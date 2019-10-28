The Los Angeles Clippers' bench has started the season as one of the most productive in the NBA. It probably will be a factor again when the Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Staples Center.

The Clippers' bench played well Saturday, but the team still fell 130-122 to a Phoenix Suns squad playing without suspended center Deandre Ayton and guard Ricky Rubio, who sat out with a left knee contusion.

"Even if we had won the game, we had no business winning the game tonight," Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters afterward. "They just played so much harder. They were so much more committed to what they were doing in every aspect. I just thought they were better. They just really deserved to win the game."

With reserve power forward Montrezl Harrell leading the way with 28 points and seven rebounds, the Clippers' bench outscored the Suns' 66-43. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams scored 23 points. Williams tops the bench scoring this season at 22.0 points and 5.7 assists, while power forward JaMychal Green is averaging 11.3 points in 17 minutes per game.

The Clippers' bench leads the NBA in scoring at 64.7 points per game. Last season, it finished first in scoring (53.2 points) and assists (10.8).

The reserves also are a major reason the Clippers are the highest-scoring team in the NBA so far. In three games, the Clippers are averaging 125 points per contest, which includes a 141-point outing in a 19-point win Thursday over the Golden State Warriors.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers with 26 points per game, and is also averaging 8.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds this season.

The Hornets, who will be playing the second end of back-to-back contests, will have their hands full slowing the Clippers. Charlotte played well for almost three quarters but faded in the fourth in a 120-101 setback Sunday to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points to go with six rebounds in the loss. Cody Zeller had an outstanding game, finishing with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 14 rebounds (seven of those offensive boards), three steals and three blocks.

Zeller, who missed Friday's blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to personal reasons, was forced to leave the contest in the second quarter after a collision with Lakers big man Anthony Davis. He received stitches above his left eye, but that didn't hamper his performance.

"(Zeller) plays the right way, he plays hard," Hornets coach James Borrego told the team website after the game. "Great teammate and he's producing right now. We need him to produce on both ends of the floor. I think he'll help us a tremendous amount this season."

Point guard Terry Rozier added 19 points, while guard Dwayne Bacon chipped in 15 points and six rebounds for the Hornets.

Charlotte lost its second game in a row after a season-opening win over the Chicago Bulls. Against the Lakers, the Hornets stayed close until late, falling behind by seven heading into the fourth quarter, then surrendering a 14-2 Lakers run to put the game away.

The Hornets are in the midst of a four-game, West Coast road trip. After they face the Clippers, they will visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.