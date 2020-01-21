MEM
The Boston Celtics made a statement in their last win, but there's still work to be done as they host the surging Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Celtics enter off a 139-107 rout of the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The victory snapped a three-game skid for Boston and ended a run of six losses in eight games.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, had a seven-game winning streak come to an end when they fell 126-116 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Memphis has still won 10 of its last 14 to put itself back in playoff position.

The meeting is the first between the Celtics and Grizzlies this season; the teams will meet again in Memphis on March 25. Boston has won seven straight in the series.

Back at full strength with the returns of Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) from injury, the Celtics handed the Lakers their worst loss of the season in dominant fashion. Boston led by as much as 34 and got 67 points combined from the trio of Walker, Brown and Jayson Tatum.

"We needed to play well," said Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. "It's good to be as close to full as we've been, from a health standpoint. I'm hoping that we can maintain that and build off of it."

Entering the contest, Boston had been in a funk in which it lost home games to much weaker clubs in the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns. With the team's weaknesses exposed, the blowout of the Lakers was important for Celtics players to remember what they're capable of accomplishing.

"It was a reminder of how good we can really be and how good we really are and how we were playing earlier in the season," said Walker. "That's how we were playing. We had great energy, pressured the basketball, just having fun, playing with enthusiasm and passion. I think we got away from that a little bit."

Walker is probable for Wednesday's contest with his knee soreness, while Brown is questionable with a right ankle sprain apparently suffered Monday.

The Grizzlies will similarly look to recapture the playing style of their winning streak after stumbling at home against the Pelicans. Despite the defeat, Memphis could take solace postgame in cutting what once was a 25-point deficit to five in the game's waning minutes.

"They played great, and we didn't have it today," said Grizzlies coach head Taylor Jenkins. "Just timing was off and all of that. I'm proud of the guys competing, and we cut it down to five. It was definitely ugly for a good majority of the game."

Memphis allowed 21 3-pointers in the contest as it fell behind early. Dillon Brooks matched his season high with 31 points, but rookie phenom Ja Morant was held to three points before scoring 13 during the fourth-quarter push.

"It's just one of those nights, I guess," said Morant. "Nobody likes losing. That's no good, but we are turning the page."

Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 20-23 113.6 PPG 45.7 RPG 28.0 APG
home team logo Celtics 28-14 112.3 PPG 45.7 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
J. Morant PG 17.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 7.0 APG 49.0 FG%
J. Tatum PF 21.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.8 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
J. Morant
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Brooks
J. Valanciunas
B. Clarke
J. Crowder
D. Melton
G. Allen
T. Jones
S. Hill
K. Anderson
M. Guduric
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Morant 37 29.9 17.9 3.5 7.0 1.1 0.3 3.3 49.0 40.5 80.7 0.6 2.8
J. Jackson Jr. 42 28.0 17.8 4.8 1.5 0.7 1.4 1.6 48.0 40.7 75.2 1.1 3.7
D. Brooks 43 28.1 15.7 3.4 2.1 1.0 0.4 1.5 41.8 39.3 84.1 1.0 2.4
J. Valanciunas 40 25.4 15.0 10.1 2.0 0.3 1.0 2.0 59.7 41.7 74.2 2.8 7.3
B. Clarke 37 21.4 12.1 5.7 1.5 0.4 0.9 0.9 62.9 40.5 80.9 1.3 4.4
J. Crowder 40 29.9 10.2 6.2 2.9 1.1 0.3 1.3 37.1 29.7 77.5 1.0 5.2
D. Melton 32 17.6 7.9 3.9 3.0 1.3 0.3 1.5 45.4 30.5 86.2 0.8 3.1
G. Allen 28 16.9 7.5 2.2 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.8 44.9 37.5 84.8 0.2 2.0
T. Jones 43 19.0 6.3 1.6 4.6 0.9 0.1 1.0 44.3 33.8 75.0 0.1 1.5
S. Hill 41 18.8 5.7 3.1 2.0 0.7 0.2 0.8 39.5 36.2 71.4 0.5 2.6
K. Anderson 37 16.7 4.8 3.8 2.1 0.7 0.4 0.8 46.2 20.6 63.4 0.9 2.8
M. Guduric 28 13.8 4.5 1.9 1.4 0.3 0.2 1.0 37.0 28.1 88.2 0.4 1.5
B. Caboclo 22 8.7 2.8 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.3 40.6 16.0 66.7 0.8 1.2
Y. Watanabe 4 4.5 1.8 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
Total 43 240.6 113.6 45.7 28.0 7.95 5.42 14.7 47.1 35.7 78.7 10.0 35.6
Celtics
Roster
K. Walker
J. Tatum
J. Brown
G. Hayward
M. Smart
E. Kanter
D. Theis
B. Wanamaker
T. Fall
T. Waters
R. Williams
G. Williams
C. Edwards
J. Green
S. Ojeleye
R. Langford
V. Poirier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 37 31.8 22.1 4.0 5.0 0.9 0.6 2.2 44.6 39.0 86.6 0.8 3.2
J. Tatum 41 34.1 21.5 6.9 2.8 1.4 0.8 2.2 43.4 36.4 84.0 1.0 5.9
J. Brown 36 33.4 20.0 6.8 2.4 1.2 0.3 2.3 49.1 39.1 75.2 1.1 5.7
G. Hayward 26 32.0 16.3 6.0 4.1 0.7 0.4 1.6 50.9 35.9 86.3 1.0 5.0
M. Smart 33 31.3 12.4 3.3 4.7 1.6 0.4 1.3 38.1 35.2 83.3 0.8 2.5
E. Kanter 35 18.5 9.4 8.2 1.0 0.5 0.9 1.1 59.7 20.0 68.8 2.9 5.2
D. Theis 38 21.9 7.6 6.0 1.6 0.7 1.4 0.8 52.9 28.0 70.4 1.9 4.1
B. Wanamaker 41 18.6 6.3 2.0 2.7 0.6 0.2 1.1 41.9 33.3 91.3 0.3 1.7
T. Fall 4 5.3 4.3 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.8 72.7 0.0 33.3 0.0 2.5
T. Waters 6 9.3 4.3 1.0 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.8 36.0 14.3 100.0 0.0 1.0
R. Williams 19 14.2 3.9 4.6 1.1 0.9 1.1 0.8 67.3 0.0 57.1 1.2 3.4
G. Williams 40 14.8 3.2 2.4 1.0 0.3 0.4 0.8 37.8 20.8 70.0 0.8 1.6
C. Edwards 27 9.9 3.2 1.4 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.5 30.5 30.5 84.6 0.2 1.3
J. Green 34 8.1 3.1 1.5 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.3 53.2 31.6 69.6 0.3 1.2
S. Ojeleye 40 14.3 2.6 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.2 37.2 37.3 81.3 0.4 1.3
R. Langford 12 9.2 2.4 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 45.5 22.2 87.5 0.4 0.5
V. Poirier 12 4.8 1.8 1.6 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3 42.9 50.0 75.0 0.7 0.9
Total 42 240.6 112.3 45.7 23.3 8.21 5.76 13.0 46.0 35.5 80.3 10.7 35.0
