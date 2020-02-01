PHO
Two superstars who were unhappy with the All-Star selections this week go head-to-head on Super Bowl Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in an afternoon affair.

Both teams are coming off a loss, perhaps the result of having been a bit distracted by what they considered to be omissions on the lists of All-Star reserves announced earlier in the week.

After Giannis Antetokounmpo had complained that the Bucks, who easily sport the best record in the NBA at 41-7, deserved more than two All-Stars, the club didn't perform like the league's best when overwhelmed by travel-weary Denver in the second half of a 127-115 home defeat on Friday night.

"We weren't very good," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer observed to reporters afterward. "Got to coach better, play better, smarter."

Playing without George Hill (strained left hamstring) and Donte DiVincenzo (sore left ankle), the Bucks were down to just one of their top three ballhandlers. But that was Eric Bledsoe, the guy Antetokounmpo insisted belonged on the All-Star team.

Bledsoe put up decent numbers with 15 points and seven assists in his 32 minutes, but the veteran's minus-12 plus/minus was the game's second worst.

The loss ended a nine-game winning streak and put the Bucks in a position where they have thrived this season. They responded to each of their previous six losses with a win, five times igniting winning streaks of at least three games.

Milwaukee will put its 22-3 home record up against a team that's been much better on the road than in its own arena this season. The Suns have won six of their last nine road games, with Portland, Boston, San Antonio and Dallas being among the victims.

The shockingly easy 133-104 win at Dallas on Tuesday came immediately before a 111-107 home loss to Oklahoma City on Friday in a game in which Devin Booker went for 27 points.

That snapped a string of three straight with 30 or more points for Booker, whose perceived snub in the All-Star selections received disapproval from many points on the NBA map, including his own comments in Phoenix.

"It was always a goal of mine," he admitted to reporters in the wake of the announcement. "It just re-proves the point that the NBA is different than the game that I fell in love with at the beginning -- of all the best players in the All-Star Game -- growing up, watching it. Now it's an entertainment-, drama-, political-field league.

Booker and Antetokounmpo have gone head-to-head five times in their careers, with Booker holding a 3-2 advantage in points scored.

Phoenix swept the two-game season series last year, winning at Milwaukee despite Antetokounmpo's 35 points, then taking the rematch in Phoenix when Booker outscored the league's Most Valuable Player 22-21.

The meeting between the Bucks and Suns will be their first of the season, with Milwaukee already having gone 5-0 against the other four Pacific Division teams.

Phoenix has countered by going 9-6 against Eastern Conference clubs, as opposed to just 11-22 against rivals from the West.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
K. Middleton
22 SF
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
51.0 Field Goal % 50.6
51.0 Three Point % 50.6
91.9 Free Throw % 89.8
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
27.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.4 APG
home team logo
K. Middleton SF 22
20.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Suns 20-28 -----
home team logo Bucks 41-7 -----
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 20-28 113.0 PPG 43.6 RPG 27.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 41-7 119.9 PPG 51.5 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 27.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.4 APG 51.0 FG%
K. Middleton SF 20.2 PPG 5.8 RPG 4.0 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Ayton
R. Rubio
A. Baynes
F. Kaminsky
D. Saric
C. Johnson
M. Bridges
T. Johnson
E. Okobo
C. Diallo
T. Jerome
J. Carter
J. Harper
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 45 36.1 27.1 4.0 6.4 0.8 0.2 3.9 51.0 36.4 91.9 0.5 3.5
K. Oubre Jr. 46 34.2 18.5 6.6 1.5 1.4 0.8 1.6 45.5 34.4 78.4 1.2 5.4
D. Ayton 18 32.7 17.8 11.6 1.8 0.7 1.5 1.6 53.8 0.0 82.6 3.6 8.0
R. Rubio 41 32.0 12.7 4.6 8.8 1.4 0.2 2.6 40.3 33.6 80.8 0.7 3.9
A. Baynes 33 22.9 11.5 5.8 1.9 0.2 0.6 1.2 49.0 33.3 72.1 1.6 4.1
F. Kaminsky 32 22.4 11.0 4.9 2.2 0.4 0.3 1.0 45.5 34.8 67.0 0.9 4.0
D. Saric 48 24.8 9.6 6.0 1.9 0.6 0.3 1.2 44.2 31.4 85.3 1.5 4.5
C. Johnson 38 19.8 7.8 3.1 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.6 42.0 39.8 75.0 0.9 2.1
M. Bridges 48 24.5 7.5 3.9 1.5 1.4 0.5 0.9 50.6 31.2 81.3 0.9 3.0
T. Johnson 30 16.9 5.9 1.7 1.6 0.4 0.3 0.8 38.7 29.3 75.0 0.3 1.4
E. Okobo 38 12.2 4.3 1.5 2.0 0.5 0.1 0.5 39.1 35.2 67.8 0.3 1.2
C. Diallo 31 8.9 4.2 2.5 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.5 65.4 50.0 85.2 0.6 1.8
T. Jerome 18 11.8 4.1 1.7 1.8 0.7 0.2 0.7 39.7 35.5 80.0 0.3 1.4
J. Carter 33 13.4 3.6 1.7 1.4 0.7 0.3 0.7 38.1 40.3 81.8 0.4 1.3
J. Harper 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 48 241.6 113.0 43.6 27.1 7.79 3.92 14.2 46.3 34.6 81.4 9.7 33.9
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
G. Hill
D. DiVincenzo
E. Ilyasova
W. Matthews
K. Korver
R. Lopez
S. Brown
P. Connaughton
D. Bender
D. Wilson
T. Antetokounmpo
F. Mason
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 44 30.7 30.0 13.0 5.7 1.1 1.1 3.5 55.3 31.8 60.8 2.4 10.6
K. Middleton 41 29.0 20.2 5.8 4.0 0.9 0.1 2.0 50.6 43.8 89.8 0.8 5.0
E. Bledsoe 40 26.5 15.5 4.5 5.2 0.9 0.5 2.3 48.4 34.7 82.9 0.7 3.8
B. Lopez 46 26.3 10.1 4.6 1.6 0.7 2.5 0.9 41.5 29.0 85.9 0.6 4.0
G. Hill 44 21.1 9.7 3.0 3.0 0.7 0.1 0.9 54.1 51.1 82.1 0.9 2.1
D. DiVincenzo 43 22.8 9.0 4.7 2.3 1.5 0.3 1.2 45.8 34.4 76.9 1.0 3.7
E. Ilyasova 44 16.5 7.7 5.2 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.6 49.2 37.0 82.4 1.1 4.1
W. Matthews 45 24.3 7.3 2.4 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.7 40.9 36.6 75.5 0.2 2.2
K. Korver 42 16.7 6.4 2.0 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.8 42.6 42.3 83.9 0.2 1.8
R. Lopez 44 14.2 5.6 2.7 0.6 0.1 0.7 0.9 51.7 27.7 53.7 1.0 1.7
S. Brown 33 15.1 5.1 3.9 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.9 37.3 33.3 76.7 0.7 3.3
P. Connaughton 44 17.8 4.8 4.3 1.6 0.3 0.5 0.8 44.1 29.9 72.0 0.8 3.5
D. Bender 7 13.0 3.7 2.9 1.3 0.0 0.7 0.7 47.6 44.4 66.7 0.0 2.9
D. Wilson 26 9.0 3.1 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.5 40.5 24.4 71.4 0.2 1.8
T. Antetokounmpo 15 4.1 2.0 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 56.5 0.0 44.4 0.4 0.1
F. Mason 4 4.5 1.3 0.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 14.3 25.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
Total 48 240.5 119.9 51.5 26.2 7.56 6.25 14.2 48.3 36.1 73.1 9.5 42.0
