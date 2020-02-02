SA
LAC

Spurs open rodeo road trip against Clippers

  • FLM
  • Feb 02, 2020

The San Antonio Spurs begin their annual rodeo road trip Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers, their first of eight straight games away from the Alamo City.

Each year, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo takes up residence in the Spurs' home arena for more than two weeks, forcing the Spurs on an extended trip. Before departing, San Antonio rallied from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 114-90 on Saturday.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting for the Spurs, who held the Hornets to just 27 points in the second half. The Spurs also got a lift from reserve center Jakob Poeltl, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

"It's big, especially with that second half that we had," Poeltl said. "It really got us going. I hope we can carry that over into our road trip. The spirits are high right now. We really got to try and ride that wave and keep it going."

A wave of consistency would improve the Spurs, who are 5-5 in their last 10 games and four games under .500. They've won their last two after enduring a three-game skid.

The return of forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed the previous two games with a sprained right thumb, should help. Aldridge looked a little rusty against the Hornets, scoring eight points and grabbing seven rebounds in 28 minutes.

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray said the team needs contributions from everyone to kick-start a solid run.

"You got a lot of guys who ain't been a part of the rodeo (trip), so it's about to get real, game after game," said Murray, who had nine points with 10 rebounds and four steals against Charlotte. "We just got to go out, play together, have fun and like I said, (have a) I-got-your-back, you-got-my-back mentality."

The Clippers fielded a healthy squad for one of the rare times this season in a 118-106 win over the woeful Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Kawhi Leonard returned from a one-game absence because of lower back tightness and scored 31 points in 24 minutes.

Paul George, playing for the second time after missing nine games with a left hamstring strain, scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half to help the Clippers pull away. Lou Williams added 17 points and six assists.

"It was good to see him make shots and get the crowd going and just show the type of player that he is," Williams said of George. "I think sometimes we kind of forget how much talent we have on this team based on injuries, so it was good for him to get going."

The Clippers have won two of three against the Spurs, including a 134-109 victory the last time they met on Dec. 21 in San Antonio. Leonard had 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds against his former club.

The game against the Clippers will be the first of back-to-back contests for the Spurs, who face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
P. George
13 SG
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
22.8 Pts. Per Game 22.8
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
53.8 Field Goal % 42.7
53.8 Three Point % 42.7
84.5 Free Throw % 90.4
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
23.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.2 APG
home team logo
P. George SG 13
22.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Spurs 22-26 -----
home team logo Clippers 34-15 -----
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 22-26 113.6 PPG 45.8 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Clippers 34-15 115.4 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 23.1 PPG 5.6 RPG 5.2 APG 53.8 FG%
P. George SG 22.8 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.7 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Spurs
Roster
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
P. Mills
B. Forbes
D. Murray
R. Gay
D. White
L. Walker IV
M. Belinelli
J. Poeltl
T. Lyles
C. Metu
D. Carroll
K. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. DeRozan 48 34.4 23.1 5.6 5.2 1.0 0.3 2.5 53.8 27.6 84.5 0.6 5.0
L. Aldridge 44 33.0 18.9 7.5 2.3 0.6 1.7 1.4 50.8 42.5 84.0 2.0 5.5
P. Mills 48 23.3 11.8 1.7 2.0 0.9 0.1 0.9 43.2 39.4 82.5 0.3 1.3
B. Forbes 48 25.4 11.0 2.1 1.8 0.5 0.0 0.9 40.1 36.4 82.0 0.2 1.9
D. Murray 44 24.2 10.1 5.8 3.9 1.7 0.3 2.1 48.7 35.9 77.9 1.2 4.6
R. Gay 45 21.6 10.1 5.6 1.8 0.4 0.5 1.5 44.2 31.7 86.0 0.9 4.6
D. White 46 23.8 10.0 3.1 3.2 0.6 0.8 1.2 46.5 37.8 82.1 0.5 2.6
L. Walker IV 40 12.9 5.8 2.0 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.6 44.7 40.0 72.1 0.3 1.7
M. Belinelli 43 15.3 5.7 1.7 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 37.3 35.0 78.0 0.1 1.6
J. Poeltl 48 17.6 5.5 5.7 1.8 0.5 1.6 0.8 62.0 0.0 51.6 1.9 3.9
T. Lyles 48 17.5 4.8 5.7 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.6 41.2 33.6 64.3 1.2 4.5
C. Metu 14 4.3 2.7 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.1 57.1 0.0 75.0 0.6 0.9
D. Carroll 15 9.0 2.2 2.1 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.7 31.0 23.1 60.0 0.5 1.6
K. Johnson 3 3.0 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 48 243.1 113.6 45.8 24.6 6.83 5.58 12.5 47.3 36.7 80.1 9.4 36.4
Clippers
Roster
K. Leonard
P. George
L. Williams
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
P. Beverley
I. Zubac
J. Green
M. Harkless
P. Patterson
R. McGruder
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
T. Mann
J. Motley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 37 32.2 27.5 7.6 5.1 1.9 0.6 3.2 46.5 36.7 88.9 1.1 6.5
P. George 28 30.1 22.8 5.9 3.7 1.4 0.5 3.1 42.7 39.5 90.4 0.5 5.5
L. Williams 46 30.0 19.7 3.0 6.0 0.6 0.2 3.0 41.4 35.7 87.5 0.4 2.6
M. Harrell 48 28.7 19.3 7.1 1.8 0.7 1.2 1.9 56.9 0.0 63.0 2.8 4.4
L. Shamet 32 28.4 10.1 2.2 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.8 42.8 39.9 92.1 0.1 2.1
P. Beverley 38 28.2 8.4 5.8 4.0 1.3 0.6 1.3 43.0 36.0 63.2 1.3 4.5
I. Zubac 49 17.7 8.0 7.1 1.0 0.2 1.0 0.9 57.8 0.0 74.1 2.7 4.4
J. Green 40 21.0 6.6 6.5 0.7 0.5 0.4 0.9 40.6 35.1 77.8 1.5 5.1
M. Harkless 48 22.8 5.4 3.9 1.0 1.0 0.6 0.9 50.7 34.3 57.1 1.0 3.0
P. Patterson 44 13.0 4.9 2.6 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.3 39.8 37.1 79.4 0.6 2.0
R. McGruder 37 17.1 3.5 2.9 0.6 0.5 0.2 0.5 38.0 27.5 52.2 0.6 2.3
M. Kabengele 10 4.4 2.9 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 45.5 50.0 100.0 0.1 0.7
A. Coffey 2 2.5 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Mann 30 8.1 1.8 1.0 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.5 42.9 18.2 75.0 0.1 0.8
J. Motley 8 2.3 1.4 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.5 66.7 100.0 100.0 0.1 0.3
Total 49 240.5 115.4 48.1 23.5 7.41 5.08 14.6 46.1 36.1 78.6 11.4 36.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores