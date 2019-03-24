CHA
The Charlotte Hornets will visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday for the second time this season and they hope for a better result than they had in their first one.

The Raptors defeated the Hornets 127-106 on Oct. 22, and since then their seasons have taken different courses.

The Raptors are candidates to make a long postseason run while the Hornets playoff chances are slim.

The Raptors visit the Hornets for the only time this season on April 5.

The Hornets will be playing their second of back-to-back games after coming back to defeat the Boston Celtics 124-117 Saturday at home.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 36 points -- 18 in the fourth quarter -- 11 rebounds and nine assists. It was the 23rd time Walker has scored 30 or more points in a game this season.

"We were down 18 in the fourth quarter, so I love the way they stuck with it," Hornets coach James Borrego said.

Toronto split back-to-back games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning on the road in overtime Wednesday and losing Friday at home.

Despite shooting 50 percent from the field, the Raptors took a 116-109 loss Friday, mainly because they committed 22 turnovers -- one short of the season high -- leading to 20 Thunder points.

"We shot 50 percent, 52 percent from 3, 85 percent from the line and then you think, 'How are you not winning that game?'" Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "Then you look at the turnovers, right? You mentioned 22 of them, we had eight in the first quarter and still were in good shape. They got some really good production, a lot of points out of their secondary guys other than (Paul) George and (Russell) Westbrook."

"You have to give them credit," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "I think they lead the league in that category, but half or more was probably just us fumbling the ball, offensive fouls, a bunch of mental mistakes that you can't afford when you are trying to beat a team like that."

Toronto is 29-8 at home this season and 6-5 in March. The Raptors led at halftime Friday, ending their franchise record streak of 19 straight victories in which they were ahead as the half ended. Toronto is 24-2 when shooting 50 percent from the floor.

The Raptors played without guard Kyle Lowry (right ankle) for the second straight game Friday. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Hornets still have a mathematical chance to make the playoffs, but in their 113-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Borrego used a young lineup. He started second-year professional Dwayne Bacon ahead of Nic Batum and gave more playing time to such young players as Malik Monk, Devonte Graham and Willy Hernangomez.

Rookie Miles Bridges had 11 points and 12 rebounds Thursday and had a career-best 20 points Saturday.

"I'm taking it in one-game segments," Borrego said after the game Thursday. "Right now, I like that unit and I wanted to take a look at it."

There was more of the same Saturday, but this time Batum missed the game because of illness.

The Hornets were still without center Cody Zeller (swollen left knee) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) again Saturday.

Bacon scored 11 points in his ninth career start Saturday.

Thursday was the first time Hernangomez had played in four games. Monk, the Hornets' lottery pick two years ago, had played in only three of the previous nine games before Thursday. Saturday, he had 13 points.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
K. Leonard
2 SF
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
27.2 Pts. Per Game 27.2
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
42.9 Field Goal % 49.7
42.9 Three Point % 49.7
83.7 Free Throw % 85.5
K. Walker PG 15
25.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG
K. Leonard SF 2
27.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.3 APG
1234T
TOR -10.5, O/U 217.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
TOR -10.5, O/U 217.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
Team Stats
Key Players
K. Walker PG 25.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.8 APG 42.9 FG%
K. Leonard SF 27.2 PPG 7.4 RPG 3.3 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Roster
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Williams
C. Zeller
N. Batum
M. Monk
T. Parker
F. Kaminsky
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Bridges
D. Bacon
B. Biyombo
D. Graham
J. Macura
S. Mack
J. Chealey
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 72 34.8 25.2 4.4 5.8 1.3 0.4 2.6 42.9 35.6 83.7 0.6 3.7
J. Lamb 69 28.8 15.2 5.8 2.1 1.0 0.4 1.1 43.6 34.1 88.3 0.8 4.9
M. Williams 70 28.7 10.3 5.5 1.3 0.9 0.8 0.6 42.4 37.4 76.7 1.1 4.5
C. Zeller 49 25.4 10.1 6.8 2.1 0.8 0.8 1.3 55.1 27.3 78.7 2.2 4.6
N. Batum 70 32.1 9.9 5.3 3.4 1.0 0.6 1.6 45.2 39.2 86.5 1.0 4.3
M. Monk 63 17.4 9.5 1.7 1.7 0.5 0.2 1.3 38.9 33.6 89.8 0.2 1.5
T. Parker 56 17.9 9.5 1.5 3.7 0.4 0.1 1.3 46.0 25.5 73.4 0.3 1.2
F. Kaminsky 37 14.0 7.2 3.0 1.2 0.1 0.2 0.9 46.3 34.8 71.8 0.9 2.1
W. Hernangomez 50 13.9 7.1 5.5 1.0 0.2 0.4 1.0 52.8 41.9 67.3 2.0 3.4
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 58 18.8 7.0 4.0 0.9 0.5 0.7 0.7 48.2 29.3 76.9 1.5 2.5
M. Bridges 70 19.6 6.9 3.9 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.6 45.5 31.5 73.9 0.8 3.1
D. Bacon 33 14.2 5.5 1.9 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.4 45.6 46.2 74.3 0.2 1.8
B. Biyombo 44 14.2 4.4 4.5 0.5 0.2 0.9 0.6 58.5 0.0 65.4 1.5 3.0
D. Graham 36 13.5 4.4 1.3 2.2 0.5 0.1 0.6 35.3 30.0 67.7 0.1 1.1
J. Macura 1 14.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
S. Mack 3 10.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 10.0 0.0 57.1 0.0 0.7
J. Chealey 1 8.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 72 241.7 110.6 44.4 22.9 7.04 5.11 12.1 44.7 35.1 79.3 10.2 34.2
Roster
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
F. VanVleet
D. Green
M. Gasol
N. Powell
J. Lin
J. Meeks
O. Anunoby
M. Miller
C. Boucher
P. McCaw
E. Moreland
L. Brown
J. Loyd
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 53 34.5 27.2 7.4 3.3 1.8 0.4 2.2 49.7 37.8 85.5 1.4 6.1
P. Siakam 72 32.1 16.8 6.9 3.1 1.0 0.7 1.9 54.7 35.3 77.8 1.6 5.4
S. Ibaka 66 27.8 14.9 8.1 1.4 0.4 1.4 1.6 52.2 26.3 77.2 2.1 6.0
K. Lowry 57 34.6 14.8 4.8 9.0 1.4 0.5 2.9 41.7 35.3 83.0 0.6 4.1
F. VanVleet 55 27.4 10.9 2.6 4.7 0.9 0.3 1.3 41.0 37.3 83.8 0.4 2.2
D. Green 71 28.2 10.2 4.1 1.5 0.9 0.6 1.0 45.6 44.6 82.5 0.8 3.3
M. Gasol 17 24.5 9.1 6.7 3.8 0.9 0.9 1.6 46.9 36.7 77.4 1.0 5.7
N. Powell 51 18.6 8.1 2.3 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.1 46.1 35.0 82.1 0.3 2.0
J. Lin 15 20.0 8.0 2.6 2.2 0.4 0.3 1.3 39.5 19.0 78.6 0.3 2.3
J. Meeks 2 12.0 7.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 46.2 37.5 0.0 0.0 2.0
O. Anunoby 62 20.4 7.1 3.0 0.7 0.7 0.3 0.8 45.4 34.0 53.6 0.9 2.1
M. Miller 6 6.0 4.5 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 50.0 56.3 0.0 0.0 0.3
C. Boucher 24 5.3 3.0 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.9 0.1 41.0 32.3 86.7 0.6 1.1
P. McCaw 23 12.9 2.6 1.8 1.0 0.8 0.1 0.5 43.5 33.3 86.7 0.3 1.5
E. Moreland 3 10.3 2.3 4.3 1.3 0.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 1.0 3.3
L. Brown 26 8.2 2.1 1.2 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.6 32.4 21.4 100.0 0.2 1.0
J. Loyd 9 4.1 1.8 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 41.7 33.3 80.0 0.1 0.7
Total 73 242.4 114.2 45.3 25.0 8.30 5.27 13.5 47.1 35.8 80.0 10.0 35.3
