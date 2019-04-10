On the surface, Wednesday's regular-season finale in Milwaukee against the Bucks seems like a good setup for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Bucks' playoff position is set as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they'll sit Most Valuable Player candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and starting center Brook Lopez to prepare for the playoffs.

But the Thunder haven't always taken advantage of such situations this season, including the March 31 home loss to a Dallas Mavericks team playing without star Luka Doncic.

"We've got to have a competitive spirit 1/8Wednesday 3/8 and not look at who's playing and not playing," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

While Milwaukee is looking toward the postseason, with the only question being who it will play in the first round of the playoffs -- the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets are the possibilities -- Oklahoma City is still playing for a lot in the regular-season finale.

Milwaukee isn't too concerned about who its playoff opponent is, as the Bucks won the season series over all 14 Eastern Conference opponents.

"It's all about who we have in there," Lopez said.

If the Thunder beat the Bucks, Oklahoma City would be the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

A loss in Milwaukee, though, would have the Thunder finishing anywhere from sixth through eighth.

Antetokounmpo and Lopez aren't the only unavailable Bucks for this game, as Malcolm Brogdon, Nikola Mirotic, Tony Snell and Pau Gasol are also out with various injuries.

Lopez has started all 81 games to this point.

In his sixth season in the league, Antetokounmpo is one of just three players remaining from Milwaukee's 15-67 finish in 2013-14.

"Now we have four times that amount," Antetokounmpo said of the NBA-leading win total for the 60-21 Bucks. "It's big. Our goal coming into the season wasn't to win 60 wins, but definitely you've got to appreciate every moment of it. It's pretty special."

While the Bucks are somewhat banged up -- and trying to be cautious going into what for them is a meaningless finale -- Oklahoma City has been healthy for the most part outside of Andre Roberson's season-long absence.

When the Thunder have played well, it's been because of strong performances from Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

In Tuesday's home win over Houston, the duo combined for 56 points, though they went just 20 of 48 from the field and 8 of 24 from behind the 3-point line. But Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double and George hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds to keep the Thunder from slipping to eighth.

Westbrook has had a triple-double in four of his last five games. If he finishes the season with a triple-double, Westbrook would tie Magic Johnson for second place all-time with 138 career triple-doubles.

Westbrook has 33 triple-doubles this season, with the Thunder going 23-10 in those games.

Donovan won't sit anyone Wednesday as Oklahoma City has a chance to stay in sixth.

"We're going to try to get the best seed possible," he said.

The Thunder won the only meeting between the teams, 118-112 on Jan. 27 in Oklahoma City.

George had a big game in that victory, collecting 36 points and 13 rebounds.

