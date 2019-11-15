BKN
The Brooklyn Nets will wrap up a five-game road trip when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday evening.

Brooklyn is 1-3 on the trip and is coming off three straight losses to the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. The Nets failed to score 100 points for the first time this season in their last game, a 101-93 defeat in Denver.

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson is maintaining a glass-half-full approach heading into the trip finale.

"I think we have had a bunch of games like that this year where it's just like we're not getting over the hump right now," Atkinson said. "I did feel good about our process (Thursday night) and I felt good about how we competed. ... I think we're moving in the right direction."

Chicago is feeling similarly optimistic after winning two of its past four games. That followed a 2-6 start to the season.

The Bulls are led in scoring by Zach LaVine, who is averaging 20.4 points per game. Lauri Markkanen has contributed 14.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest, and rookie Coby White is averaging 13.7 points thanks to a recent hot streak.

However, the glue player for Chicago might be forward Wendell Carter Jr., who has contributed on both ends of the court. Carter is averaging 13.3 points and 9.4 rebounds along with one blocked shot per game, which leads the team.

The 20-year-old from Duke was the Bulls' first-round draft pick (No. 7 overall) in 2018.

"This is my second year," Carter said in comments published by the Chicago Sun-Times. "I've got one year under my belt. I know exactly what to expect when I'm playing. I just find ways to affect the game, whether it's scoring, rebounding or playing good defense. I found my niche for the game, and I'm just going to try to build off of that."

One of Carter's main tasks on Saturday will be to keep Nets point guard Kyrie Irving from getting easy buckets near the rim. Irving leads Brooklyn with averages of 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 11 games.

Other Nets scoring in double digits, include Spencer Dinwiddie (17.1), Joe Harris (13.0) and Taurean Prince (13.0).

Brooklyn guard Caris LeVert (16.8) underwent surgery on his right thumb on Thursday and is expected to miss several weeks.

Irving said he has enjoyed his first season in Brooklyn, where he quickly has clicked with fellow guard Dinwiddie.

"Just developing a chemistry with him where I could be off the ball and he could be on the ball," Irving said. "Just being mature about it in our execution. It's much more needed down the stretch, so we (have) just got to find that balance."

Chicago ranks No. 21 in the league with 107.4 points a game entering Friday. Brooklyn is 27th on defense, allowing opponents 119.5 points per contest.

On the flip side, Brooklyn is No. 6 on offense with 116.8 points a game. Chicago has given up 110.5 points a game, tied with the Phoenix Suns for 15th place.

