OKC
MIL

Surging Thunder try to take down NBA-best Bucks

  • FLM
  • Feb 28, 2020

The Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be entering a rebuilding phase after dealing stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George in the offseason.

Don't look now, but the Thunder are a season-best 15 games over .500 as they try to upset the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Oklahoma City (37-22) has won five straight games and 14 of 17 entering the contest in Milwaukee. The hot stretch has seen the Thunder pass the Utah Jazz and move into fifth place in the Western Conference.

Though Oklahoma City does have an All-Star in point guard Chris Paul, the squad is made up mostly of young players and castoffs who are fitting together well in coach Billy Donovan's schemes and methodology.

"Our intensity and character are two things that are getting better and better," veteran forward Danilo Gallinari said after Thursday's 112-108 comeback victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings. "That's what you want, especially in the second part of the season."

Gallinari scored 24 points for the second straight game, as Oklahoma City rallied from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Kings. The Thunder are his fourth team, and he was nearly traded to the Miami Heat at the trading deadline earlier this month before talks broke down.

Gallinari and Paul give Oklahoma City a solid veteran presence, while young gun Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rates as the future go-to force.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points against the Kings, and Paul added 17 points and seven assists in a contest that seemed destined to be a Sacramento victory through the first 2 1/2 quarters.

"For the first 30 minutes of the game, we were back on our heels," Donovan said afterward. "They were the aggressor. We were not doing the things that were necessary."

There will be little margin for mistakes against the well-rested Bucks.

Milwaukee (50-8) last played on Tuesday, when it delivered a sharp 108-97 road win against the Toronto Raptors. The victory was the club's fourth in a row and ninth in the past 10 games.

The Bucks are on pace to become just the third 70-win team in NBA history. Only the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (73-9) and 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72-10) have reached 70.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 19 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists against the Raptors in his latest strong effort, and he said the team prospers from a simple approach.

"We just come out and try to do our job," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "We have a winning culture. So it doesn't matter if you are hurt, it doesn't matter if you are tired -- the next guy up is ready to go. Everybody wants to play, everybody wants to win, and that's why we win games."

Veteran forward Marvin Williams is a newcomer who is still surveying the scene.

The victory over Toronto was his fifth with the Bucks, and Williams said he has been impressed that the atmosphere isn't the least bit tense.

"Guys here are very relaxed," Williams told reporters. "Honestly, much more relaxed than I thought they would be before I got here. It's their comfort zone, so it's kind of fun to watch. Their preparation -- they are very relaxed and focused about how they go about doing things."

Williams knocked down three 3-pointers while recording nine points and five rebounds in 16 minutes against the Raptors.

All-Star small forward Khris Middleton scored 22 points against Toronto and has topped 20 in four straight games. Middleton is averaging 28.8 points during the stretch, including a 40-point effort in Monday's 137-134 overtime win over the Washington Wizards.

Milwaukee notched a 121-119 road victory over the Thunder on Nov. 10. Antetokounmpo led the way with 35 points and 16 rebounds. Reserve guard Dennis Schroder scored 25 points to pace Oklahoma City.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
29.7 Pts. Per Game 29.7
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
13.7 Reb. Per Game 13.7
46.5 Field Goal % 55.1
46.5 Three Point % 55.1
80.3 Free Throw % 62.1
away team logo
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 2
19.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
29.7 PPG, 13.7 RPG, 5.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 37-22 -----
home team logo Bucks 50-8 -----
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 37-22 111.3 PPG 43.1 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 50-8 119.8 PPG 51.8 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 19.4 PPG 6.3 RPG 3.3 APG 46.5 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29.7 PPG 13.7 RPG 5.8 APG 55.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
D. Schroder
C. Paul
S. Adams
N. Noel
H. Diallo
L. Dort
A. Nader
M. Muscala
D. Bazley
T. Ferguson
D. Burton
K. Hervey
I. Roby
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 59 35.5 19.4 6.3 3.3 1.1 0.7 1.9 46.5 34.8 80.3 0.8 5.5
D. Gallinari 51 30.7 19.3 5.6 2.2 0.7 0.1 1.3 44.1 41.0 89.8 0.6 5.0
D. Schroder 58 31.2 19.0 3.8 4.1 0.7 0.2 2.6 47.1 38.4 85.4 0.3 3.5
C. Paul 58 31.8 17.5 5.0 6.7 1.5 0.1 2.1 48.7 36.2 89.3 0.3 4.7
S. Adams 53 27.1 11.2 9.5 2.5 0.8 1.1 1.5 59.0 33.3 60.7 3.5 6.0
N. Noel 50 18.6 7.9 5.0 1.0 1.0 1.5 0.9 68.6 33.3 76.6 1.6 3.4
H. Diallo 34 18.6 6.2 3.3 0.6 0.8 0.2 1.0 45.0 16.7 65.0 0.8 2.5
L. Dort 24 21.3 6.1 1.5 0.7 0.9 0.0 0.5 42.7 31.1 75.9 0.5 1.0
A. Nader 43 15.3 5.9 1.7 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.8 46.8 37.2 80.0 0.3 1.4
M. Muscala 38 12.3 4.8 2.4 0.8 0.2 0.3 0.3 41.3 36.3 81.8 0.3 2.0
D. Bazley 53 17.2 4.5 3.7 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.8 38.3 30.0 68.1 0.4 3.3
T. Ferguson 45 24.0 4.4 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.6 38.0 31.3 80.0 0.5 1.0
D. Burton 31 8.3 2.7 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.3 36.8 20.0 50.0 0.2 1.1
K. Hervey 6 2.2 0.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
I. Roby 2 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 59 241.7 111.3 43.1 22.1 7.49 4.92 12.7 47.4 35.7 80.4 8.3 34.8
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
G. Hill
D. DiVincenzo
W. Matthews
E. Ilyasova
K. Korver
R. Lopez
S. Brown
P. Connaughton
M. Williams
D. Wilson
T. Antetokounmpo
F. Mason
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 52 30.9 29.7 13.7 5.8 1.1 1.1 3.7 55.1 31.4 62.1 2.3 11.3
K. Middleton 51 29.9 21.1 6.3 4.2 1.0 0.1 2.0 50.8 43.8 90.7 0.8 5.5
E. Bledsoe 50 27.3 15.8 4.8 5.5 0.9 0.5 2.4 48.2 35.3 82.5 0.7 4.1
B. Lopez 55 26.7 10.8 4.5 1.7 0.7 2.5 1.0 42.7 29.5 83.2 0.6 3.8
G. Hill 48 21.2 9.6 2.9 2.9 0.8 0.1 0.9 53.4 49.3 83.6 0.9 2.1
D. DiVincenzo 53 22.9 9.1 4.8 2.2 1.4 0.3 1.2 45.5 34.0 77.6 1.0 3.8
W. Matthews 55 24.5 7.5 2.4 1.5 0.6 0.2 0.7 40.8 37.4 75.9 0.2 2.2
E. Ilyasova 52 16.1 7.2 4.9 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.6 47.2 37.0 83.6 1.1 3.9
K. Korver 47 16.7 6.4 2.1 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.8 41.8 40.7 83.9 0.3 1.8
R. Lopez 54 14.1 5.4 2.4 0.7 0.2 0.7 0.8 50.4 31.4 53.5 0.9 1.6
S. Brown 40 14.3 4.9 3.7 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.8 37.6 32.6 78.8 0.7 3.0
P. Connaughton 54 18.0 4.8 4.2 1.6 0.3 0.5 0.7 45.5 32.2 72.0 0.9 3.3
M. Williams 5 17.2 4.6 3.4 1.0 1.4 0.2 0.2 42.1 33.3 100.0 0.6 2.8
D. Wilson 28 8.7 3.0 2.0 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.5 40.5 23.9 71.4 0.3 1.7
T. Antetokounmpo 15 4.1 2.0 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 56.5 0.0 44.4 0.4 0.1
F. Mason 4 4.5 1.3 0.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 14.3 25.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
Total 58 240.9 119.8 51.8 26.2 7.45 6.29 14.3 48.1 36.1 74.0 9.4 42.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores