Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers hasn't been a fan of his team's recent play. And he was particularly unhappy after the Clippers were pounded 140-114 by the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

"To me, we've been playing like this for the last four or five games. Our last solid game, to me, was against the (Los Angeles) Lakers," Rivers told reporters, referring to the club's Christmas Day victory. "Since then, we haven't played well. We've won games. This is a continuing thing for us. We've gotten down in a couple of games, we've come back, but we have to (play) better basketball."

Los Angeles will attempt to rebound Sunday when it hosts the New York Knicks at Staples Center.

The Clippers have gone 3-2 in their past five games, with home losses to the Utah Jazz and the Grizzlies. Memphis used its 3-point shooting to hand Los Angeles its second-worst loss of the season, connecting on 18 of 39 attempts from long range (46.2 percent) to 7 of 30 (23.3 percent) for the Clippers.

"They played harder, they played faster, they attacked us and we didn't guard anybody," Rivers said. "So when you play like that, you should lose. And we didn't play together on offense, either, I didn't think. I didn't think the ball moved. I just think we came to the game today, we showed up and thought we were going to win, and we got our butt kicked. And we deserved to."

Montrezl Harrell scored a game-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting for the Clippers, who played without Paul George, sidelined by a strained hamstring. They also were missing Patrick Beverley for the third consecutive game with a sprained wrist. However, both could return against the Knicks.

Lou Williams and Kawhi Leonard each had 24 points against Memphis, but Leonard misfired on 16 of his 24 shots. He also committed five turnovers.

Leonard probably won't play against New York, since the club has held him out of back-to-back contests to protect a lingering knee problem.

The Knicks had their three-game winning streak snapped Friday in a 120-112 loss to the Suns in Phoenix. Marcus Morris Sr. had 25 points, and Bobby Portis scored 20 off the bench for the Knicks, who led for much of the contest before the Suns rallied in the fourth quarter.

"I think we came out less urgent and they came out in the third and imposed their will on us and they got a lot of confidence," said Morris, who converted 8 of 17 shots from the floor and 4 of 8 3-pointers, according to the New York Post.

Elfrid Payton, who became a first-time dad earlier Friday when his girlfriend gave birth to a girl, rejoined the club less than two hours before tip-off and finished with 15 points and six assists. Julius Randle added 13 points and 13 rebounds for New York. Randle, though, missed all six of his 3-point attempts and made just 5 of 17 shots overall.

"We scored enough points to win this game," Randle said, according to the Post. "We had a slow start to the third quarter and they were confident the rest of the way."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
K. Leonard
2 SF
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
45.4 Field Goal % 44.8
45.4 Three Point % 44.8
70.4 Free Throw % 89.1
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
18.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
25.3 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 10-25 -----
home team logo Clippers 25-12 -----
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 10-25 103.9 PPG 46.7 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Clippers 25-12 115.3 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 18.7 PPG 9.1 RPG 3.3 APG 45.4 FG%
K. Leonard SF 25.3 PPG 7.6 RPG 5.1 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
J. Randle
M. Morris
R. Barrett
M. Robinson
B. Portis
R. Bullock
E. Payton
K. Knox
A. Trier
D. Dotson
F. Ntilikina
D. Smith Jr.
K. Allen
T. Gibson
W. Ellington
I. Brazdeikis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Randle 35 32.0 18.7 9.1 3.3 0.7 0.2 2.9 45.4 28.8 70.4 2.2 6.9
M. Morris 32 31.6 18.5 5.6 1.5 0.8 0.4 1.6 42.8 45.4 84.6 1.1 4.4
R. Barrett 34 31.4 13.4 5.2 2.7 1.1 0.4 2.2 38.3 31.1 55.4 1.1 4.1
M. Robinson 31 22.6 10.4 7.2 0.5 0.8 1.9 0.7 70.2 0.0 61.4 3.2 4.0
B. Portis 35 21.5 10.1 5.8 1.2 0.6 0.3 1.0 44.6 37.7 75.5 1.4 4.3
R. Bullock 2 17.0 10.0 2.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 40.0 0.0 0.5 1.5
E. Payton 18 24.4 7.9 3.8 6.1 1.4 0.3 1.8 39.7 26.5 51.9 1.2 2.7
K. Knox 34 19.8 7.7 3.1 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.7 38.4 35.0 68.3 0.4 2.7
A. Trier 16 12.8 7.1 1.4 1.3 0.1 0.3 1.3 51.5 40.5 79.5 0.1 1.3
D. Dotson 30 17.0 6.1 1.7 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.4 40.4 31.7 69.6 0.1 1.6
F. Ntilikina 33 22.4 5.9 2.1 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.2 38.8 32.5 86.2 0.4 1.7
D. Smith Jr. 21 16.1 5.2 2.1 2.7 0.5 0.3 1.4 32.5 29.3 50.0 0.6 1.5
K. Allen 2 9.0 4.5 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 42.9 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Gibson 32 15.8 4.2 4.3 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.8 48.1 20.0 52.9 1.8 2.5
W. Ellington 19 13.8 4.1 1.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.6 31.7 30.0 66.7 0.1 1.6
I. Brazdeikis 8 6.0 1.8 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.3 25.0 12.5 75.0 0.3 0.4
Total 35 240.7 103.9 46.7 21.1 7.51 4.83 13.9 43.2 34.5 68.8 12.0 34.6
Clippers
Roster
K. Leonard
P. George
L. Williams
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
J. Green
M. Harkless
P. Patterson
R. McGruder
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
T. Mann
J. Motley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 28 31.9 25.3 7.6 5.1 1.8 0.5 3.3 44.8 35.3 89.1 1.1 6.5
P. George 25 30.9 23.1 6.0 3.8 1.4 0.5 3.1 42.2 38.4 91.7 0.5 5.6
L. Williams 34 30.1 19.2 3.0 6.2 0.7 0.1 3.1 42.0 36.0 85.2 0.4 2.6
M. Harrell 36 28.9 19.0 7.4 1.8 0.7 1.1 1.9 57.1 0.0 65.6 2.9 4.4
L. Shamet 20 27.2 9.2 2.0 1.7 0.5 0.2 0.9 42.0 39.0 95.7 0.2 1.9
I. Zubac 37 17.5 8.5 6.8 0.9 0.2 1.0 0.9 59.4 0.0 73.9 2.5 4.3
P. Beverley 29 28.9 8.0 6.0 3.3 1.4 0.7 1.3 41.3 32.8 59.3 1.3 4.7
J. Green 28 20.8 6.9 6.3 0.7 0.5 0.4 0.9 40.5 36.6 84.0 1.4 4.9
M. Harkless 37 23.1 5.6 3.8 1.1 1.1 0.7 0.9 51.5 34.5 55.6 1.0 2.8
P. Patterson 32 14.5 5.3 3.0 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.3 40.6 38.5 70.8 0.8 2.3
R. McGruder 25 17.0 3.8 2.9 0.6 0.5 0.2 0.4 39.1 30.2 50.0 0.6 2.3
M. Kabengele 10 4.4 2.9 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 45.5 50.0 100.0 0.1 0.7
A. Coffey 2 2.5 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Mann 22 9.2 2.4 1.1 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.6 50.0 22.2 80.0 0.1 1.0
J. Motley 7 2.4 1.3 0.3 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.6 60.0 100.0 100.0 0.1 0.1
Total 37 240.7 115.3 48.1 23.3 7.78 5.03 15.0 46.0 35.7 78.9 11.4 36.6
