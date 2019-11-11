OKC
IND

Thunder take on Sabonis and surging Pacers

  • FLM
  • Nov 11, 2019

The Indiana Pacers have reversed course from a slow start to the season by winning six of their last seven games, and they've used a balanced effort to do it.

The Pacers aim to continue their ascent Tuesday night when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indianapolis.

Sure, Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth straight double-double with a team-high 21 points and 16 rebounds in Indiana's 109-102 victory over Orlando on Sunday, but the power forward wasn't alone.

T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon each added 19 points, while Doug McDermott (18 points) and T.J. McConnell (12 points, eight assists) contributed off the bench.

"I thought both groups (starters and reserves) were solid, but you need your second group to play like these guys have been playing," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "We had good ball movement, our guys were sharing the ball and defending hard. When you do that, you're going to be tough to beat."

Indiana has been tough to beat as it waits for All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to return following knee surgery and center Myles Turner to come back from an ailing ankle.

"Everybody's excited for the game. Can't wait to go out there and play," Sabonis told the Indianapolis Star. "Everyone is having fun. Everyone is contributing. It's fun to be out there.

"The bench, they're amazing the last four or five games. Everybody is finding each other. We can get the shots we want. We just got to lock in on defense."

Oklahoma City features a balanced attack of its own, however the club saw its three-game home winning streak come to a halt with a 121-119 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

Dennis Schroder came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12 from the field for a team-high 25 points, with three timely 3-pointers included in the mix.

"I thought (Sunday) as the game went down to the end, he's so cagey out there," forward Mike Muscala said of Schroder, per The Oklahoman. "He hit those 3s. Just competing every play, and I think that's why he's so hard to guard."

Muscala did him one better by making four shots from the beyond the arc in the first half to improve to 7 for 14 from 3-point range since beginning the season mired in a 1-for-19 rut.

Muscala's performance boosted a short-handed Thunder club that was without center Steven Adams for the third time this season with a left knee contusion.

"I don't think it's serious," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. "I think he's been dealing with it for a little bit of time. ... When he came back to play, I think it was a little bit sore. I kind of made the comment before the game that I fully anticipated him playing. But I think with where he's at physically right now, it's probably better off for him to sit out instead of having this linger."

Nerlens Noel drew the start in place of Adams, scoring 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting while blocking two shots. Seven OKC players scored in double figures.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
M. Brogdon
7 PG
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
8.9 Ast. Per Game 8.9
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
47.6 Field Goal % 46.5
47.6 Three Point % 46.5
72.7 Free Throw % 97.9
away team logo
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 2
21.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.4 APG
home team logo
M. Brogdon PG 7
20.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 8.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 4-6 -----
home team logo Pacers 6-4 -----
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 4-6 107.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Pacers 6-4 109.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 21.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 3.4 APG 47.6 FG%
M. Brogdon PG 20.8 PPG 5.2 RPG 8.9 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
C. Paul
D. Schroder
H. Diallo
S. Adams
N. Noel
D. Bazley
T. Ferguson
M. Muscala
A. Nader
D. Burton
J. Patton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 10 35.3 21.0 5.8 3.4 0.7 0.7 1.9 47.6 40.9 72.7 0.9 4.9
D. Gallinari 10 29.3 18.6 5.0 1.7 0.8 0.1 1.1 43.8 43.7 91.1 0.4 4.6
C. Paul 10 29.9 16.1 3.6 5.2 1.7 0.0 2.6 46.0 44.4 84.1 0.2 3.4
D. Schroder 10 29.3 14.7 5.2 4.7 1.2 0.3 3.0 43.8 30.2 75.9 0.7 4.5
H. Diallo 10 22.0 9.5 4.1 0.8 1.5 0.4 1.3 51.3 16.7 61.1 1.4 2.7
S. Adams 7 26.7 8.3 10.1 2.0 0.4 0.9 1.4 50.0 0.0 26.1 3.4 6.7
N. Noel 10 17.3 7.4 4.2 1.7 0.7 1.6 1.2 68.2 0.0 82.4 1.0 3.2
D. Bazley 10 17.9 4.9 4.0 0.8 0.3 0.3 1.2 40.5 40.0 62.5 0.2 3.8
T. Ferguson 10 22.3 4.1 1.9 1.0 0.3 0.4 0.6 44.1 38.1 100.0 0.6 1.3
M. Muscala 9 12.4 3.8 2.4 1.1 0.1 0.3 0.6 28.2 24.2 100.0 0.3 2.1
A. Nader 4 10.3 3.0 1.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 1.3 36.4 37.5 50.0 0.3 1.5
D. Burton 4 5.3 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.5 40.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
J. Patton 1 6.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
Total 10 240.0 107.3 44.4 21.8 7.70 4.70 15.2 46.1 37.5 74.3 8.2 36.2
Pacers
Roster
M. Brogdon
D. Sabonis
T. Warren
J. Lamb
M. Turner
D. McDermott
E. Sumner
J. Sampson
G. Bitadze
A. Holiday
J. Holiday
T. McConnell
T. Leaf
A. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Brogdon 10 33.7 20.8 5.2 8.9 1.2 0.3 3.1 46.3 31.1 97.9 0.7 4.5
D. Sabonis 8 35.6 20.0 13.0 4.1 0.8 0.8 2.5 52.5 27.3 85.3 3.3 9.8
T. Warren 10 34.7 18.0 3.3 1.2 1.4 0.3 1.3 51.3 26.9 75.0 0.7 2.6
J. Lamb 5 33.0 17.0 6.4 2.2 1.4 0.8 1.2 45.6 28.6 85.0 1.0 5.4
M. Turner 4 31.5 14.8 6.8 0.5 0.5 1.3 1.8 55.0 53.3 77.8 2.3 4.5
D. McDermott 10 20.0 8.9 2.6 1.5 0.2 0.1 1.0 44.0 44.7 85.7 0.5 2.1
E. Sumner 3 22.3 7.0 1.0 2.0 1.7 0.3 0.3 50.0 0.0 60.0 0.3 0.7
J. Sampson 6 20.8 6.8 3.0 0.3 0.7 0.8 0.5 55.9 12.5 28.6 1.0 2.0
G. Bitadze 6 18.2 6.7 5.0 1.5 0.0 2.2 1.3 48.3 37.5 75.0 1.8 3.2
A. Holiday 8 19.5 6.6 2.1 2.5 0.9 0.1 1.0 34.5 45.8 80.0 0.4 1.8
J. Holiday 10 23.0 6.3 3.7 1.3 0.7 0.9 0.7 37.9 34.2 66.7 0.3 3.4
T. McConnell 10 16.3 6.2 2.8 4.6 0.5 0.3 1.0 50.0 0.0 100.0 0.6 2.2
T. Leaf 8 12.1 3.8 4.1 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.6 36.1 33.3 100.0 1.6 2.5
A. Johnson 2 9.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0
Total 10 242.5 109.3 44.4 26.2 7.40 5.60 12.9 47.1 34.8 82.9 10.4 34.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores