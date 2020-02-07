MIL
ORL

Magic hoping to cut down on errors against tough Bucks

  • FLM
  • Feb 07, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been spectacularly consistent all season.

The reigning NBA MVP and the team with the league's best record (44-7) look to continue their respective torrid stretches on Saturday when they visit the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points, a season-high 20 rebounds and six assists in Milwaukee's 112-101 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday.

The performance marked his 11th contest of at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists on the season and fifth consecutive, with the latter mark tying Hall of Fame member Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history.

"I gotta keep making plays, I gotta stay aggressive," the 25-year-old Antetokounmpo said following the Bucks' league-best 29th double-digit win. "That's what I get paid to do, that's what my teammates want me to do, that's what I'm going to do all night.

"It doesn't really matter if I make shots. I can still make plays for my teammates, so that's the mindset that I have."

Antetokounmpo, who averages team-best totals in points (30.2), rebounds (13.4) and assists (5.8), averaged slightly above those totals in Milwaukee's first two victories over Orlando this season. Back soreness forced him to sit out the Bucks' 111-100 win over the Magic on Dec. 28.

Khris Middleton, who scored 21 points in that meeting, had 16 of his 20 points in the second half of Thursday's victory as Milwaukee rode an aggressive defensive performance to improve to 12-1 in its past 13 games.

The surging Bucks elected to stand pat at the NBA's trade deadline, a decision that was met without issue from either Antetokounmpo or coach Mike Budenholzer.

"I feel really great about our team," Budenholzer said. "We've been even better for the first 50 games than we were last year. The continuity means a lot to us. We've been together for a season and a half, a lot of us. We feel that's an edge we have. Some years you make a trade and some years you don't."

While optimism reigns supreme in Milwaukee, Orlando is attempting to pick up the pieces after sustaining its seventh loss in eight games following Thursday's 105-103 setback at New York.

Nikola Vucevic made 9 of 13 shots to finish with 25 points in the setback to the Knicks. He is 34 of 60 (56.7 percent) from the floor in his past four games.

Turnovers have been to blame in their two recent losses, with both Vucevic and Magic coach Steve Clifford underscoring that fact.

"We just have to be better in that area," the 29-year-old Vucevic said, per the Orlando Sentinel. "It's just really giving away a possession. If you take a shot, no matter what the shot is, it gives you a chance to set your defense. When it's a live ball turnover it's harder to recover from that, especially when you have as many (turnovers) as we had tonight."

Clifford, in fact, cited the turnover total in both Wednesday's 116-100 loss in Boston as well as in the loss to the Knicks.

"I just told the guys, last night 17 and tonight 21, with four I believe in the last four minutes, (with) two bad ones," Clifford said.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
55.3 Field Goal % 45.3
55.3 Three Point % 45.3
61.2 Free Throw % 78.8
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
30.2 PPG, 13.4 RPG, 5.8 APG
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
18.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 3.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Bucks 44-7 -----
home team logo Magic 22-30 -----
Amway Center Orlando, Florida
Amway Center Orlando, Florida
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 44-7 119.9 PPG 51.9 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Magic 22-30 103.3 PPG 44.5 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30.2 PPG 13.4 RPG 5.8 APG 55.3 FG%
N. Vucevic C 18.8 PPG 10.8 RPG 3.5 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
G. Hill
D. DiVincenzo
E. Ilyasova
W. Matthews
K. Korver
R. Lopez
S. Brown
P. Connaughton
D. Bender
D. Wilson
T. Antetokounmpo
F. Mason
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 47 30.8 30.2 13.4 5.8 1.1 1.0 3.6 55.3 31.3 61.2 2.4 10.9
K. Middleton 44 29.3 20.3 5.9 4.2 0.9 0.2 1.9 50.7 43.9 90.1 0.8 5.1
E. Bledsoe 43 26.9 15.3 4.7 5.3 0.9 0.5 2.3 47.9 34.6 81.5 0.8 3.9
B. Lopez 49 26.6 10.1 4.5 1.6 0.7 2.6 0.9 41.9 27.8 86.3 0.6 3.9
G. Hill 44 21.1 9.7 3.0 3.0 0.7 0.1 0.9 54.1 51.1 82.1 0.9 2.1
D. DiVincenzo 46 22.7 9.1 4.7 2.3 1.5 0.3 1.2 45.6 34.1 76.8 1.0 3.7
E. Ilyasova 47 16.0 7.4 5.1 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.6 48.3 37.5 82.4 1.1 4.0
W. Matthews 48 24.4 7.4 2.4 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.7 41.3 37.5 76.5 0.2 2.2
K. Korver 45 16.7 6.5 2.0 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.8 42.4 41.9 83.9 0.2 1.8
R. Lopez 47 14.1 5.5 2.7 0.7 0.1 0.7 0.9 51.4 29.0 53.5 0.9 1.7
S. Brown 35 14.6 4.9 3.8 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.8 37.2 32.1 76.7 0.7 3.1
P. Connaughton 47 18.0 4.9 4.3 1.6 0.3 0.6 0.8 45.3 30.7 72.0 0.8 3.5
D. Bender 7 13.0 3.7 2.9 1.3 0.0 0.7 0.7 47.6 44.4 66.7 0.0 2.9
D. Wilson 26 9.0 3.1 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.5 40.5 24.4 71.4 0.2 1.8
T. Antetokounmpo 15 4.1 2.0 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 56.5 0.0 44.4 0.4 0.1
F. Mason 4 4.5 1.3 0.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 14.3 25.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
Total 51 240.5 119.9 51.9 26.3 7.47 6.41 14.3 48.3 36.0 72.9 9.6 42.3
Magic
Roster
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
T. Ross
J. Isaac
M. Fultz
D. Augustin
M. Carter-Williams
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
A. Aminu
K. Birch
G. Clark
B. Johnson
M. Frazier Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Vucevic 41 31.9 18.8 10.8 3.5 0.9 0.9 1.5 45.3 35.4 78.8 2.7 8.1
E. Fournier 51 31.5 18.7 2.7 3.2 1.0 0.2 2.0 46.2 40.4 82.9 0.2 2.5
A. Gordon 46 31.9 13.8 7.2 3.0 0.8 0.5 1.6 42.4 30.2 65.1 1.6 5.6
T. Ross 50 26.4 13.2 3.1 1.1 1.1 0.3 0.9 38.6 32.3 83.7 0.2 2.9
J. Isaac 32 29.7 12.0 6.9 1.4 1.6 2.4 1.5 46.3 33.0 76.7 1.8 5.2
M. Fultz 51 27.9 11.6 3.5 4.9 1.3 0.2 2.1 46.6 25.6 74.1 0.5 3.0
D. Augustin 39 26.0 10.7 2.4 4.7 0.7 0.0 1.4 39.3 34.6 87.7 0.4 2.1
M. Carter-Williams 29 17.6 6.7 2.9 2.5 1.1 0.5 1.0 42.2 26.7 76.8 0.9 2.0
M. Bamba 48 15.0 5.5 5.0 0.6 0.4 1.4 0.8 46.9 33.7 68.8 1.5 3.5
W. Iwundu 38 18.2 5.0 2.5 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.4 36.6 31.0 82.3 0.6 2.0
A. Aminu 18 21.1 4.3 4.8 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.9 29.1 25.0 65.5 1.3 3.5
K. Birch 37 20.5 3.9 4.8 0.9 0.4 0.5 0.6 48.1 0.0 61.2 1.8 2.9
G. Clark 9 13.4 2.9 3.1 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.2 40.0 30.0 0.0 1.3 1.8
B. Johnson 8 5.8 1.6 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.4 27.8 16.7 100.0 0.1 0.6
M. Frazier Jr. 13 3.6 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.1 35.3 57.1 50.0 0.1 0.2
Total 52 240.0 103.3 44.5 22.7 8.40 5.83 12.1 43.2 33.6 76.3 10.3 34.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores