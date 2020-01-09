NO
NY

Knicks return from winless road trip to host upstart Pelicans

  • FLM
  • Jan 09, 2020

As the teams with the second-worst records in their respective conferences, the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans have plenty in common. On Friday night, the Pelicans will hit the road and do their best to continue distinguishing themselves from the Knicks in the first meeting of the season between the clubs.

Both teams were off Thursday after playing Wednesday, when the Knicks continued skidding with a 128-104 loss to the host Utah Jazz and the Pelicans maintained their recent surge with a 123-108 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls.

The win was the seventh in 10 games for the Pelicans dating back to Dec. 18, when they snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brandon Ingram continued keying the hot streak Wednesday, when he flirted with his second career triple-double by scoring 29 points, registering 11 assists and collecting eight rebounds. He is averaging 26.2 points per game over the last 10 contests, a span in which he's scored more than 30 points three times.

"As long as we win, that's all that matters," Ingram told Fox Sports New Orleans afterward. "(The chance at a triple-double) will come back again one day."

While there's still plenty of ground to make up in the chase for a Western Conference playoff spot - the Pelicans enter Friday four games behind the eighth seed, the San Antonio Spurs - there is plenty of reason for New Orleans to believe it can remain in the hunt.

Three of the Pelicans' last seven wins have come against teams currently occupying a playoff spot, and the three most recent losses were by a combined 16 points, including two to a pair of Western Conference contenders, the Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition, No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson, who hasn't played all season due to a knee injury, has resumed practicing with the team and is expected to return this month.

There's no such short-term optimism or help on the horizon for the Knicks, whose lopsided loss Wednesday capped a winless four-game Western Conference road trip that began with narrow losses to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers before they were outscored by a combined 54 points by the Lakers and Jazz.

Utah's win came on a night when New York was without leading scorers Marcus Morris Sr. (neck) and Julius Randle (personal).

"It was tough," Knicks forward Bobby Portis said afterward. "We missed (Morris and Randle) a lot today, but you can't give an excuse. You've got to play harder."

The losing streak undid the strides the Knicks seemed to be making under interim head coach Mike Miller, who directed New York to six wins in 10 games from Dec. 11 through Jan. 1, including a three-game winning streak that stood as the team's longest since Nov. 23-27, 2018.

The Knicks, who will enter Friday seven games behind the eighth-place Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, are 6-10 since Miller took over for the fired David Fizdale on Dec. 6.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
R. Barrett
9 SG
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
47.7 Field Goal % 39.1
47.7 Three Point % 39.1
87.0 Free Throw % 58.3
away team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
25.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.1 APG
home team logo
R. Barrett SG 9
13.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 13-25 -----
home team logo Knicks 10-28 -----
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 13-25 113.1 PPG 45.7 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Knicks 10-28 104.2 PPG 46.3 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
B. Ingram SF 25.3 PPG 6.9 RPG 4.1 APG 47.7 FG%
R. Barrett SG 13.8 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.5 APG 39.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
B. Ingram
J. Holiday
J. Redick
L. Ball
J. Hart
E. Moore
D. Favors
J. Hayes
J. Okafor
N. Alexander-Walker
F. Jackson
N. Melli
K. Williams
J. Gray
Z. Cheatham
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Ingram 34 34.3 25.3 6.9 4.1 1.0 0.8 2.9 47.7 40.2 87.0 0.9 6.0
J. Holiday 34 35.6 19.6 4.9 6.5 1.7 0.7 3.1 43.8 34.2 70.8 1.3 3.5
J. Redick 36 28.6 15.8 2.9 2.0 0.4 0.2 1.1 45.3 46.4 89.9 0.2 2.7
L. Ball 30 29.2 12.0 5.1 5.5 1.2 0.3 2.5 40.7 35.6 53.7 1.2 3.9
J. Hart 31 27.7 10.8 5.7 1.4 1.1 0.3 1.2 41.4 34.9 74.1 0.9 4.8
E. Moore 26 20.7 10.0 3.1 1.7 0.7 0.1 0.6 42.1 39.4 62.1 0.7 2.4
D. Favors 22 24.1 9.0 10.2 2.1 0.5 1.1 1.3 58.3 25.0 59.3 3.5 6.7
J. Hayes 35 19.9 8.1 4.6 0.9 0.6 1.2 0.8 63.9 25.0 65.0 1.9 2.7
J. Okafor 21 16.4 7.8 4.4 1.4 0.2 0.7 1.5 61.1 50.0 63.8 1.6 2.8
N. Alexander-Walker 29 13.0 5.7 2.2 1.9 0.3 0.1 1.0 34.9 34.8 57.1 0.2 2.0
F. Jackson 30 12.3 5.4 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.8 36.8 27.8 81.8 0.2 0.9
N. Melli 27 14.1 5.0 2.3 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.7 38.9 29.9 77.4 0.5 1.8
K. Williams 35 22.3 3.8 5.1 1.5 0.7 0.6 0.6 34.3 26.0 37.5 1.4 3.7
J. Gray 2 11.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 2.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Z. Cheatham 2 10.0 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
Total 38 242.0 113.1 45.7 25.0 7.45 5.00 14.7 44.9 36.6 74.2 10.9 34.8
Knicks
Roster
M. Morris
J. Randle
R. Barrett
M. Robinson
B. Portis
R. Bullock
E. Payton
K. Knox
A. Trier
F. Ntilikina
D. Dotson
D. Smith Jr.
T. Gibson
W. Ellington
K. Allen
I. Brazdeikis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Morris 33 31.7 19.1 5.5 1.5 0.8 0.5 1.6 43.8 46.9 83.0 1.2 4.4
J. Randle 37 32.1 18.5 9.1 3.2 0.7 0.2 2.9 44.9 28.6 69.7 2.2 6.9
R. Barrett 37 31.4 13.8 5.1 2.5 1.0 0.4 2.2 39.1 30.7 58.3 1.1 4.1
M. Robinson 34 22.7 10.1 6.9 0.5 0.8 1.8 0.7 70.9 0.0 62.2 3.0 3.9
B. Portis 38 21.1 9.9 5.8 1.4 0.6 0.2 1.0 43.2 38.6 75.5 1.6 4.2
R. Bullock 5 22.0 9.0 1.6 1.0 1.4 0.0 0.0 44.2 38.9 0.0 0.8 0.8
E. Payton 20 24.7 8.4 4.0 5.7 1.4 0.3 1.9 41.6 28.6 51.9 1.2 2.8
K. Knox 37 19.6 7.4 3.1 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.7 37.1 32.8 65.2 0.4 2.8
A. Trier 17 12.8 6.9 1.3 1.3 0.1 0.2 1.2 49.3 38.5 79.5 0.1 1.2
F. Ntilikina 36 22.2 6.2 2.2 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.3 40.0 33.0 85.7 0.4 1.8
D. Dotson 32 16.8 6.1 1.7 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.4 41.5 32.0 69.6 0.2 1.6
D. Smith Jr. 21 16.1 5.2 2.1 2.7 0.5 0.3 1.4 32.5 29.3 50.0 0.6 1.5
T. Gibson 35 15.8 4.5 4.3 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.9 48.3 20.0 60.0 1.7 2.5
W. Ellington 21 14.2 4.3 1.7 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.7 33.3 32.1 66.7 0.0 1.6
K. Allen 5 9.4 4.0 0.6 2.0 0.4 0.0 1.0 40.0 42.9 33.3 0.2 0.4
I. Brazdeikis 9 5.9 1.9 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.2 27.3 11.1 80.0 0.2 0.3
Total 38 240.7 104.2 46.3 20.9 7.55 4.66 13.9 43.4 34.6 68.8 12.1 34.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores