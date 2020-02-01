CHI
The Toronto Raptors will be trying to match a franchise record with their 11th straight win Sunday when they host the Chicago Bulls.

The Raptors have twice won 11 in a row -- Feb. 26-March 16, 2018, and Jan. 6-30, 2016.

Toronto won its 10th consecutive game Friday night by defeating the host Detroit Pistons 105-92 as Pascal Siakam scored 30 points.

The Bulls lost 133-118 on Friday to the host Brooklyn Nets, who had 54 points from Kyrie Irving.

The win in Detroit clinched a coaching spot in the All-Star Game for Raptors coach Nick Nurse. There were so many Raptors fans at the game in Detroit that it was almost like a home game for Toronto.

"It's always fun for us here in Detroit," said Nurse, who will coach Team Giannis at the All-Star Game in Chicago with his staff. "We get a great following down here. It's always, always lively, a lot of juice in the building and it's pretty cool."

Playing the second night of a back-to-back set after defeating the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, the Raptors used zone defenses in the first half at Detroit.

"I think it was good on a second night of a back-to-back to be able to play it for some length of time," Nurse said. "I just thought it wasn't probably as physical or hard-working, maybe as guarding them in the man-to-man sets. They really do a great job executing in the man-to-man, so I think it bought us some time with some heavy legs there for a little bit."

The Raptors played without Marc Gasol (tight hamstring) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (sprained ankle), with a possible return date uncertain.

Norman Powell, who had 12 points Friday, dislocated a finger on his left hand during the fourth quarter. On Saturday, the Raptors said Powell sustained a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of the hand. He will be listed as out indefinitely and will be reassessed as appropriate.

The Bulls lost guard Kris Dunn to a right-knee injury after 13 seconds of the first quarter on Friday. He was sent home Saturday to have the injury evaluated.

"It was a disappointing play -- first play of the game we take a charge, and he gets landed on by the guy taking the charge," Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. "I don't want to speculate (on the injury)."

The Bulls have been playing without Otto Porter Jr. (foot), Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) and Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle).

"We've been a very good defensive team," Boylen said when asked about coping with so many injuries. "We're going to continue to work at being a good defensive team, and we'll coach our guys that we do have to become that. That's what we'll do."

"I think (Dunn is) an all-league defender," said Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who had a team-best 22 points and eight assists against the Nets. "He's tops in steals. He guards the best player each and every night. Sometimes he takes them out, makes it tough for them. He's meant a lot for us -- toughest dude on the team, not scared of anybody. He means a lot to us."

LaVine was disappointed at not being selected to play in the All-Star Game that will be played in Chicago.

"I don't think there are 12 people in the East who have had a better year than me," he said.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

