Nets looking for breakthrough against Pacers

  • Nov 17, 2019

The Brooklyn Nets survived one game without Kyrie Irving and may have to do so again, but this time against an opponent they seldom beat.

Irving is dealing with right shoulder impingement and could be sidelined again Monday when the Nets host the Indiana Pacers, who have won 10 of the last 11 meetings.

Irving missed his first game of the season due to the injury on Saturday but the Nets made enough plays down the stretch and ended a five-game road trip by dominating the fourth quarter in a 117-111 win over the Chicago Bulls. Spencer Dinwiddie started for Irving alongside Garrett Temple in Brooklyn's backcourt and scored 20 of his 24 points in the final quarter when the Nets shot 61 percent and made 19 of 21 free throws.

"I'm not Kyrie," Dinwiddie said. "He's gonna continue to lead this team and do a great job. I just tried to gauge what needed to be done to win the game. I'm not gonna be Kyrie. Kyrie might win MVP this year."

The Nets went 2-3 on the trip, making several clutch plays Nov. 8 in Portland before losing the next three in Phoenix, Utah, and Denver. They were blown out in Phoenix but blew double-digit leads in Utah and Denver by getting outscored 57-36 in those fourth quarters.

Irving was listed as questionable for the previous two games. He played Thursday against the Nuggets but was held to 17 points. Although he is averaging 28.5 points, he is shooting 36 percent in his last two games and is 4 of 23 from 3-point range in his last three games.

Irving will likely be listed as questionable. If he sits again, the Nets would likely keep the alignment of Dinwiddie and Temple. Temple was elevated to the starting lineup Tuesday when the Nets lost Caris LeVert to right thumb surgery.

Indiana won its fifth straight game in Brooklyn on Oct. 30 when Domantas Sabonis scored 29 points in a 118-108 win. The Pacers were 0-3 entering their first meeting with the Nets but are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Indiana won four straight games before absorbing losses to Houston and Milwaukee in a weekend back-to-back set.

After a 111-102 loss in Houston on Friday, the Pacers followed it up by shooting a season-low 32 percent and getting outscored 31-20 in the fourth quarter of a 102-83 home loss to the Bucks.

The best news to emerge from Saturday was the return of Myles Turner from a right ankle sprain he sustained in the first quarter in Brooklyn. Turner was listed as doubtful but wound up totaling 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 33 minutes.

"I was just happy to get back out there," Turner said. "I didn't care how many points I scored or what happened tonight, I just wanted to get back out there with my guys. It's been a tough past couple of weeks. It's hard to just sit there and watch."

The Pacers are hoping Malcolm Brogdon can return after sitting out with a sore back. Brogdon torched the Nets for 21 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the first meeting but exited with a sore back after playing nine minutes on Friday.

Indiana also could be missing Jeremy Lamb, who had 25 points in the first meeting with Brooklyn. Lamb has missed the last six games with a sprained left ankle and has only appeared in five games so far.

