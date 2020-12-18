MIL
NO

1st Quarter
MIL
Bucks
NO
Pelicans

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
away team logo Bucks 0-2 -----
home team logo Pelicans 1-0 -----
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 0-2 107.0 PPG 47.5 RPG 26.5 APG
home team logo Pelicans 1-0 114.0 PPG 51.0 RPG 20.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Portis
D. Wilson
B. Lopez
J. Holiday
B. Forbes
D. DiVincenzo
J. Nwora
D. Augustin
S. Merrill
T. Craig
P. Connaughton
J. Adams
T. Antetokounmpo
M. Diakite
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 2 26.0 24.5 12.0 2.5 0.50 1.50 3.0 51.3 25.0 50.0 1 11
K. Middleton 2 27.0 15.5 4.0 4.5 1.00 0.50 2.5 50.0 16.7 90.9 0 4
B. Portis 2 19.5 13.0 7.0 1.0 0.00 0.50 1.0 55.0 0.0 57.1 0.5 6.5
D. Wilson 2 12.0 8.5 3.5 2.0 0.00 0.50 0.0 58.3 50.0 0.0 1.5 2
B. Lopez 2 18.5 8.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.50 1.5 41.7 37.5 100.0 0 1
J. Holiday 2 25.5 7.5 4.5 5.0 1.00 0.00 1.5 36.8 14.3 0.0 1 3.5
B. Forbes 2 14.5 6.5 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.5 50.0 42.9 0.0 0.5 0.5
D. DiVincenzo 2 21.0 5.0 5.0 2.0 1.50 0.50 2.0 33.3 25.0 0.0 0.5 4.5
J. Nwora 2 8.0 5.0 2.0 0.5 0.50 0.00 0.5 57.1 50.0 50.0 1 1
D. Augustin 2 19.5 4.5 0.5 5.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 40.0 50.0 100.0 0 0.5
S. Merrill 2 6.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 40.0 50.0 0.0 0 0
T. Craig 2 13.0 2.5 3.0 1.5 1.00 1.00 0.5 28.6 25.0 0.0 1 2
P. Connaughton 2 14.0 1.5 2.5 0.5 0.00 1.00 0.0 16.7 20.0 0.0 1 1.5
J. Adams 2 5.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0 0.5
T. Antetokounmpo 2 9.5 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.50 1.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
M. Diakite 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 2 0.0 107.0 47.5 26.5 6.00 7.00 14.0 45.0 29.6 72.1 8.0 39.5
Pelicans
Roster
Z. Williamson
B. Ingram
N. Alexander-Walker
L. Ball
J. Hart
N. Melli
S. Adams
J. Hayes
K. Lewis Jr.
S. Thornwell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. Williamson 1 33.0 26.0 11.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 4.0 61.5 0.0 90.9 3 8
B. Ingram 1 31.0 22.0 6.0 6.0 3.00 1.00 3.0 53.8 40.0 100.0 0 6
N. Alexander-Walker 1 21.0 14.0 5.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 45.5 50.0 0.0 1 4
L. Ball 1 31.0 12.0 4.0 6.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 33.3 22.2 0.0 1 3
J. Hart 1 33.0 11.0 4.0 1.0 4.00 0.00 1.0 40.0 14.3 100.0 0 4
N. Melli 1 19.0 8.0 4.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 28.6 25.0 75.0 2 2
S. Adams 1 19.0 7.0 8.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 75.0 0.0 25.0 5 3
J. Hayes 1 25.0 6.0 6.0 0.0 1.00 1.00 0.0 16.7 0.0 100.0 3 3
K. Lewis Jr. 1 10.0 5.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 66.7 50.0 0.0 0 2
S. Thornwell 1 17.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 0.00 1.00 2.0 33.3 33.3 0.0 0 1
Total 1 0.0 114.0 51.0 20.0 9.00 3.00 11.0 44.7 31.6 83.9 15.0 36.0
