OKC
BKN

Streak over, Thunder regroup for visit to Nets

  • FLM
  • Jan 07, 2020

When the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, sitting four games over .500 in early January was not expected by many preseason predictions.

Heading into Tuesday's visit to the struggling Brooklyn Nets, the Thunder are amongst the hottest teams in the NBA of late.

Oklahoma City's last visit to Brooklyn was Dec. 5, 2018, when George scored 47 and hit the game-winner while Westbrook notched a triple-double in a 114-112 win. That was part of a season in which the Thunder won 49 games but lost to Portland in the first round.

Shortly after the frenetic offseason began, the Thunder acquired a combined seven first-round picks in the deals that sent George and Westbrook elsewhere. They also acquired Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Clippers and Chris Paul from the Rockets.

All three have contributed to Oklahoma City being 20-16 and 9-2 in 11 games since Dec. 14.

Gallinari is averaging 18.0 points despite missing four games during the hot streak with a sprained ankle. Paul is averaging 16.3 points and 6.6 assists while not missing a game this season, and Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team-high 19.8 points after averaging 10.8 points as a rookie last season.

Oklahoma City heads to Brooklyn looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time since Dec. 11-14. Oklahoma City saw a season-high five-game winning streak stopped when it absorbed a 120-113 loss at Philadelphia on Monday in a game where they were unable to overcome a 14-point deficit.

"We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole, and we've had that happen before where we've gotten down, but these guys always fight back," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said after his team allowed 51.1 percent shooting. "I thought we fought and played pretty hard and pretty well in the second half. I thought the things that hurt us in the second half was, one, I thought we gave up some timely offensive rebounds, and we just didn't shoot the ball great from the free-throw line."

The Nets enter Tuesday at 16-19 and tied a season-worst by going three games under .500 for the third time this season. They are 12-12 in the 24 games Kyrie Irving has missed with right shoulder impingement since Nov. 14, and their six-game losing streak is their longest since dropping eight straight games Nov. 21-Dec. 5, 2018.

During the current skid, the Nets have lost by double digits four times with an average margin of defeat of 12 points. During this skid, the Nets are averaging 99.5 points and are especially struggling in the fourth quarter.

On Monday, the Nets were held to their third-lowest point total of the season when they scored 18 points in the final 12 minutes of a 101-89 loss at Orlando. During the fourth quarter in their skid, the Nets are getting outscored by a margin of 158-121, shooting 32.2 percent (39-of-121) and 22 percent (13-of-59) on 3-pointers.

"Sure, I think there's a little bit of crisis of confidence, there's no doubt about it.," Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said after his team shot 33 percent and missed 37 of 47 3-point tries. "But that just happens during an NBA season. We're just in a rut. We shot the ball real well early in the season, where we're not shooting it well now. It'll come back. I have confidence in these guys."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Paul
3 PG
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
46.5 Field Goal % 42.5
46.5 Three Point % 42.5
90.1 Free Throw % 79.7
away team logo
C. Paul PG 3
16.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.6 APG
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
22.7 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 20-16 -----
home team logo Nets 16-19 -----
Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York
Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 20-16 108.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Nets 16-19 109.7 PPG 48.4 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
C. Paul PG 16.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.6 APG 46.5 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 22.7 PPG 3.1 RPG 6.2 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Schroder
D. Gallinari
C. Paul
S. Adams
H. Diallo
N. Noel
A. Nader
T. Ferguson
D. Bazley
L. Dort
M. Muscala
D. Burton
J. Patton
K. Hervey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 36 35.4 19.8 5.4 2.8 1.2 0.4 1.9 46.3 34.6 80.0 0.7 4.7
D. Schroder 35 30.5 18.6 3.7 3.7 0.7 0.3 2.9 47.1 35.6 81.0 0.3 3.4
D. Gallinari 31 30.4 18.0 5.6 2.2 0.7 0.1 1.4 42.3 39.2 89.1 0.6 5.0
C. Paul 36 31.8 16.3 5.0 6.6 1.5 0.1 2.1 46.5 36.6 90.1 0.3 4.7
S. Adams 33 28.1 12.0 10.1 2.7 0.6 1.2 1.5 61.0 0.0 55.8 3.8 6.3
H. Diallo 16 20.6 8.1 3.4 0.8 1.3 0.3 1.0 47.0 13.3 66.7 1.0 2.4
N. Noel 34 18.4 7.7 5.1 1.2 1.1 1.5 1.0 66.0 0.0 80.8 1.7 3.4
A. Nader 28 16.8 6.4 1.6 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.9 46.7 38.0 78.8 0.3 1.4
T. Ferguson 30 26.4 5.1 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.7 38.7 32.4 77.8 0.6 1.2
D. Bazley 36 17.1 4.2 3.8 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.9 35.5 32.1 65.4 0.4 3.4
L. Dort 7 16.4 3.3 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 32.0 7.1 60.0 0.1 1.3
M. Muscala 22 10.0 3.1 1.9 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.3 31.0 27.8 90.0 0.4 1.5
D. Burton 19 8.2 2.2 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 33.3 20.0 60.0 0.2 1.1
J. Patton 2 4.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
K. Hervey 2 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 36 242.1 108.8 43.3 21.3 7.39 4.94 13.3 46.6 34.3 79.0 8.8 34.5
Nets
Roster
K. Irving
S. Dinwiddie
C. LeVert
J. Harris
T. Waller-Prince
J. Allen
G. Temple
D. Jordan
W. Chandler
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
T. Pinson
N. Claxton
J. Anderson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 11 33.8 28.5 5.4 7.2 1.1 0.6 2.4 44.4 34.1 93.7 0.9 4.5
S. Dinwiddie 35 30.7 22.7 3.1 6.2 0.8 0.4 2.9 42.5 29.6 79.7 0.3 2.8
C. LeVert 10 30.0 16.4 4.5 3.7 0.6 0.1 3.4 43.5 39.5 63.6 1.0 3.5
J. Harris 35 31.8 14.7 4.0 2.2 0.6 0.3 1.4 47.2 42.7 78.3 0.9 3.1
T. Waller-Prince 35 30.3 11.9 6.7 2.1 0.9 0.4 2.1 36.4 35.6 78.0 0.9 5.9
J. Allen 35 26.4 11.5 9.9 1.2 0.7 1.3 1.2 65.0 0.0 63.9 3.3 6.5
G. Temple 34 29.5 10.6 3.4 2.6 0.9 0.5 1.2 36.5 31.7 76.9 0.6 2.8
D. Jordan 32 21.2 7.9 9.8 2.1 0.4 1.0 1.2 65.0 0.0 68.1 2.4 7.5
W. Chandler 10 21.0 6.6 4.9 1.5 0.7 0.4 1.2 44.8 23.3 87.5 0.3 4.6
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 13 17.8 5.2 2.2 0.8 0.5 0.1 1.1 37.3 33.3 73.7 0.5 1.7
T. Pinson 24 13.3 4.7 1.9 1.9 0.5 0.1 1.3 29.6 19.7 93.8 0.4 1.5
N. Claxton 10 12.0 2.7 2.2 1.1 0.1 0.5 0.6 50.0 0.0 41.7 0.8 1.4
J. Anderson 1 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 35 242.9 109.7 48.4 23.7 6.69 4.89 15.2 43.8 32.9 74.7 10.6 37.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores