MIA
MIL

Heat meet Bucks again after game to forget

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 21, 2019

It's a game the Miami Heat would love to forget and the Milwaukee Bucks don't mind at all reliving.

Last Friday night, the Bucks trailed by 20 points at halftime but recovered to rout the host Heat 113-98. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and finished one assist short of a triple-double, and the Bucks tied the franchise record for biggest second-half comeback.

"It doesn't matter if we're down 20, 15 or 10 - we're still going to play hard," said Antetokounmpo, who also had 16 rebounds and nine assists. "You're going to face adversity when you play on the road."

This Friday night, the Bucks host Miami for a rematch of last week's incredible comeback.

Before last week, the Bucks were 0-77 all-time when trailing by 20 points or more on the road at halftime. But then the Bucks did what they did, becoming the first team in NBA history to win by at least 15 points in a game in which they trailed by 20 or more at intermission.

Heat forward Justise Winslow was emblematic of what happened to Miami last Friday. He scored 20 points in the first half ... and zero after intermission.

"We lost our energy," Winslow said.

Milwaukee outscored Miami by 19 points in the third quarter and took total control in the fourth.

However, since the debacle against the Bucks, the Heat have won three straight games, including road contests at the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

"We're playing as good as a group as we have all season," Heat guard Dwyane Wade said. "It's fun playing basketball this way."

Winslow missed Wednesday's 110-105 win over the Spurs with a bruised right thigh and is questionable for Friday's game. He is fourth on the Heat in scoring (12.7) and leads Miami in assists (4.3).

Miami also was without wing Rodney McGruder (knee soreness) on Wednesday. McGruder is 12th on the Heat in scoring (7.9) but is a glue-type player defensively.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are truly banged up and competed without seven players - including league MVP candidate Antetokounmpo - in a 107-102 loss to the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee's injured list also includes guards Malcolm Brogdon (right foot), George Hill (left groin), Sterling Brown (wrist) and Donte DiVincenzo (heel) as well as post players Pau Gasol (undisclosed) and Nikola Mirotic (left thumb).

Antetokounmpo is the biggest loss, of course. He is averaging 27.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists. The other glaring losses from the active roster are Brogdon, who is fourth on the team in points (15.6) and assists (3.2), and Mirotic, who is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Bucks, however, still have the best record in the NBA at 53-19. Their 25-13 road record is the best in the Eastern Conference.

Miami has struggled at home, compiling a losing record of 17-20, but is 18-16 on the road. Overall, the Heat are 35-36 and woke up Thursday occupying the eighth and final playoff position in the East. If the season ends the same way, they'll meet the Bucks again in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
K. Middleton
22 SF
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
55.0 Field Goal % 43.5
55.0 Three Point % 43.5
45.7 Free Throw % 84.0
away team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
12.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 0.9 APG
home team logo
K. Middleton SF 22
17.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Heat 35-36 -----
home team logo Bucks 53-19 -----
MIL -9.5, O/U 219.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -9.5, O/U 219.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 35-36 106.0 PPG 46.3 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 53-19 117.4 PPG 49.4 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
H. Whiteside C 12.5 PPG 11.8 RPG 0.9 APG 55.0 FG%
K. Middleton SF 17.9 PPG 6.1 RPG 4.3 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
J. Richardson
G. Dragic
D. Wade
J. Winslow
H. Whiteside
D. Waiters
K. Olynyk
J. Johnson
R. McGruder
D. Jones Jr.
D. Robinson
R. Anderson
E. Terry
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Richardson 69 34.9 16.8 3.7 4.1 1.1 0.5 1.6 41.3 36.0 85.5 0.8 2.9
G. Dragic 25 25.8 15.2 2.8 4.2 0.6 0.2 1.9 44.3 38.8 79.5 0.4 2.5
D. Wade 61 25.5 14.2 3.7 4.1 0.8 0.6 2.3 43.5 32.5 68.1 0.9 2.8
J. Winslow 61 29.7 12.7 5.4 4.3 1.1 0.3 2.1 43.6 38.0 62.9 1.0 4.5
H. Whiteside 62 24.2 12.5 11.8 0.9 0.7 1.9 1.4 55.0 12.5 45.7 3.8 8.0
D. Waiters 33 24.5 10.5 2.8 2.8 0.7 0.1 1.6 41.1 36.4 45.7 0.2 2.7
K. Olynyk 68 22.4 10.1 4.7 1.9 0.7 0.4 1.4 46.9 36.4 81.1 1.0 3.8
J. Johnson 44 20.9 8.0 3.2 2.4 0.7 0.5 1.3 44.0 36.4 74.5 0.4 2.8
R. McGruder 63 23.9 7.9 3.6 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.0 40.7 35.6 74.3 0.9 2.7
D. Jones Jr. 51 18.9 7.2 4.0 0.6 0.8 0.8 0.8 49.3 33.3 60.0 1.7 2.4
D. Robinson 10 7.7 2.3 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.1 40.0 35.3 50.0 0.0 1.0
R. Anderson 6 4.3 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 33.3 50.0 50.0 0.3 0.2
E. Terry 1 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 1.0 0.0
U. Haslem 8 4.4 0.8 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.4
Total 71 240.4 106.0 46.3 24.1 7.63 5.51 14.2 45.2 35.7 69.3 11.4 34.9
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
N. Mirotic
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
G. Hill
S. Brown
D. Wilson
D. DiVincenzo
J. Morris
T. Duval
I. Canaan
P. Gasol
T. Frazier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 65 33.0 27.5 12.7 6.0 1.3 1.4 3.9 58.0 24.9 72.7 2.3 10.4
K. Middleton 69 31.4 17.9 6.1 4.3 1.0 0.1 2.3 43.5 38.3 84.0 0.6 5.5
E. Bledsoe 70 29.4 15.9 4.7 5.5 1.5 0.3 2.1 48.3 31.5 74.2 1.1 3.7
M. Brogdon 64 28.6 15.6 4.5 3.2 0.7 0.2 1.4 50.5 42.6 92.8 1.0 3.5
B. Lopez 72 28.6 12.5 4.7 1.1 0.6 2.3 1.0 45.5 36.9 84.8 0.4 4.3
N. Mirotic 14 22.9 11.6 5.4 1.4 0.7 0.6 0.8 41.5 35.6 87.0 1.0 4.4
E. Ilyasova 58 17.9 6.9 4.5 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.7 44.7 37.2 83.6 1.6 2.9
P. Connaughton 51 19.2 6.3 3.7 1.9 0.4 0.4 0.5 45.5 31.3 69.2 0.9 2.8
T. Snell 72 17.5 5.9 2.1 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.3 44.6 39.1 86.8 0.4 1.7
G. Hill 37 19.7 5.4 2.5 2.1 0.9 0.2 0.5 39.7 26.7 81.1 0.5 2.0
S. Brown 48 16.0 5.3 2.8 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.7 45.5 36.0 72.0 0.5 2.3
D. Wilson 38 17.4 5.1 4.3 0.9 0.4 0.5 0.6 40.7 34.4 46.9 0.9 3.3
D. DiVincenzo 27 15.2 4.9 2.4 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.7 40.3 26.5 75.0 0.6 1.8
J. Morris 4 7.3 2.5 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.3 40.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 1.3
T. Duval 3 2.0 1.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
I. Canaan 4 7.8 1.5 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.5 33.3 40.0 0.0 0.3 0.8
P. Gasol 3 10.0 1.3 3.3 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.7 16.7 33.3 50.0 0.0 3.3
T. Frazier 2 13.5 0.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
Total 72 241.0 117.4 49.4 26.0 7.49 6.00 13.3 47.5 35.1 77.2 9.3 40.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores