 70 26.3 14.5 3.5 1.6 0.9 0.4 1.1 42.1 36.8 86.6 0.3 3.1
D. Augustin 70 27.7 11.6 2.3 5.0 0.6 0.0 1.5 47.2 43.3 86.3 0.5 1.8
J. Isaac 65 26.6 9.4 5.3 1.0 0.8 1.3 1.0 42.8 31.6 82.3 1.3 4.1
M. Bamba 47 16.3 6.2 5.0 0.8 0.3 1.4 0.9 48.1 30.0 58.7 1.4 3.6
M. Carter-Williams 1 16.0 5.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 62.5 0.0 4.0
W. Iwundu 57 18.1 4.9 2.8 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.7 39.5 33.3 80.2 0.5 2.3
K. Birch 39 12.1 4.3 3.7 0.7 0.4 0.6 0.4 61.2 0.0 75.9 1.4 2.3
J. Grant 55 16.7 4.2 1.7 2.8 0.8 0.1 0.9 41.5 35.6 68.4 0.3 1.4
I. Briscoe 39 14.3 3.5 1.9 2.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 39.9 32.4 57.7 0.1 1.8
J. Martin 35 7.9 3.0 1.7 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 44.4 42.2 77.8 0.2 1.5
T. Caupain 3 4.0 2.7 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.7
M. Frazier 8 4.4 1.6 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 40.0 0.0 50.0 0.4 0.1
A. Jefferson 6 3.8 1.0 1.3 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 25.0 0.0 100.0 0.3 1.0
Total 71 241.1 105.7 45 25.0 6.54 5.46 12.8 45.0 35.4 78.1 9.7 35.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores