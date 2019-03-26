IND
OKC

Pacers look to end road skid vs. struggling Thunder

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 26, 2019

When Victor Oladipo went down with a season-ending injury Jan. 23, it looked like the Indiana Pacers' time as an Eastern Conference contender was over, for this season at least.

But despite recent road struggles, the Pacers (45-29) have stayed afloat, even through some recent adversity, thanks to Bojan Bogdanovic.

The fifth-year small forward is averaging 21.3 points since Oladipo's injury, heading into an important game Wednesday at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The last time Indiana and Oklahoma City met, March 14 in Indianapolis, the Pacers came back after trailing by 19 points midway through the third to beat the Thunder 108-106 on Wesley Matthews' tip-in with 1.8 seconds remaining.

The Pacers then lost four consecutive games before Sunday's home blowout of Denver, a game in which Bogdanovic had 35 points.

Oklahoma City (43-31) has shown flashes recently, including in the second quarter Monday when it came back from a big early deficit to briefly take the lead before fading away at Memphis.

But on balance, the Thunder haven't been playing well since mid-February.

The offense that had been one of the best in the league for the two previous months has wilted. Since the All-Star break, only the Knicks have been less efficient offensively than the Thunder.

"If you're going to be a great team," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said, "the thing that doesn't allow greatness is inconsistency."

That showed in Oklahoma City's two stars Monday in Memphis.

Paul George and Russell Westbrook combined for 46 points but were just 16 of 49 from the field. George was 5 of 15 from behind the 3-point line, while Westbrook made just 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Even with its recent struggles, Indiana has remained in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind Philadelphia and just ahead of Boston.

The Pacers and Celtics play twice in the final two weeks of the regular season -- Friday in Boston and April 5 in Indianapolis.

Indiana has struggled on the road of late, dropping eight consecutive games away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Before that stretch -- the Pacers' last home win came Feb. 23 at Washington -- Indiana was 17-12 on the road this season.

"We need to keep playing it out and just keep working our way into playoff shape," Indiana center Myles Turner said. "We've got a good thing going right now. We're still fighting for something."

While the Pacers have struggled on the road, Oklahoma City hasn't been sharp at home lately -- or anywhere really.

The Thunder have dropped three consecutive games at home and are just 2-5 at Chesapeake Energy Arena since Feb. 23.

Oklahoma City is just 6-11 overall since the All-Star break, dropping from being in contention for one of the top two seeds in the Western Conference to flirting with eight place.

Indiana is expected to have point guard Darren Collison back for Wednesday's game after he missed the last three with a thigh contusion.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
23.0 Pts. Per Game 23.0
10.4 Ast. Per Game 10.4
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
58.7 Field Goal % 42.5
58.7 Three Point % 42.5
72.0 Free Throw % 65.1
away team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
14.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 APG
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
23.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 10.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Pacers 45-29 -----
home team logo Thunder 43-31 -----
OKC -6, O/U 216.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
OKC -6, O/U 216.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 45-29 107.9 PPG 43.1 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Thunder 43-31 114.3 PPG 48 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
D. Sabonis PF 14.1 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.8 APG 58.7 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 23.0 PPG 11.0 RPG 10.4 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
D. Sabonis
M. Turner
T. Young
W. Matthews
D. Collison
T. Evans
D. McDermott
C. Joseph
A. Holiday
T. Leaf
K. O'Quinn
E. Sumner
D. Reed
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 36 31.9 18.8 5.6 5.2 1.7 0.3 2.3 42.3 34.3 73.0 0.6 5.0
B. Bogdanovic 74 31.7 17.9 4.1 1.9 0.8 0.0 1.6 49.8 42.3 80.9 0.4 3.7
D. Sabonis 67 24.7 14.1 9.3 2.8 0.7 0.4 2.1 58.7 53.3 72.0 2.5 6.8
M. Turner 67 28.6 13.2 7.0 1.6 0.8 2.7 1.4 48.3 37.4 72.9 1.4 5.7
T. Young 74 30.8 12.4 6.5 2.4 1.6 0.5 1.5 52.0 35.6 65.0 2.4 4.1
W. Matthews 18 32.6 11.7 3.1 2.4 0.8 0.2 1.3 39.3 37.7 86.7 0.4 2.6
D. Collison 71 28.5 11.3 3.1 6.0 1.5 0.1 1.6 47.2 41.6 83.9 0.5 2.6
T. Evans 62 20.0 10.1 2.8 2.4 0.9 0.3 1.7 39.2 34.0 74.3 0.5 2.3
D. McDermott 69 17.1 7.1 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.6 48.8 40.1 84.5 0.2 1.2
C. Joseph 74 25.3 6.7 3.4 3.8 1.2 0.3 1.0 42.2 33.3 66.7 0.5 3.0
A. Holiday 45 11.6 5.5 1.3 1.5 0.4 0.3 0.7 39.8 32.4 87.8 0.1 1.2
T. Leaf 51 8.5 3.4 2.0 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.2 54.2 23.1 56.0 0.6 1.4
K. O'Quinn 42 8.4 3.4 2.7 1.3 0.2 0.6 0.7 51.6 9.1 78.9 0.6 2.0
E. Sumner 20 8.7 2.1 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 32.7 20.0 41.7 0.4 0.7
D. Reed 8 2.8 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
A. Johnson 12 3.0 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 20.0 50.0 25.0 0.1 0.6
I. Anigbogu 3 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
Total 74 240.3 107.9 43.1 25.9 8.85 4.97 13.4 47.5 37.2 75.6 9.2 33.9
Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
M. Morris
A. Abrines
N. Noel
R. Felton
H. Diallo
A. Nader
P. Patterson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
T. Davis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 70 36.7 28.2 8.2 4.2 2.2 0.5 2.7 43.9 38.9 83.7 1.4 6.8
R. Westbrook 65 35.9 23.0 11.0 10.4 2.0 0.5 4.6 42.5 28.5 65.1 1.4 9.6
D. Schroder 71 29.2 15.7 3.6 4.2 0.8 0.1 2.2 41.5 34.0 81.1 0.5 3.1
S. Adams 72 33.7 13.9 9.5 1.6 1.6 0.9 1.8 59.4 0.0 51.7 4.8 4.7
J. Grant 72 32.4 13.2 5.3 1.0 0.8 1.3 0.8 50.1 38.2 70.9 1.2 4.0
T. Ferguson 66 25.9 6.8 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.6 42.4 36.6 70.0 0.4 1.3
M. Morris 16 16.5 6.4 3.6 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.3 37.9 35.9 71.4 0.6 3.1
A. Abrines 31 19.0 5.3 1.5 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.5 35.7 32.3 92.3 0.2 1.4
N. Noel 69 13.8 4.9 4.3 0.6 0.9 1.2 0.6 57.3 0.0 69.0 1.7 2.7
R. Felton 26 11.5 4.4 1.0 1.6 0.3 0.2 0.5 40.5 26.7 92.3 0.2 0.8
H. Diallo 48 10.9 4.0 2.0 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.5 45.5 16.7 61.0 0.8 1.2
A. Nader 55 11.7 4.0 1.9 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 42.7 33.7 77.1 0.2 1.7
P. Patterson 61 14.0 3.8 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.3 37.6 33.8 63.3 0.7 1.7
D. Burton 28 8.5 2.9 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3 41.3 30.8 70.0 0.1 0.9
D. Grantham 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 74 242.4 114.3 48 23.0 9.53 5.23 13.9 45.3 34.7 71.3 12.4 35.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores