MIL
NO
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Antetokounmpo
|2
|26.0
|24.5
|12.0
|2.5
|0.50
|1.50
|3.0
|51.3
|25.0
|50.0
|1
|11
|K. Middleton
|2
|27.0
|15.5
|4.0
|4.5
|1.00
|0.50
|2.5
|50.0
|16.7
|90.9
|0
|4
|B. Portis
|2
|19.5
|13.0
|7.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.0
|55.0
|0.0
|57.1
|0.5
|6.5
|D. Wilson
|2
|12.0
|8.5
|3.5
|2.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|58.3
|50.0
|0.0
|1.5
|2
|B. Lopez
|2
|18.5
|8.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.5
|41.7
|37.5
|100.0
|0
|1
|J. Holiday
|2
|25.5
|7.5
|4.5
|5.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|36.8
|14.3
|0.0
|1
|3.5
|B. Forbes
|2
|14.5
|6.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|D. DiVincenzo
|2
|21.0
|5.0
|5.0
|2.0
|1.50
|0.50
|2.0
|33.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.5
|4.5
|J. Nwora
|2
|8.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|57.1
|50.0
|50.0
|1
|1
|D. Augustin
|2
|19.5
|4.5
|0.5
|5.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Merrill
|2
|6.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Craig
|2
|13.0
|2.5
|3.0
|1.5
|1.00
|1.00
|0.5
|28.6
|25.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|P. Connaughton
|2
|14.0
|1.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|16.7
|20.0
|0.0
|1
|1.5
|J. Adams
|2
|5.0
|1.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Antetokounmpo
|2
|9.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Diakite
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|107.0
|47.5
|26.5
|6.00
|7.00
|14.0
|45.0
|29.6
|72.1
|8.0
|39.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Williamson
|1
|33.0
|26.0
|11.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|61.5
|0.0
|90.9
|3
|8
|B. Ingram
|1
|31.0
|22.0
|6.0
|6.0
|3.00
|1.00
|3.0
|53.8
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|6
|N. Alexander-Walker
|1
|21.0
|14.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|45.5
|50.0
|0.0
|1
|4
|L. Ball
|1
|31.0
|12.0
|4.0
|6.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|22.2
|0.0
|1
|3
|J. Hart
|1
|33.0
|11.0
|4.0
|1.0
|4.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|14.3
|100.0
|0
|4
|N. Melli
|1
|19.0
|8.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|25.0
|75.0
|2
|2
|S. Adams
|1
|19.0
|7.0
|8.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|0.0
|25.0
|5
|3
|J. Hayes
|1
|25.0
|6.0
|6.0
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|3
|3
|K. Lewis Jr.
|1
|10.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|S. Thornwell
|1
|17.0
|3.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|1
|0.0
|114.0
|51.0
|20.0
|9.00
|3.00
|11.0
|44.7
|31.6
|83.9
|15.0
|36.0