POR
MIL

Bucks happy to be home against Blazers

  • FLM
  • Nov 21, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks have made themselves at home during their early road-heavy schedule, so much so that one has to wonder if the team is anxious to return to Fiserv Forum.

Guess again.

The Bucks look to continue their run of dominance on Thursday when they open a four-game homestand against the Portland Trail Blazers, who are headed in the other direction with losses in eight of their last 10 contests.

Milwaukee, which has won a season-high five in a row overall and eight of 10 on the road, has played a league-low four home games in 2019-20.

"We feel like we've been out for a long time, so it's going to be great to be home," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Our fans and the arena is so great in Milwaukee and the energy we get from them. We'll need it (Thursday night)."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made himself at home regardless of venue.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player collected 33 points and 11 rebounds to pace Milwaukee to a 135-127 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo has recorded 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in eight of his past nine contests, and he has 14 consecutive double-doubles to start the season.

Eric Bledsoe helped keep the Hawks at bay by scoring 17 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.

"You saw the first three quarters, I was horrible," Bledsoe said on Fox Sports Wisconsin. "I was turning the ball over left and right. Missing shots, just felt like I couldn't get it right.

"So I just stayed calm. Stuck with what I've been preparing for and try to finish the game strong."

While the Bucks are ascending in the standings, the Trail Blazers are plummeting after dropping a 115-104 decision at New Orleans on Tuesday. The loss spoiled the debut of Carmelo Anthony and sent Portland to a 1-2 mark on its six-game road trip.

"It felt great just to be back into the flow of the game, be back on the court, be back to where I think I belong," the 35-year-old Anthony said after making just 4 of 14 shots during his 10-point performance.

"As far as conditioning, though, I felt absolutely great out there. There was minor things, but it was more of the flow of things and getting used to how the team plays and sets and getting used to the guys on the team."

Damian Lillard, who averages a team-best 28.6 points and 7.1 assists, will miss his second consecutive game due to back spasms on Thursday. The four-time All-Star has been nursing a balky back since Portland's 114-106 home loss to Toronto on Nov. 13, per Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl.

Fellow guard Anfernee Simons (left ankle), who replaced Lillard in the lineup, and center Hassan Whiteside (right hip) are considered questionable to face Milwaukee.

The Trail Blazers made news off the court on Wednesday by waiving six-time All-Star Pau Gasol, who did not play a game for the team this season while attempting to recover from surgery on his left foot. The 39-year-old veteran will continue his rehabilitation in Portland while discussing a coaching job with the team.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
30.5 Pts. Per Game 30.5
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
13.8 Reb. Per Game 13.8
45.2 Field Goal % 58.9
45.2 Three Point % 58.9
92.8 Free Throw % 61.3
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
28.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 7.1 APG
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
30.5 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 6.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 5-10 -----
home team logo Bucks 11-3 -----
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 5-10 111.9 PPG 46.5 RPG 18.7 APG
home team logo Bucks 11-3 119.6 PPG 51.7 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 28.6 PPG 4.9 RPG 7.1 APG 45.2 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30.5 PPG 13.8 RPG 6.0 APG 58.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
R. Hood
C. Anthony
Z. Collins
K. Bazemore
M. Hezonja
N. Little
S. Labissiere
A. Tolliver
G. Trent Jr.
M. Brown
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 14 38.3 28.6 4.9 7.1 1.1 0.6 2.9 45.2 35.7 92.8 0.5 4.4
C. McCollum 15 37.4 21.3 4.5 3.5 0.9 0.5 2.2 42.3 36.1 75.8 1.0 3.5
H. Whiteside 14 28.1 14.9 12.0 0.9 0.4 1.8 2.1 58.7 0.0 78.8 3.8 8.2
R. Hood 13 30.1 11.5 3.5 1.0 0.8 0.3 1.1 48.2 47.9 80.0 0.6 2.9
C. Anthony 1 24.0 10.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 5.0 28.6 66.7 0.0 0.0 4.0
Z. Collins 3 28.7 9.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.7 2.0 47.4 42.9 100.0 1.3 2.7
K. Bazemore 15 23.9 8.5 4.4 1.8 0.9 0.9 1.6 36.1 36.7 69.2 0.3 4.1
M. Hezonja 15 20.3 5.5 5.3 1.1 0.7 0.1 1.1 35.4 34.5 81.0 0.7 4.6
N. Little 8 17.5 5.4 4.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.6 39.5 23.5 50.0 1.4 3.1
S. Labissiere 15 15.3 5.3 4.5 1.0 0.2 0.9 1.3 53.2 0.0 65.0 2.1 2.4
A. Tolliver 12 16.4 3.1 3.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.8 24.4 24.2 81.8 0.7 2.6
G. Trent Jr. 9 7.2 2.4 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 36.4 40.0 0.0 0.3 0.9
M. Brown 2 2.5 0.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
Total 15 241.7 111.9 46.5 18.7 5.93 5.80 14.5 44.0 36.3 81.1 10.6 35.9
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
G. Hill
D. DiVincenzo
W. Matthews
K. Korver
S. Brown
E. Ilyasova
R. Lopez
P. Connaughton
D. Wilson
T. Antetokounmpo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 14 32.8 30.5 13.8 6.0 1.5 1.4 4.7 58.9 30.6 61.3 2.4 11.4
K. Middleton 10 30.8 18.5 5.7 2.9 0.8 0.1 2.3 46.8 39.3 88.6 0.7 5.0
E. Bledsoe 14 27.0 17.1 5.5 5.2 0.7 0.4 2.4 46.8 29.7 78.2 1.0 4.5
B. Lopez 14 26.9 11.6 5.1 1.4 0.8 2.4 1.1 41.2 29.2 91.7 0.8 4.4
G. Hill 14 23.3 9.4 3.2 3.1 0.7 0.1 0.7 50.5 47.6 79.2 1.1 2.1
D. DiVincenzo 11 18.1 7.7 3.5 1.5 1.4 0.2 1.2 45.1 42.1 62.5 0.8 2.6
W. Matthews 14 23.9 6.7 2.2 1.1 0.8 0.1 0.6 41.0 33.3 75.0 0.1 2.1
K. Korver 12 15.3 6.6 1.6 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.8 40.0 40.4 75.0 0.4 1.2
S. Brown 11 16.0 5.9 4.7 1.5 0.6 0.2 0.7 43.4 42.3 72.7 0.6 4.1
E. Ilyasova 13 15.8 5.7 4.7 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.4 41.5 22.2 85.7 1.0 3.7
R. Lopez 14 14.2 4.5 2.5 0.6 0.2 0.5 1.1 47.3 26.1 45.5 0.8 1.7
P. Connaughton 12 15.9 4.5 2.9 1.6 0.3 0.6 0.3 41.2 31.4 100.0 0.3 2.6
D. Wilson 6 6.5 2.0 1.2 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.5 33.3 18.2 0.0 0.0 1.2
T. Antetokounmpo 2 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 14 241.8 119.6 51.7 24.0 7.64 6.43 15.4 47.4 34.0 72.0 9.4 42.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores