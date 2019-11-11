The New York Knicks enjoyed their first victory of the season with a comeback effort against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 28.

Now, the Knicks will try to follow that recipe for success when they visit the Bulls on Tuesday night.

New York has lost eight of 10 games this season, while the Bulls have lost seven of 10. One of the clubs will take a step toward improvement with a victory at the United Center, although significant work will remain in order to create an early-season turnaround.

The Knicks are coming off a 108-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday that prompted a pair of front-office executives, president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry, to address reporters following the game. Mills said the duo was not happy about the team's performance, which added to growing speculation that head coach David Fizdale could be in jeopardy of losing his job.

To his credit, Fizdale acknowledged his role in the sloppy start to the season.

"I take the brunt of that responsibility because I am the head coach," Fizdale said. "I make these decisions -- what's happening on the court, what players play, who plays together, what plays we call (in) the defensive system. That's on me."

Bulls head coach Jim Boylen also has faced his share of scrutiny from fans, but he reportedly has the support of his front office.

Chicago is coming off a 117-94 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. They have lost three of four and six of eight.

No wonder top scorer Zach LaVine is grumpy -- and eager for a better night against New York.

"(My frustration) is always high, especially when we lose," LaVine said. "I don't like losing. And when they pile up, it doesn't help, either."

For the second game in a row, the Bulls will be without veteran forward Otto Porter Jr., who is dealing with a sprained left foot. Porter is averaging 11.2 points per game and had started to show signs of improvement before his injury.

In Porter's absence, second-year perimeter player Chandler Hutchison is expected to make his second start of the season. The Boise State product started Saturday against Houston and held his own as he finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

In their first meeting, the Knicks toppled the Bulls 105-98 at home despite trailing for most of the game. Bobby Portis, who started his career with the Bulls, stung his former team with 28 points, and his adrenaline likely will be pumping again Tuesday.

The rivalry is personal for Portis, who hoped to sign a long-term extension with the Bulls but was traded away instead. He and Jabari Parker landed with the Washington Wizards in the deal that sent Porter to Chicago last February.

Knicks rookie RJ Barrett is hoping to bounce back after being held to single digits in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. The No. 3 overall choice in this spring's NBA draft is averaging 15.5 points per game, which ties him with Julius Randle for second on the team.

Field Level Media

