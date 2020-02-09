NY
ATL

Hawks, Knicks hope to unveil new looks Sunday

  • Feb 09, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks will look like a different team when they return home Sunday to host the New York Knicks.

The Hawks added a trio of new faces at the trade deadline and is hopeful that newly acquired centers Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon will be available. Uncertain is the status of Skal Labissiere, who has been out with a knee injury since Dec. 28.

None of the players Atlanta acquired at the trade deadline played on Friday. The team was also without leading scorer Trae Young (ankle), DeAndre' Bembry (right hand neuritis), Cam Reddish (concussion) and Bruno Fernando (left calf strain).

Any help will be welcomed by the Hawks, who had only nine healthy players available in Friday's 112-107 loss at Boston.

"We've just got to play with effort, no matter if we're short-handed or not," Atlanta's Kevin Huerter said after Friday's game. "It's the kind of thing you've got to do to piece games together. Hopefully Sunday we can get more people on the court."

The Knicks have a different look, too. They traded leading scorer Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline in exchange for swingman Maurice Harkless, a first-round pick and draft rights to Issuf Sanon, a 20-year-old point guard from Ukraine. Harkless could join the team in Atlanta.

New York has won four straight games, including a 95-92 win over Detroit on Saturday. Despite turmoil in the organization -- the team fired its president last week -- the Knicks are continuing to play hard.

"Everyone knows we have a job to do," New York rookie R.J. Barrett said. "We are still a team. We've still got to keep pushing. We've still got to play every night and do our jobs."

Atlanta turned over a large portion of its roster on the deadline.

Capela, along with injured veteran Nene (since waived), came from Houston as part of a complicated four-team deal. Atlanta wound up moving seldom-used guard Evan Turner and a 2020 first-round pick that had been obtained from Brooklyn. Capela averages 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds, but has missed the last four games with a heel injury.

Dedmon, who played two seasons for the Hawks, came from Sacramento, along with two second-round draft picks in exchange for injured veteran Jabari Parker and center Alex Len. Labissiere, along with cash, came over from Portland in exchange for a 2024 conditional second-round pick.

"It's a good feeling, coming back to somewhere I'm familiar with the coaching staff," Dedmon told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I'm excited."

Young is expected to return after missing Friday's game. The point guard averages 29.3 points, 9.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Young has scored 30-plus points in three of the last four games. Forward John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds against the Celtics and has posted a double-double in six straight games.

With Morris out of the picture, the Knicks' top scorers are Julius Randle, who had 17 against the Pistons on Saturday, and Barrett, who scored 27 against the Hawks in the first meeting in New York.

This will be the second time Atlanta and New York have played. The Knicks won the first contest 143-120 on Dec. 17, with Atlanta's Young netting 42. Their final meeting will be March 11 in Atlanta.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
J. Collins
20 PF
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
10.3 Reb. Per Game 10.3
45.3 Field Goal % 55.8
45.3 Three Point % 55.8
71.1 Free Throw % 80.7
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
19.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
J. Collins PF 20
20.1 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 17-36 -----
home team logo Hawks 14-39 -----
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 17-36 104.4 PPG 46.2 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Hawks 14-39 109.4 PPG 43 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 19.0 PPG 9.4 RPG 3.3 APG 45.2 FG%
J. Collins PF 20.1 PPG 10.3 RPG 1.2 APG 55.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
J. Randle
R. Barrett
R. Bullock
E. Payton
B. Portis
M. Robinson
D. Dotson
K. Knox II
A. Trier
T. Gibson
F. Ntilikina
D. Smith Jr.
K. Allen
W. Ellington
I. Brazdeikis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Randle 51 32.5 19.0 9.4 3.3 0.8 0.3 3.0 45.2 26.6 71.1 2.3 7.1
R. Barrett 43 30.7 13.8 5.1 2.5 1.0 0.4 2.1 39.1 32.7 60.0 1.0 4.1
R. Bullock 19 25.4 9.5 2.4 1.6 1.1 0.0 0.5 41.2 31.8 86.7 0.6 1.8
E. Payton 34 27.1 9.4 4.7 6.8 1.6 0.4 1.9 42.8 23.6 48.9 1.2 3.5
B. Portis 53 20.9 9.4 5.2 1.5 0.5 0.2 1.0 43.2 34.9 73.9 1.4 3.8
M. Robinson 49 22.5 9.0 6.6 0.6 0.9 1.8 0.7 72.3 0.0 60.0 2.7 3.8
D. Dotson 44 17.6 6.9 1.8 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.5 42.5 36.0 68.8 0.2 1.7
K. Knox II 52 18.6 6.9 3.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 0.6 36.9 32.6 65.1 0.4 2.6
A. Trier 20 12.3 6.0 1.3 1.2 0.1 0.2 1.0 43.5 32.6 79.5 0.2 1.1
T. Gibson 50 16.6 5.9 4.3 0.9 0.5 0.4 0.8 56.9 27.3 70.0 1.8 2.5
F. Ntilikina 47 20.7 5.8 2.2 2.9 0.9 0.3 1.3 38.5 31.8 87.5 0.4 1.8
D. Smith Jr. 28 16.1 5.4 2.3 2.9 0.6 0.3 1.7 33.5 29.2 47.8 0.6 1.7
K. Allen 10 11.7 5.0 0.9 2.1 0.5 0.2 0.8 43.2 31.3 63.6 0.2 0.7
W. Ellington 26 14.7 4.8 1.7 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.5 35.0 33.3 80.0 0.2 1.6
I. Brazdeikis 9 5.9 1.9 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.2 27.3 11.1 80.0 0.2 0.3
Total 53 240.9 104.4 46.2 21.5 7.60 4.58 13.7 44.0 33.6 69.1 12.0 34.2
Hawks
Roster
T. Young
J. Collins
K. Huerter
D. Hunter
C. Reddish
J. Teague
B. Goodwin
D. Jones
D. Bembry
V. Carter
B. Fernando
T. Graham
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Young 47 34.9 29.3 4.6 9.0 1.1 0.1 4.8 44.5 37.0 84.5 0.6 4.0
J. Collins 27 31.4 20.1 10.3 1.2 0.7 1.7 1.8 55.8 35.4 80.7 2.6 7.7
K. Huerter 42 29.8 12.2 4.3 3.3 0.9 0.5 1.6 42.0 39.5 81.8 0.6 3.6
D. Hunter 50 31.1 12.1 3.8 1.8 0.7 0.3 1.6 40.9 33.6 76.6 0.5 3.3
C. Reddish 46 26.0 9.1 3.8 1.5 1.0 0.5 1.6 34.9 30.9 78.9 0.7 3.1
J. Teague 11 22.9 7.3 2.3 4.5 1.1 0.2 1.9 34.7 30.8 88.9 0.5 1.7
B. Goodwin 23 14.3 7.1 2.6 1.7 0.5 0.2 1.1 39.9 31.8 100.0 0.4 2.2
D. Jones 48 16.9 6.1 3.8 0.6 0.5 0.8 0.6 68.7 25.0 73.8 1.4 2.4
D. Bembry 43 21.3 5.8 3.5 1.9 1.3 0.4 1.4 45.6 23.1 54.2 0.8 2.7
V. Carter 46 15.7 5.3 2.3 1.0 0.4 0.5 0.7 34.7 28.0 79.3 0.3 2.0
B. Fernando 43 12.3 4.1 3.3 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.9 51.0 13.3 61.5 1.2 2.1
T. Graham 10 10.9 2.7 2.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 34.8 33.3 75.0 0.4 1.6
Total 53 241.4 109.4 43 23.2 8.02 5.19 16.2 44.6 32.5 78.2 9.7 33.4
