Knicks head to Sacramento looking for season's 1st win streak

  • Dec 12, 2019

With their 10-game losing streak now over, the New York Knicks shift their focus to their next task: winning back-to-back games for the first time all season.

The Knicks attempt to reach that modest accomplishment when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

New York registered its first win since Nov. 18 when it notched a 124-122 overtime victory over the host Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The triumph came in interim coach Mike Miller's third game on the job after replacing the fired David Fizdale.

It wasn't easy, however, as a 21-point second-quarter lead evaporated before the Knicks were able to outlast Golden State.

"We had to bounce back again and again and again," Miller told reporters afterward. "(The Warriors) continued to make plays, continued to stretch the game out. We had a lot of guys contribute and play well."

Playing the best was forward Marcus Morris, who scored a season-best 36 points -- one shy of his career high -- with five 3-pointers and 10 rebounds.

Morris is averaging a career-best 19 points per game and is also shooting a stellar 48.9 percent from 3-point range, well above his career mark of 36.8.

Morris was signed as a free agent in the offseason, and there is already speculation that he may soon be headed out of town.

But Morris says he has no interest in being traded.

"I'm going to keep saying like I said in the beginning. I love being in New York," Morris told reporters. "Win, lose or draw, I'm here to try to help turn this thing around. You know, I'm not really looking to get traded. That's just my personal opinion. That's my approach. But this is the NBA."

Morris had a strong game against Sacramento earlier this season, when he scored 28 points in a 113-92 home loss on Nov. 3. He was 9 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Kings are looking to extend their season-long winning streak to four, and the last two triumphs have come in dramatic fashion.

Forward Nemanja Bjelica knocked down the winning 3-pointer as time expired in Monday's 119-118 road victory over the Houston Rockets, and Bogdan Bogdanovic drained the winning trey with 13.4 seconds left in Wednesday's 94-93 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

"When you trust the guys you have on the court, sometimes at the end you have to sit back and let them do what they do," Sacramento coach Luke Walton said after the win over the Thunder. "I enjoy those moments."

The Kings welcomed second-year forward Marvin Bagley III back on Wednesday and he had 11 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench.

Bagley fractured his right thumb in the season opener against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 23 and missed 22 games prior to stepping on the floor against Oklahoma City.

"I just try to come out and play and come out and do what I normally do and let the game come to me," Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, said during a postgame television interview. "We won the game. That was the No. 1 goal I had coming back, just to win."

Shooting guard Buddy Hield scored a team-high 23 points against the Thunder for his ninth straight 20-point effort. Hield is averaging 25.7 points during the stretch and has made 42 3-pointers, including a career-best 11 against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 25 when he also established his career high of 41 points.

Hield scored 22 points and made five 3-pointers in last month's win over New York.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
B. Hield
24 SG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
44.0 Field Goal % 42.1
44.0 Three Point % 42.1
66.4 Free Throw % 85.2
J. Randle PF 30
17.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.5 APG
B. Hield SG 24
21.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.8 APG
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 5-20 101.0 PPG 45.1 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logo Kings 11-13 105.2 PPG 41.8 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 17.0 PPG 8.7 RPG 3.5 APG 44.0 FG%
B. Hield SG 21.5 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.8 APG 42.1 FG%
Knicks
Roster
M. Morris
J. Randle
R. Barrett
M. Robinson
K. Allen
B. Portis
A. Trier
E. Payton
K. Knox
F. Ntilikina
D. Dotson
D. Smith Jr.
T. Gibson
W. Ellington
I. Brazdeikis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Morris 23 32.6 19.0 5.9 1.3 1.0 0.6 1.8 43.0 48.9 85.4 1.1 4.7
J. Randle 25 32.1 17.0 8.7 3.5 0.7 0.1 3.2 44.0 26.1 66.4 2.4 6.3
R. Barrett 24 32.2 14.3 5.5 3.1 1.3 0.5 2.4 39.3 32.1 54.6 1.1 4.4
M. Robinson 21 21.9 9.4 6.7 0.6 0.7 1.9 0.8 67.2 0.0 61.8 3.0 3.7
K. Allen 1 16.0 9.0 0.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 75.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Portis 25 21.8 9.0 5.8 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.9 40.9 33.8 73.5 1.5 4.3
A. Trier 12 13.1 8.0 1.4 1.3 0.2 0.3 1.4 50.9 43.8 78.8 0.1 1.3
E. Payton 8 21.5 7.6 2.9 4.1 1.9 0.1 2.1 40.7 40.0 87.5 0.9 2.0
K. Knox 24 19.8 7.4 2.9 1.3 0.5 0.4 0.7 36.3 34.1 66.0 0.4 2.5
F. Ntilikina 23 24.7 6.0 2.0 3.2 1.2 0.4 1.3 37.6 33.3 76.5 0.3 1.6
D. Dotson 21 16.0 6.0 1.7 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.5 39.8 30.0 71.4 0.2 1.5
D. Smith Jr. 17 17.2 5.4 1.9 2.7 0.4 0.3 1.5 31.8 30.3 51.9 0.7 1.2
T. Gibson 23 16.3 4.8 4.4 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.7 50.5 20.0 60.0 1.8 2.6
W. Ellington 18 14.3 4.3 1.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.7 32.1 30.4 66.7 0.1 1.6
I. Brazdeikis 7 6.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.3 25.0 12.5 75.0 0.3 0.4
Total 25 241.0 101.0 45.1 20.0 7.76 4.80 14.6 42.0 35.0 67.7 12.0 33.1
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
H. Barnes
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
R. Holmes
N. Bjelica
Y. Ferrell
C. Joseph
T. Ariza
D. Dedmon
J. James
H. Giles
W. Gabriel
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 24 34.4 21.5 4.9 2.8 0.8 0.4 2.5 42.1 37.2 85.2 0.9 4.0
D. Fox 9 32.0 18.2 4.0 7.0 0.8 0.6 4.1 43.0 33.3 71.0 0.6 3.4
H. Barnes 24 35.4 16.0 5.3 2.3 0.9 0.2 1.6 46.3 35.2 79.6 1.1 4.2
B. Bogdanovic 22 27.5 14.3 2.8 4.0 1.2 0.1 1.8 41.0 37.3 68.0 0.3 2.5
M. Bagley III 2 25.5 12.5 8.0 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 37.9 0.0 60.0 3.0 5.0
R. Holmes 24 29.1 12.4 8.5 1.0 1.1 1.4 1.0 67.0 0.0 79.3 2.8 5.7
N. Bjelica 24 26.3 11.6 6.7 2.6 1.0 0.5 1.7 48.0 43.3 94.1 1.9 4.8
Y. Ferrell 20 14.0 6.0 1.3 1.8 0.5 0.1 0.7 45.2 29.0 87.1 0.2 1.1
C. Joseph 24 26.3 6.0 2.5 3.9 0.8 0.5 1.3 36.5 27.7 100.0 0.5 2.0
T. Ariza 17 22.6 5.4 3.9 1.2 1.1 0.2 0.8 37.0 35.0 76.9 0.5 3.4
D. Dedmon 21 14.5 5.0 4.0 0.4 0.4 0.5 1.5 40.8 22.9 84.6 1.2 2.8
J. James 11 12.7 3.6 1.8 0.8 0.4 0.6 0.5 40.9 21.4 16.7 0.2 1.6
H. Giles 7 7.4 3.4 1.0 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.7 44.0 0.0 100.0 0.4 0.6
W. Gabriel 7 6.7 2.3 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.4 31.3 12.5 55.6 0.6 0.6
D. Jeffries 2 5.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
C. Swanigan 4 2.8 0.8 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.5 0.8 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.8
Total 24 242.1 105.2 41.8 22.3 8.00 4.58 14.5 44.8 35.2 78.0 10.0 31.8
