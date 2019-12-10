NO
MIL

Red-hot Bucks look to continue streak against Pelicans

  • FLM
  • Dec 10, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks are the hottest team in the NBA.

The New Orleans Pelicans are among the coldest.

The Bucks have won 15 games in a row as they prepare to host the Pelicans, who have lost nine in a row, on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee's latest victory was a 110-101 triumph at home against Orlando on Monday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had what has become pretty much an average game for him, finishing with 32 points and 15 rebounds.

"It's amazing, I'm not going to lie," Antetokounmpo told reporters of the winning streak. "When I go back home, sit down and think about it, it's amazing.

"My rookie year we won 15 games. Now we won 15 in a row. We can still extend it. But at the end of the day, the job's not done. We got to keep playing hard. We got to keep playing together. We got to keep moving individually, keep improving as a team. We've got a long way to go."

The Bucks had outscored their last four opponents by an average of 34.3 points before the Magic gave them a tighter game.

"Sometimes, it's good to have close games," Antetokounmpo said. "You learn from that. You get used to being in close games and not always winning by 20 or 30. We got the win, we grinded it out and played defense."

A victory by the Bucks, whose 21-3 record is tied with the Lakers for the best in the NBA, would give them their longest winning streak since winning 16 in a row over two seasons in 1973. The club record of 20 was set during the 1970-71 campaign.

The Pelicans, who lost by 46 points at Dallas last Saturday, had a chance to end their losing streak at home against Detroit on Monday, but came up short.

They led for virtually the entire first half, watched the Pistons take the lead early in the third quarter, then rallied in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Ingram scored the last of his game-high 31 points on a jumper that gave New Orleans a 103-101 lead with 1:11 remaining.

But Derrick Rose's basket tied the score and Ingram missed a jumper before Rose hit another jumper in the final second to give Detroit a 105-103 victory.

That gave the Pelicans their longest losing streak in Alvin Gentry's five seasons as head coach.

"I don't know if it's getting worse but there are no moral victories, so we don't have anything tangible that we can hang our hat on," Gentry said. "Just playing close -- that would be great if we were in a horseshoe contest, but we're not. We can't play close; we have to find a way to make enough plays to win the game and we haven't done that.

"It's getting to be a very frustrating thing for us. It's frustrating as heck for us to show ball-movement and how we play to start the game and then we'll go through a stretch where we're not doing that. Some kind of way we have to get to the point where that is consistently what we're doing. If not, we put ourselves behind the eight ball and have to make these great plays down the stretch to win games."

The Pelicans have made 11 of 70 3-pointers in their last two games.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
30.9 Pts. Per Game 30.9
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
13.2 Reb. Per Game 13.2
49.4 Field Goal % 56.4
49.4 Three Point % 56.4
83.9 Free Throw % 58.8
away team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
24.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.0 APG
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
30.9 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 5.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 6-18 -----
home team logo Bucks 21-3 -----
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 6-18 112.8 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Bucks 21-3 120.5 PPG 51.9 RPG 25.9 APG
Key Players
B. Ingram SF 24.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 4.0 APG 49.4 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30.9 PPG 13.2 RPG 5.5 APG 56.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
B. Ingram
J. Holiday
J. Redick
J. Hart
L. Ball
E. Moore
J. Okafor
J. Hayes
D. Favors
F. Jackson
N. Alexander-Walker
N. Melli
K. Williams
J. Gray
Z. Cheatham
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Ingram 20 33.7 24.9 7.0 4.0 0.8 0.9 2.9 49.4 41.8 83.9 0.8 6.2
J. Holiday 22 35.9 19.3 5.0 6.6 1.9 0.7 3.2 44.9 32.5 67.2 1.3 3.7
J. Redick 23 28.4 15.0 3.1 2.0 0.4 0.2 1.3 42.9 44.9 86.6 0.2 3.0
J. Hart 17 27.3 11.2 6.2 1.5 1.0 0.3 1.2 41.8 34.9 76.5 1.1 5.1
L. Ball 16 28.8 10.6 4.5 5.6 1.1 0.4 2.6 38.2 34.0 71.4 0.8 3.7
E. Moore 16 20.4 9.6 3.2 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.7 42.1 38.2 63.6 0.8 2.4
J. Okafor 15 18.3 9.2 4.7 1.4 0.3 1.0 1.7 63.2 50.0 69.2 1.7 3.0
J. Hayes 21 21.0 9.0 4.6 0.7 0.8 1.1 0.9 61.0 0.0 65.7 2.0 2.6
D. Favors 9 21.0 8.3 8.9 2.1 0.6 0.4 1.6 62.1 50.0 33.3 3.4 5.4
F. Jackson 21 15.2 7.1 1.4 1.0 0.4 0.1 1.0 37.1 30.8 81.3 0.2 1.2
N. Alexander-Walker 20 14.1 6.4 2.3 2.0 0.3 0.1 1.1 32.6 32.0 68.8 0.2 2.1
N. Melli 22 15.5 5.6 2.7 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.8 41.4 32.8 79.2 0.6 2.0
K. Williams 22 25.2 5.4 5.9 1.7 0.9 0.7 0.8 41.1 30.9 40.9 1.6 4.2
J. Gray 2 11.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 2.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Z. Cheatham 2 10.0 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
Total 24 242.1 112.8 44.3 24.5 7.83 4.83 15.6 44.9 36.3 73.8 10.4 33.9
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
G. Hill
D. DiVincenzo
W. Matthews
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
S. Brown
K. Korver
D. Wilson
R. Lopez
D. Bender
T. Antetokounmpo
F. Mason
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 24 31.6 30.9 13.2 5.5 1.3 1.3 3.8 56.4 31.9 58.8 2.7 10.5
K. Middleton 17 27.3 17.5 5.8 3.4 0.8 0.1 1.8 48.9 40.0 89.4 0.8 5.0
E. Bledsoe 24 27.1 14.6 5.0 5.7 0.8 0.5 2.3 46.4 31.4 78.6 0.9 4.2
B. Lopez 22 26.4 10.1 4.8 1.4 0.7 2.4 1.0 39.5 29.4 93.2 0.5 4.3
G. Hill 22 21.1 9.5 2.9 3.1 0.8 0.1 0.8 54.1 51.6 83.8 1.0 1.9
D. DiVincenzo 21 21.0 8.9 4.2 1.5 1.5 0.1 1.1 43.1 35.4 76.9 0.9 3.3
W. Matthews 24 24.1 8.2 2.3 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.8 44.1 38.5 85.2 0.2 2.1
E. Ilyasova 22 15.8 7.3 4.7 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.3 48.7 31.5 81.8 1.3 3.4
P. Connaughton 22 17.9 5.7 4.0 1.9 0.4 0.5 0.6 49.0 33.3 76.5 0.5 3.5
S. Brown 16 16.5 5.6 4.8 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.0 42.1 39.0 66.7 0.7 4.1
K. Korver 20 15.4 5.3 1.6 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.8 36.2 36.7 81.8 0.3 1.3
D. Wilson 11 11.5 5.2 2.3 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.6 50.0 34.5 100.0 0.4 1.9
R. Lopez 24 14.4 5.0 2.8 0.7 0.2 0.7 1.2 47.1 31.0 58.8 1.1 1.7
D. Bender 3 9.7 5.0 0.7 1.0 0.0 0.7 0.3 75.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.7
T. Antetokounmpo 4 6.3 3.5 0.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 60.0 0.0 50.0 0.8 0.0
F. Mason 2 5.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 24 241.0 120.5 51.9 25.9 7.58 6.13 14.5 48.2 35.6 71.7 10.2 41.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores