NY
HOU

Rockets look to continue surge vs. Knicks

  • FLM
  • Feb 23, 2020

The sample size is small, but in their first two games since the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets appear to be clicking at full force.

While posting double-digit wins over the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz, both on the road, the Rockets converted 45 of 97 3-pointers for a robust 46.4 percent from behind the arc.

Their floor spacing has been tremendous and their depth -- bolstered by the recent additions of Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll plus the return from injury of Eric Gordon -- has overwhelmed opponents.

Houston has won seven of nine games and will seek to continue building upon that momentum Monday when it hosts the New York Knicks.

The Rockets climbed to fourth in the Western Conference with their 120-110 win over the Jazz, one game behind the third-place LA Clippers. Having pursued viability as a contender all season, Houston appears to have found it.

"If we guard at a high level like we've been doing, the sky's the limit for us," Rockets guard James Harden told reporters. "We've got to continue to get better possession by possession.

"We've got to try to put (together) a four-quarter game like that. And we're working on it."

Defensive vigor remains a sporadic attribute for the Rockets, but with the offense clicking, Houston needs only to be solid on that end of the court. The byproduct of the floor spacing resulting from playing small has fully unlocked guard Russell Westbrook for rim attacks.

Westbrook is averaging 34.2 points (on 55.8 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists since the Rockets jettisoned center Clint Capela at the trade deadline. Harden is averaging 30.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists during that same span, and Houston has put opponents in compromising positions regarding how they aim to guard the Rockets' bevy of shooters.

Utah attempted to utilize center Rudy Gobert against Westbrook. The results were unfavorable.

"Everybody's been doing it," Westbrook said of being defended by a big. "I don't know if it's working."

For the Knicks, the game against Houston will mark just their second since the return from the All-Star break. The Knicks had two practices prior to their 106-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday and had two more scheduled in advance of their meeting with the Rockets.

It is rare for teams to encounter such open expanses on the calendar, and the youthful Knicks made it an emphasis to take advantage of the opportunity to continue the process of growth and development.

The Knicks have dropped three consecutive games following a season-best four-game winning streak, and having played just three games over the previous two weeks affords them the chance to solidify their foundation with attention focused squarely on the future.

"What we have talked about is ... what we control is today," Knicks coach Mike Miller said. "Let's take care of today. Let's get better today. Everybody in the building is working to try to get better. And if we can do that and keep our energy going in that direction, they have proven that when they do that they can have success and they can help themselves."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
J. Harden
13 SG
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
35.2 Pts. Per Game 35.2
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
45.3 Field Goal % 43.9
45.3 Three Point % 43.9
70.7 Free Throw % 86.8
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
19.1 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.2 APG
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
35.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 7.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 17-39 -----
home team logo Rockets 36-20 -----
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 17-39 104.6 PPG 46.3 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Rockets 36-20 118.5 PPG 45.4 RPG 21.5 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 19.1 PPG 9.6 RPG 3.2 APG 45.3 FG%
J. Harden SG 35.2 PPG 6.4 RPG 7.4 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
J. Randle
R. Barrett
R. Bullock
E. Payton
B. Portis
M. Robinson
K. Knox
D. Dotson
A. Trier
F. Ntilikina
T. Gibson
W. Ellington
D. Smith Jr.
K. Allen
M. Harkless
I. Brazdeikis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Randle 54 32.8 19.1 9.6 3.2 0.8 0.3 3.1 45.3 26.3 70.7 2.3 7.3
R. Barrett 46 30.4 13.7 5.1 2.4 1.0 0.3 2.1 38.9 30.8 60.7 1.0 4.1
R. Bullock 22 25.6 9.8 2.5 1.5 1.1 0.0 0.6 40.2 34.3 84.2 0.6 2.0
E. Payton 36 27.4 9.7 4.7 6.9 1.7 0.4 2.0 43.0 23.7 53.6 1.2 3.5
B. Portis 56 20.9 9.6 5.3 1.6 0.5 0.2 1.1 43.4 35.6 75.9 1.4 3.9
M. Robinson 52 22.5 9.2 6.7 0.5 0.9 1.9 0.7 73.1 0.0 58.1 2.8 3.9
K. Knox 55 18.3 6.7 2.8 1.0 0.4 0.4 0.7 36.8 32.4 65.9 0.4 2.5
D. Dotson 46 17.5 6.7 1.8 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.4 41.8 36.1 68.8 0.2 1.7
A. Trier 20 12.3 6.0 1.3 1.2 0.1 0.2 1.0 43.5 32.6 79.5 0.2 1.1
F. Ntilikina 50 20.8 5.9 2.2 3.0 0.9 0.3 1.3 38.5 31.0 87.0 0.4 1.8
T. Gibson 53 16.5 5.8 4.3 0.9 0.4 0.5 0.8 57.5 27.3 68.2 1.8 2.5
W. Ellington 28 15.3 5.1 1.6 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.5 35.8 34.6 84.6 0.1 1.5
D. Smith Jr. 31 15.5 5.1 2.3 2.9 0.7 0.3 1.7 33.5 30.0 47.8 0.6 1.6
K. Allen 10 11.7 5.0 0.9 2.1 0.5 0.2 0.8 43.2 31.3 63.6 0.2 0.7
M. Harkless 2 21.0 3.5 4.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 37.5 25.0 0.0 0.5 3.5
I. Brazdeikis 9 5.9 1.9 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.2 27.3 11.1 80.0 0.2 0.3
Total 56 241.8 104.6 46.3 21.6 7.71 4.63 13.9 44.0 33.6 69.2 11.9 34.4
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
E. Gordon
R. Covington
D. House Jr.
B. McLemore
J. Green
A. Rivers
P. Tucker
C. Clemons
I. Hartenstein
T. Sefolosha
D. Carroll
M. Frazier
T. Chandler
W. Howard
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 53 36.9 35.2 6.4 7.4 1.7 1.0 4.4 43.9 35.9 86.8 1.1 5.4
R. Westbrook 47 36.0 27.2 7.9 7.2 1.6 0.3 4.3 46.6 24.6 78.8 1.7 6.2
E. Gordon 29 29.2 15.1 2.0 1.5 0.7 0.4 1.0 37.7 33.2 72.2 0.2 1.8
R. Covington 6 31.8 12.8 7.0 1.7 1.2 2.3 1.0 39.1 33.3 83.3 1.3 5.7
D. House Jr. 50 30.6 10.5 4.5 1.3 1.1 0.5 0.9 42.4 38.2 78.9 1.1 3.4
B. McLemore 56 23.4 10.2 2.2 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.8 44.4 39.2 75.9 0.3 1.9
J. Green 2 19.0 9.5 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 2.5 77.8 66.7 50.0 0.5 3.0
A. Rivers 52 23.5 8.4 2.4 1.6 0.7 0.2 0.6 41.4 34.1 68.8 0.4 2.1
P. Tucker 56 34.9 7.5 6.9 1.6 1.1 0.4 1.1 44.0 37.4 84.1 1.5 5.4
C. Clemons 28 8.8 5.0 0.8 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.6 40.3 35.5 85.7 0.1 0.7
I. Hartenstein 23 11.6 4.7 3.9 0.8 0.4 0.5 0.7 65.7 0.0 67.9 1.3 2.7
T. Sefolosha 39 10.7 2.4 2.3 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.4 41.6 28.3 37.5 0.5 1.8
D. Carroll 1 13.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 2.0 1.0
M. Frazier 8 8.3 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 36.4 25.0 66.7 0.1 0.3
T. Chandler 26 8.4 1.3 2.5 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 77.8 0.0 46.2 1.0 1.6
W. Howard 2 6.5 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 56 240.9 118.5 45.4 21.5 8.34 5.04 13.9 45.3 35.1 78.9 10.4 34.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores