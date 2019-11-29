CHI
POR

Bulls, Blazers meet again

  • Nov 29, 2019

The Chicago Bulls continue a four-game road trip with a visit to Portland on Friday to play the Trail Blazers for the second time this week.

The Bulls, who suffered a 14-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, lost to Portland 117-94 at United Center on Monday thanks to a season-high 25 points from Carmelo Anthony.

The Blazers' newest addition continued his stellar play in a win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday, posting 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Anthony's performance drew chants of "Melo" from the crowd as the Blazers moved to 2-0 with Anthony in a fully healthy starting lineup.

"It's fun to see," Damian Lillard told reporters after the blowout win. "We've got another mega star, a Hall of Famer ... and the fans are excited about it, as they should be. I think it's a point in his career where he needs that type of support. He needs people behind him and to feel good about what he's doing. So it was great to witness. We all want to be a part of his comeback. We want to see it work out. We want to see him get the respect that he's due. So to see how the crowd responded to him, it's really good to see and be a part of."

Portland has won two games by 20 points or more with a starting lineup of Lillard, CJ McCollum, Rodney Hood, Anthony and Hassan Whiteside. The Bulls will aim to slow down the Blazers' offensive production after falling by double digits to the short-handed Warriors.

Lillard leads Portland with 27.3 points and 7.4 assists per game. Chicago is led by Zach LaVine, who is averaging 21.8 points per game this season.

While the Bulls await the return of Otto Porter Jr. from a bone bruise in his left foot, the Blazers still will be without Jusuf Nurkic (leg) and Zach Collins (shoulder) for a few months. Gary Trent Jr. is nursing a hamstring injury and has missed Portland's last few contests.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen told reporters the loss to the Warriors involved "no shame" despite being one of the low points of his team's season. Wendell Carter Jr. disagreed.

"Nah, it's some shame in this loss," Carter told reporters. "In my opinion, it's some shame in every loss -- especially to a very hurt and wounded Warriors team. I'm brutally honest. We should have won that game. Just looking at paper and looking at the players on the court, we should have won that game. No disrespect to them, because they're fantastic players. But we just didn't show up and play."

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
D. Lillard
0 PG
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
27.3 Pts. Per Game 27.3
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
43.8 Field Goal % 44.4
43.8 Three Point % 44.4
82.3 Free Throw % 93.0
away team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
21.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.9 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
27.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 7.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Bulls 6-13 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 7-12 -----
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 6-13 106.2 PPG 43.9 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 7-12 113.9 PPG 46.6 RPG 19.9 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 21.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.9 APG 43.8 FG%
D. Lillard PG 27.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 7.4 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bulls
Roster
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
C. White
W. Carter Jr.
O. Porter Jr.
T. Satoransky
T. Young
K. Dunn
M. Strus
D. Valentine
R. Arcidiacono
D. Gafford
S. Harrison
L. Kornet
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. LaVine 19 31.8 21.8 4.0 3.9 1.3 0.5 3.4 43.8 39.7 82.3 0.8 3.2
L. Markkanen 19 29.3 13.3 6.9 1.7 0.9 0.5 1.9 35.3 28.2 81.6 0.9 6.0
C. White 19 25.6 12.9 3.5 2.2 0.9 0.0 1.5 36.6 32.8 78.9 0.3 3.2
W. Carter Jr. 19 28.7 12.5 9.7 0.9 0.6 0.8 1.4 58.2 16.7 69.3 3.7 6.0
O. Porter Jr. 9 25.1 11.2 3.4 1.6 1.0 0.3 0.8 41.7 40.0 75.0 0.9 2.6
T. Satoransky 19 26.1 9.2 3.4 5.1 1.5 0.2 2.2 46.2 43.9 85.7 0.9 2.5
T. Young 19 21.5 9.1 4.3 1.7 1.0 0.3 1.6 40.5 32.3 60.0 1.7 2.6
K. Dunn 19 20.1 6.1 2.8 3.1 1.9 0.3 0.8 41.3 15.8 69.2 0.4 2.4
M. Strus 1 5.0 5.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 0.0 100.0 1.0 0.0
D. Valentine 5 6.4 4.6 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 42.9 38.5 0.0 0.4 1.4
R. Arcidiacono 19 17.1 4.6 1.8 1.8 0.6 0.1 0.5 40.0 42.9 73.7 0.5 1.3
D. Gafford 10 10.0 3.9 2.1 0.1 0.0 0.6 0.1 65.4 0.0 41.7 1.1 1.0
S. Harrison 12 9.8 3.8 2.3 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.4 39.5 33.3 57.1 0.4 1.8
L. Kornet 11 11.5 3.6 1.8 0.5 0.2 0.8 0.3 34.1 20.8 100.0 0.5 1.4
Total 19 240.0 106.2 43.9 22.9 9.84 4.00 14.8 42.5 34.0 74.7 11.1 32.9
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
C. Anthony
H. Whiteside
R. Hood
Z. Collins
K. Bazemore
S. Labissiere
N. Little
M. Hezonja
G. Trent Jr.
A. Tolliver
M. Brown
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 17 37.0 27.3 4.9 7.4 1.1 0.5 2.7 44.4 37.1 93.0 0.6 4.3
C. McCollum 19 36.7 22.1 4.5 3.9 0.8 0.8 2.1 43.7 37.5 81.0 0.8 3.6
C. Anthony 5 29.2 16.6 5.0 1.8 0.6 0.2 2.6 45.3 37.5 75.0 0.8 4.2
H. Whiteside 16 27.4 15.2 12.3 0.9 0.4 1.7 2.0 59.8 0.0 79.7 3.6 8.6
R. Hood 17 30.1 11.8 3.7 1.5 0.9 0.2 1.0 52.8 50.0 76.0 0.5 3.2
Z. Collins 3 28.7 9.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.7 2.0 47.4 42.9 100.0 1.3 2.7
K. Bazemore 19 22.8 7.5 4.4 1.9 0.8 0.7 1.5 33.3 32.8 76.5 0.4 4.0
S. Labissiere 19 16.7 6.6 5.1 1.1 0.2 1.1 1.2 57.4 33.3 68.2 2.2 2.9
N. Little 12 16.3 5.0 4.1 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.5 40.7 22.7 61.1 1.3 2.8
M. Hezonja 18 18.2 4.9 4.6 1.0 0.7 0.1 1.0 36.1 34.5 82.6 0.6 4.0
G. Trent Jr. 11 8.5 3.7 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.2 45.5 47.8 0.0 0.3 0.8
A. Tolliver 15 17.8 3.7 3.3 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.7 29.3 28.3 81.8 0.6 2.7
M. Brown 4 3.8 2.0 2.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 42.9 0.0 50.0 0.5 1.8
Total 19 241.3 113.9 46.6 19.9 5.89 5.74 13.7 45.1 36.9 81.9 10.4 36.2
