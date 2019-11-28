NO
Pelicans, Thunder begin home-and-home in Oklahoma City

  • Nov 28, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder have been rather generous of late and the results haven't been pretty.

The struggling teams aim to tighten up defensively on Friday when they open a home-and-home series in Oklahoma City. The Pelicans and Thunder will reconvene in New Orleans on Sunday.

Oklahoma City lost for the sixth time in eight games with Wednesday's 136-119 setback in Portland, a contest in which the Thunder fell behind 40-17 before finding themselves chasing the game the rest of the way.

"We have to be better and communicate better," guard Chris Paul said. "I think early in the game I was late in all my rotations. We have to be better and if we get better defensively, I think we'll start seeing different results."

Oklahoma City was unable to build off a 100-97 victory over Golden State, one that snapped the club's three-game losing skid. Portland's fast start from the perimeter put the Thunder on the defensive.

"We have to be better," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. "I don't know if it was sluggish, but we just didn't play well enough."

Abdel Nader might be the exception to that statement, as the 26-year-old scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting -- including a 3-of-4 performance from 3-point range -- while playing just 17 minutes off the bench.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging a team-high 18.8 points, finished with just 11 on 4-of-10 shooting against the Trail Blazers.

"We play so many games in this league that you can't dwell on a bad game or a good game," the 21-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander said. "You always gotta put the game behind you and get ready for the next one."

The next one is a rematch with the Pelicans, against whom Gilgeous-Alexander collected 23 points and eight rebounds in the Thunder's 115-104 victory on Oct. 2.

New Orleans has answered winning three in a row by surrendering an average of 125.3 points during its three-game skid. The Pelicans also were generous to former franchise star Anthony Davis, who scored a season-high 41 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-110 victory on Wednesday.

New Orleans had a chance at the end, but Jrue Holiday's attempted inbounds pass to former Laker Brandon Ingram was intercepted by Davis in the waning moments to effectively end the game.

"I just didn't meet the basketball," the 22-year-old Ingram said. "I think I was a little lackadaisical getting open a little bit. He saw that I was open. I just didn't meet the basketball."

Ingram overcame a porous 4-of-21 shooting performance to finish with 23 points, marking the eighth straight game he has eclipsed the 20-point plateau. Prior to that, Ingram had a seven-point effort against the Thunder before exiting midway into the second quarter with an injury.

Despite the loss, Pelicans guard Kenrich Williams took a positive out of the contest.

"We learned that we can compete with anybody in the league, no matter if it is one of the teams in the league with the best record, or anybody," Williams said. "We can compete."

Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
48.1 Field Goal % 45.3
48.1 Three Point % 45.3
81.0 Free Throw % 78.3
away team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
25.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG
home team logo
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 2
18.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 6-12 -----
home team logo Thunder 6-11 -----
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 6-12 115.7 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Thunder 6-11 107.4 PPG 42.5 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
B. Ingram SF 25.9 PPG 7.4 RPG 4.0 APG 48.1 FG%
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 18.8 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.1 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
B. Ingram
J. Holiday
J. Redick
J. Hart
L. Ball
E. Moore
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
D. Favors
J. Hayes
N. Alexander-Walker
N. Melli
K. Williams
J. Gray
Z. Cheatham
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Ingram 14 33.4 25.9 7.4 4.0 0.8 1.0 3.1 48.1 42.4 81.0 0.9 6.4
J. Holiday 16 35.9 19.3 5.2 7.3 2.1 0.7 3.6 43.7 34.5 77.8 1.1 4.1
J. Redick 17 28.2 15.3 2.9 1.9 0.5 0.3 1.4 44.4 48.0 84.3 0.2 2.7
J. Hart 11 27.5 12.3 6.5 1.4 1.3 0.4 1.4 45.5 38.1 80.8 1.5 5.0
L. Ball 11 27.1 11.1 4.1 5.7 1.3 0.2 2.4 38.7 34.3 60.0 0.9 3.2
E. Moore 13 21.3 10.5 3.1 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.6 43.5 40.0 62.5 1.0 2.1
J. Okafor 11 17.5 9.5 4.7 1.2 0.4 1.2 1.6 65.6 0.0 65.6 1.9 2.8
F. Jackson 17 16.3 8.4 1.5 1.1 0.5 0.1 1.0 38.9 33.3 80.0 0.3 1.2
D. Favors 9 21.0 8.3 8.9 2.1 0.6 0.4 1.6 62.1 50.0 33.3 3.4 5.4
J. Hayes 15 19.3 8.0 4.1 0.7 0.7 1.0 1.0 61.8 0.0 61.9 1.8 2.3
N. Alexander-Walker 16 14.4 6.4 2.3 2.3 0.3 0.1 1.3 32.1 34.4 71.4 0.1 2.1
N. Melli 16 16.4 6.4 3.0 1.3 0.6 0.2 0.8 45.9 38.0 80.0 0.8 2.3
K. Williams 18 25.7 5.9 6.2 1.9 1.0 0.8 0.8 43.3 35.1 42.1 1.8 4.4
J. Gray 2 11.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 2.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Z. Cheatham 2 10.0 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
Total 18 241.4 115.7 45.1 25.6 8.17 4.94 16.1 45.4 38.5 73.4 11.4 33.7
Thunder
Roster
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
C. Paul
D. Schroder
S. Adams
H. Diallo
N. Noel
A. Nader
T. Ferguson
D. Bazley
M. Muscala
D. Burton
D. Hall
J. Patton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 17 34.5 18.8 5.1 3.1 0.9 0.6 2.1 45.3 39.1 78.3 0.8 4.2
D. Gallinari 17 29.9 18.3 5.1 1.9 0.7 0.1 1.4 43.6 40.4 92.0 0.5 4.6
C. Paul 17 30.5 16.2 4.1 5.6 1.8 0.0 2.1 45.2 39.2 88.4 0.3 3.8
D. Schroder 17 28.8 14.8 4.1 3.8 0.8 0.3 2.9 43.7 28.6 75.0 0.5 3.6
S. Adams 14 26.3 9.0 8.7 2.9 0.4 0.8 1.5 56.0 0.0 40.0 2.7 6.0
H. Diallo 12 21.3 8.8 3.8 0.8 1.5 0.3 1.2 50.0 15.4 61.1 1.2 2.7
N. Noel 16 18.3 7.6 4.7 1.5 1.0 1.8 1.3 64.0 0.0 83.3 1.3 3.4
A. Nader 10 13.1 5.9 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.3 1.2 45.2 36.4 86.7 0.4 1.4
T. Ferguson 16 25.8 5.9 1.9 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.6 44.7 38.5 85.7 0.7 1.3
D. Bazley 17 17.4 4.6 3.8 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.8 43.3 37.1 57.1 0.4 3.4
M. Muscala 13 11.5 3.6 2.5 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.4 28.8 25.6 87.5 0.5 2.1
D. Burton 9 8.3 3.4 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.3 40.0 31.3 100.0 0.2 1.7
D. Hall 2 7.5 2.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 0.5
J. Patton 2 4.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 17 241.5 107.4 42.5 21.8 7.76 4.59 14.4 45.9 35.4 79.2 8.1 34.4
