The Chicago Bulls will wrap up a four-game road trip with a shot at their third consecutive victory when they visit the Orlando Magic on Monday.

The Bulls have struggled for most of the season, but their mood has improved after playing well on the road heading into the holidays. Since beginning the trip with a three-point loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Bulls have rattled off back-to-back wins over the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons.

"We've been in so many situations where we got to be comfortable at one point in time," Bulls guard Kris Dunn said to reporters after Saturday's 119-107 win over Detroit.

"We're starting to figure out who needs the ball in the fourth quarter and let them make the plays, collectively, just go out there and be us. And the main thing in the fourth quarter is when we get stops, everything else takes care of itself."

Now comes a visit to Orlando, which has lost six of its last seven games.

The Magic return home after an ugly four-game road trip that ended with three losses in a row. Orlando beat the New Orleans Pelicans to start the road trip before falling short to the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers across a four-day span.

Orlando forward Aaron Gordon will try to get back on track against Chicago after enduring a recent slump.

"Man, I gotta let go of the frustration," Gordon said to reporters. "I know how much work I put in and how diligent I am about this game and how much of a professional I am. So the shots are gonna fall as long as I stay confident and keep shooting the ball, so I'm not worried about that.

"I gotta figure out ways to impact the game in other ways while (scoring) is not happening. I know those games are coming back, so I gotta just stay patient with myself and help my teammates around them and just bring energy to the game. I know it's gonna come."

This is the first of three meetings between the Bulls and Magic during the regular season.

Chicago is led in scoring by Zach LaVine, who is averaging 23.5 points on 43.6 percent shooting. Lauri Markkanen ranks second on the team with 14.8 points per game, and he has made 18 of 30 shots over his past two games.

Orlando's top scorer is Evan Fournier, who is averaging 19.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting. Big man Nikola Vucevic has been productive on both ends of the court with 17.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest.

Orlando is 8-6 at home while Chicago is 6-9 on the road.

The Bulls think they have a chance to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff mix if they keep playing well.

"We understand what the standings are, we're not dumb to it, we see it, and that's our goal," Dunn said to reporters. "We got to go in Monday against Orlando and do what we do."

--Field Level Media

Bulls
Roster
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
W. Carter Jr.
C. White
O. Porter Jr.
T. Satoransky
T. Young
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
D. Gafford
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
L. Kornet
M. Strus
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. LaVine 31 33.3 23.5 4.5 3.9 1.3 0.4 3.4 43.6 40.4 82.2 0.7 3.7
L. Markkanen 31 30.5 14.8 6.9 1.7 0.9 0.6 1.9 41.2 33.3 82.3 1.1 5.8
W. Carter Jr. 31 30.2 11.9 9.8 1.1 0.8 0.9 1.6 55.5 16.7 71.9 3.4 6.4
C. White 31 24.1 11.2 3.5 2.4 0.7 0.1 1.4 35.6 33.7 80.0 0.3 3.3
O. Porter Jr. 9 25.1 11.2 3.4 1.6 1.0 0.3 0.8 41.7 40.0 75.0 0.9 2.6
T. Satoransky 31 28.0 9.7 3.6 5.3 1.5 0.2 2.1 44.7 37.2 87.3 0.9 2.7
T. Young 30 21.8 8.8 4.3 1.8 1.0 0.3 1.6 39.9 31.7 56.3 1.5 2.9
D. Valentine 17 13.0 7.0 2.1 1.1 0.7 0.2 0.5 43.1 41.3 100.0 0.2 1.9
K. Dunn 31 23.1 7.0 3.4 3.1 2.0 0.4 1.1 43.2 22.7 70.4 0.5 2.9
D. Gafford 21 10.7 4.2 1.7 0.2 0.1 1.1 0.2 71.7 0.0 52.2 0.8 1.0
R. Arcidiacono 31 15.3 4.2 1.6 1.6 0.5 0.1 0.6 39.4 40.9 77.3 0.5 1.2
S. Harrison 18 8.2 3.0 1.7 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.3 40.8 30.0 61.1 0.3 1.3
L. Kornet 14 10.1 2.9 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.7 0.2 31.3 18.5 100.0 0.4 1.1
M. Strus 2 3.0 2.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.0
Total 31 241.6 106.1 43.6 23.2 9.90 4.42 14.9 43.2 35.0 76.7 10.2 33.4
Magic
Roster
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
T. Ross
J. Isaac
M. Fultz
D. Augustin
M. Bamba
M. Carter-Williams
A. Aminu
K. Birch
W. Iwundu
J. Magette
M. Frazier Jr.
A. Jefferson
B. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
E. Fournier 29 30.6 19.6 2.7 3.2 0.9 0.2 1.9 47.6 42.3 82.1 0.1 2.5
N. Vucevic 18 31.1 17.4 11.2 3.4 0.9 1.0 1.2 44.4 30.0 83.9 2.7 8.4
A. Gordon 26 31.4 13.2 7.0 2.9 0.7 0.5 1.4 40.6 29.4 70.4 1.8 5.2
T. Ross 27 24.5 12.6 2.7 1.0 0.9 0.3 1.1 40.5 32.9 84.2 0.3 2.4
J. Isaac 27 30.4 12.3 7.0 1.3 1.3 2.6 1.6 45.5 34.5 80.6 1.6 5.4
M. Fultz 28 26.0 11.6 2.7 4.1 1.2 0.2 1.8 47.5 25.0 76.2 0.4 2.3
D. Augustin 29 25.9 10.4 2.4 4.7 0.7 0.0 1.3 39.8 32.7 90.1 0.4 2.0
M. Bamba 27 15.5 5.9 5.3 0.6 0.3 1.2 1.0 44.5 37.0 66.7 1.5 3.7
M. Carter-Williams 19 16.3 5.2 3.2 2.0 1.1 0.4 0.9 37.6 23.3 71.0 0.9 2.2
A. Aminu 18 21.1 4.3 4.8 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.9 29.1 25.0 65.5 1.3 3.5
K. Birch 17 22.2 4.1 5.3 1.1 0.6 0.8 0.7 48.3 0.0 50.0 1.9 3.4
W. Iwundu 15 13.4 3.3 2.0 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.4 33.3 7.7 85.0 0.5 1.5
J. Magette 3 3.3 1.7 1.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.0 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.7
M. Frazier Jr. 6 2.8 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 30.0 50.0 0.0 0.2 0.2
A. Jefferson 7 2.7 0.9 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 75.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.6
B. Johnson 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 240.0 103.5 44.4 22.7 8.24 6.38 12.3 43.1 33.3 78.0 10.5 34.0
