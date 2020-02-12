OKC
NO

Thunder facing Pelicans for first time with Zion

  • FLM
  • Feb 12, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans are 0-3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder this season.

Now they'll have Zion Williamson in the lineup as they take a final crack at the visiting Thunder on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City won all three of the previous meeting during the first six weeks of the season while Williamson was recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery.

But Williamson has played in nine games since returning and the Pelicans are 5-4 after the rookie forward had a season-high 31 points with nine rebounds and five assists in a 138-117 home victory against Portland on Tuesday night.

"We see it every day and I just think he's not even scratched the surface yet," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "I think he's figured out a way to get himself involved offensively.

"He's cutting more. His post-ups, he's facing up more. I think he realizes that he's going to get fouled a lot. He's really spent a lot of time working on his free throws and I think you can see that he's made a huge improvement with that."

Williamson made 10 of 17 field goals and 11 of 14 free throws against Portland.

"I think it was just finding my spots and my teammates just finding me," Williamson said. "You know, whenever I get open they'd see me. Even when I wouldn't be open, they'd still try to give me the ball, so I think it was a big part of them just helping me get the ball.

"I just kind of looked to come in, just try and fit in and not mess up, but my teammates and coaches are always pushing me like, 'No, be outside the box.'"

The Pelicans scored 104 points in each of the previous three meetings -- losing by 11 and five in two November losses at Oklahoma City and by three in New Orleans on Dec. 1.

This is the final game for both teams before the All-Star Break. The Thunder have lost two straight after a 114-106 home loss to San Antonio on Tuesday. Oklahoma City had won nine of 10 games before that.

"Offensively it was a hard night for us," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said of losing to the Spurs. "We just never really got going like we have been. We've been so good offensively for a number of games now, and this probably was one of those games, offensively, that wasn't as good.

"A lot of teams over 82 games have these ebbs and flows. It's not going to be smooth sailing."

Chris Paul led Oklahoma City with 31 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers.

"He obviously had a really, really good night, Chris," Donovan said. "It was a really efficient night for him."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points, Danilo Gallinari 15 on 4-for-16 shooting, Dennis Schroder 14 and Steven Adams had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

San Antonio, which was completing a set of back-to-back games that started with a loss at Denver on Monday, played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan.

"For us, we don't have a big margin for error," Donovan said. "We need a lot of guys to play well at one time."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
J. Holiday
11 PG
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
46.6 Field Goal % 44.1
46.6 Three Point % 44.1
80.9 Free Throw % 72.0
away team logo
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 2
19.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.1 APG
home team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
19.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 6.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 32-22 -----
home team logo Pelicans 23-31 -----
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 32-22 110.4 PPG 43.1 RPG 21.9 APG
home team logo Pelicans 23-31 115.7 PPG 46.6 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 19.5 PPG 6.1 RPG 3.1 APG 46.6 FG%
J. Holiday PG 19.4 PPG 4.7 RPG 6.4 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Schroder
D. Gallinari
C. Paul
S. Adams
N. Noel
H. Diallo
A. Nader
L. Dort
T. Ferguson
M. Muscala
D. Bazley
D. Burton
K. Hervey
I. Roby
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 54 35.5 19.5 6.1 3.1 1.2 0.7 1.9 46.6 35.1 80.9 0.7 5.4
D. Schroder 53 31.2 19.2 3.8 4.1 0.6 0.3 2.6 47.3 38.8 83.8 0.3 3.5
D. Gallinari 46 30.7 19.1 5.8 2.3 0.7 0.1 1.3 43.7 40.4 89.8 0.7 5.1
C. Paul 53 31.7 17.5 5.0 6.6 1.6 0.1 2.1 48.6 35.8 89.7 0.4 4.6
S. Adams 48 27.0 10.7 9.3 2.6 0.7 1.1 1.5 58.5 0.0 59.2 3.3 5.9
N. Noel 45 18.9 8.0 5.2 1.1 1.1 1.5 1.0 68.1 33.3 79.1 1.6 3.6
H. Diallo 32 18.9 6.4 3.4 0.6 0.8 0.2 1.0 45.1 17.2 66.7 0.8 2.6
A. Nader 38 15.1 5.7 1.5 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.8 46.1 34.5 81.0 0.3 1.2
L. Dort 19 20.7 5.7 1.4 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.6 40.2 29.8 72.7 0.5 0.9
T. Ferguson 40 25.1 4.6 1.6 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.7 38.6 31.1 76.9 0.5 1.1
M. Muscala 36 12.6 4.6 2.4 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.4 38.5 34.5 81.8 0.3 2.1
D. Bazley 53 17.2 4.5 3.7 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.8 38.3 30.0 68.1 0.4 3.3
D. Burton 30 8.5 2.7 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3 36.6 17.9 50.0 0.2 1.1
K. Hervey 6 2.2 0.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
I. Roby 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 54 241.9 110.4 43.1 21.9 7.37 4.89 13.0 47.1 35.2 80.4 8.3 34.9
Pelicans
Roster
B. Ingram
Z. Williamson
J. Holiday
J. Redick
L. Ball
J. Hart
E. Moore
D. Favors
J. Hayes
J. Okafor
N. Melli
F. Jackson
N. Alexander-Walker
K. Williams
Z. Cheatham
J. Gray
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Ingram 47 34.1 24.9 6.4 4.2 1.0 0.7 3.0 47.3 40.0 86.2 0.9 5.5
Z. Williamson 9 27.0 21.0 7.7 2.3 0.8 0.3 2.8 57.6 40.0 63.1 3.6 4.1
J. Holiday 45 34.6 19.4 4.7 6.4 1.7 0.9 2.9 44.1 34.7 72.0 1.2 3.4
J. Redick 49 27.1 15.5 2.7 2.0 0.3 0.2 1.2 45.6 46.1 89.7 0.2 2.5
L. Ball 46 31.9 11.8 6.1 6.8 1.3 0.5 2.9 39.7 35.9 55.8 1.2 4.9
J. Hart 47 28.2 10.7 6.4 1.6 1.1 0.4 1.1 42.4 35.5 76.0 1.0 5.4
E. Moore 41 20.0 9.7 2.6 1.5 0.5 0.2 0.7 42.7 37.7 64.1 0.7 1.9
D. Favors 35 24.0 9.5 9.9 1.8 0.6 1.0 1.3 62.8 20.0 60.4 3.2 6.7
J. Hayes 51 18.0 8.0 4.3 0.9 0.4 1.0 0.8 66.1 25.0 62.9 1.6 2.7
J. Okafor 27 15.6 7.9 4.3 1.3 0.3 0.7 1.3 61.1 50.0 63.8 1.7 2.6
N. Melli 42 15.6 6.1 2.8 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.7 45.5 37.3 76.9 0.6 2.2
F. Jackson 43 13.4 5.9 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.9 40.3 31.4 77.2 0.3 1.0
N. Alexander-Walker 41 12.2 5.1 2.0 1.8 0.3 0.2 1.0 33.9 34.2 60.7 0.2 1.8
K. Williams 35 22.3 3.8 5.1 1.5 0.7 0.6 0.6 34.3 26.0 37.5 1.4 3.7
Z. Cheatham 3 10.3 1.3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.3 1.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.7
J. Gray 2 11.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 2.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 54 242.3 115.7 46.6 26.2 7.48 5.24 15.5 46.0 37.3 73.7 11.1 35.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores